February 25, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Forced labor’: Marco Rubio expands sanctions on Cuba’s doctor program
Marco Rubio demonstrates that the only constant is change. Image via AP.

Jacob OglesFebruary 25, 20254min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis appoints Shevaun Harris and Taylor Hatch to new roles

FederalHeadlines

Federal employees may get more demands to justify their work at Elon Musk’s direction

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Judge gives Donald Trump administration two days to unfreeze funds for U.S. foreign aid

MARCO RUBIO ASSOCIATED PRESS
'Cuba continues to profit from the forced labor of its workers.'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced new sanctions on any individuals from Cuba involved in the communist nation’s program to export medical care to other nations, including U.S. adversaries.

“Today, we announce the expansion of an existing Cuba-related visa restriction policy that targets forced labor linked to the Cuban labor export program,” Rubio said in a statement.

Last year, former President Joe Biden’s administration imposed sanctions on third parties in other countries helping to coordinate Cuban work brigades, as reported by The Hill. Rubio’s announcement goes further.

“This expanded policy applies to current or former Cuban government officials, and other individuals, including foreign government officials, who are believed to be responsible for, or involved in, the Cuban labor export program, particularly Cuba’s overseas medical missions.”

Sanctions will apply both to anyone directly involved in the programs exporting medical labor and to members of those individuals’ immediate families.

“The Department has already taken steps to impose visa restrictions on several individuals, including Venezuelans, under this expanded policy,” Rubio said.

The sanctions will likely surprise few, as President Donald Trump has already taken a harsher stance with Cuba than Biden, including reversing a decision by the Democratic administration to remove Cuba from a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Cuba’s doctor program has long been controversial with South Florida lawmakers, who are upset that the government exports forced labor to provide aid to nations with a hostile relationship to the U.S., like Venezuela.

Rubio, the nation’s first Latino and Cuban American Secretary of State, previously served as Florida’s U.S. Senator and has long maintained a focus on Cuba and Latin American affairs. He said continued misconduct by Cuba warranted the harsher sanctions.

“Cuba continues to profit from the forced labor of its workers and the regime’s abusive and coercive labor practices are well documented,” Rubio said.

“Cuba’s labor export programs, which include the medical missions, enrich the Cuban regime, and in the case of Cuba’s overseas medical missions, deprive ordinary Cubans of the medical care they desperately need in their home country. The United States is committed to countering forced labor practices around the globe. To do so, we must promote accountability not just for Cuban officials responsible for these policies, but also those complicit in the exploitation and forced labor of Cuban workers.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAs Ron DeSantis talks up his wife as next Governor, here’s what to know about Casey DeSantis

nextJudge gives Donald Trump administration two days to unfreeze funds for U.S. foreign aid

One comment

  • The Cat In The MAGA Hat

    February 25, 2025 at 2:36 pm

    At least they giving Medical care ,not like Trump want to stop.senior Medical care

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories