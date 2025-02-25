Thomas Barnette: Anti-obesity medication can improve health, save taxpayer dollars

Obesity is a growing crisis in America, affecting 93 million citizens and costing the health care system nearly $1.4 trillion annually. If left unaddressed, this burden will only increase, straining and draining taxpayer dollars.

Already, President Donald Trump, with his executive order establishing the Department of Government Efficiency, along with other actions, has demonstrated his dedication to rein in spending on behalf of the American people. By finalizing a CMS rule that allows Medicare to cover anti-obesity medications (AOMs), Trump can also realize savings within the Medicare budget.

Right now, Medicare spends $50 billion annually treating obesity-related diseases, and studies show that covering AOMs could generate $175 billion in savings over the next decade and up to $700 billion over 30 years. Investing in prevention will save taxpayers billions in future health care costs.

While Medicare already covers treatments for other chronic diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure – many of which are caused by obesity – obesity itself still is not covered as a chronic disease when it should be.

Further, while many private insurers cover AOMs, Medicare does not, forcing seniors to forgo effective treatment. This also means that when seniors age into Medicare, in many instances, they lose access to these critical treatments they once had through their private insurance.

Moreover, according to the Florida Department of Health, 5 million Floridians are on Medicare. This makes it even more crucial to our state, with its large number of seniors, who could radically improve their health and quality of life if they had access to these medications.

This is an extraordinary opportunity for Trump to lead on health care reform. Finalizing the CMS rule will reduce wasteful spending, empower individuals to take control of their own health, reduce reliance on social safety net programs, and support market-based health care solutions.

It’s time to treat obesity as a chronic disease and have Medicare cover these life-changing AOMs. By taking action now, we can create a healthier, stronger, and more self-reliant population that thrives and saves taxpayers billions.

___

Thomas Barnette is the president and CEO of EA Tours.