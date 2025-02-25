Florida Poly designated Fulbright Top Producing Institution

Florida Polytechnic University has been designated a Fulbright Top Producing Institution by the U.S. Department of State for its commitment to global academic excellence.

It’s a top honor, with just 130 of the nation’s four-year institutions — representing just 5% of such schools — earning the designation.

The honor recognizes colleges and universities with the highest number of candidates selected for the prestigious Fulbright U.S. student and scholar program.

“Our strong focus on international collaborations, such as those through the Fulbright Program and the lasting benefits they provide, is a key part of Florida Poly’s efforts to contribute to a successful technological and economic future in Florida and beyond,” Florida Poly President Devin Stephenson said. “We are honored to receive this recognition and proud of the innovative work our faculty and students are producing through the program.”

The Fulbright Program is an international academic exchange program that seeks to increase friendly and peaceful relations between Americans and citizens of other nations. It was founded in 1946. Now, the U.S. government oversees fellowships and scholarships with more than 160 nations across the globe.

Florida Poly launched its Fulbright Program in 2018 and has seen steady momentum since. The program fosters global collaboration and academic excellence, with one of its earliest achievements being the creation of research and chair positions for Fulbright Visiting Scholars. The program has enabled students and visiting students and faculty from around the world to engage in groundbreaking research.

“This achievement is a testament to your institution’s deep commitment to international exchange and to building lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries,” Scott Weinhold, principal deputy assistant secretary at the State Department, said in a letter to Stephenson.

“Florida Polytechnic University’s designation as a Fulbright Top Producing Institution clearly demonstrates your dedication to promoting global engagement and mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.”

Florida Poly continues to expand its Fulbright Program and actively seeks opportunities to enrich international academic and research collaborations for both students and faculty.

“Florida Poly and the Fulbright Program share a tradition of excellence that drives innovation and scientific progress,” said Mustapha Achoubane, the university’s senior advisor for international relations. “Our mission is to cultivate world-class talent to power economic and technological advancement.”

Florida Poly was one of 27 institutions designated a Fulbright Scholar Top Producing Institution, which also included Florida State University, Miami Dade College, the University of Tampa, the University of Florida and the University of South Florida. The University of Central Florida, meanwhile, was designated a Fulbright Student Top Producing Institution.