Cheryl Elias: Medicare Advantage delivers for rural seniors – now’s the time to protect it

As President Donald Trump prepares to deliver his first State of the Union address of his second term, our nation’s leaders have a crucial opportunity to prioritize programs that truly impact Americans’ lives. At the top of this list for me is Medicare Advantage, which provides high-quality, affordable health care to more than 34 million seniors — including over 4 million in rural communities.

As the executive director of the U.S. Rural Health Network — and the spouse of a Medicare Advantage enrollee — I see every day how Medicare Advantage enhances the lives of seniors in rural America. Many of our communities face unique challenges, and Medicare Advantage helps by offering additional benefits tailored to rural seniors’ needs. Many plans provide caregiver support, meal delivery, and transportation services, which are particularly valuable for those with mobility challenges or disabilities. Preventive care and early intervention also help keep seniors healthier longer, reducing the need for emergency care and costly hospital visits.

Medicare Advantage is a smart investment in rural seniors’ health. It caps out-of-pocket costs, offers affordable premiums, and ensures that seniors living on a fixed income don’t have to sacrifice their health care needs.

As Trump takes the podium at the State of the Union, seniors like me will be listening closely. He has demonstrated a commitment to lowering costs and expanding health care choices, and Medicare Advantage is a shining example of these principles in action. Now is the time for his administration and our Congressional leaders like Sen. Ashley Moody and Reps. Byron Donalds, Kat Cammack, and Anna Paulina Luna to reinforce their support for this vital program, ensuring that seniors in rural America — and across the country — continue to benefit from its affordable, high-quality care.

Protecting Medicare Advantage isn’t just smart policy — it’s essential for the millions of seniors who rely on it daily, especially in rural America.

___

Cheryl Elias is executive director of the U.S. Rural Health Network.