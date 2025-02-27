Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.27.25

Good Thursday morning.

Former House Speaker Paul Renner is joining the James Madison Institute as a Scholar in Residence.

Renner exited the Legislature in November after eight years in the House, the final two as Speaker. Aside from elected office, Renner is an attorney and a U.S. Navy veteran who achieved the rank of Commander before retiring.

JMI’s announcement touted Renner’s leadership during the so-called “Session of the Century” two years ago. This Session saw several conservative policies passed, including universal school choice and a significant rewrite of how lawsuits are filed and litigated statewide.

“Paul Renner’s time as Speaker revolutionized the Sunshine State. He is a principled leader whose fight for economic liberty and free-market advancements aligns with JMI’s mission. We are thrilled to have his wisdom and passion on our team,” said JMI President and CEO Robert McClure.

JMI further heralded the Palm Coast Republican, saying his addition will help the right-leaning think tank ensure Florida “continues to be a shining beacon on the hill” that provides a blueprint for other states seeking “guidance and strong policy examples.”

Renner remarked, “JMI has stood for strong free-market values for over 35 years. Their consistent and dedicated influence is seen and felt in Florida and across the country. I look forward to this next chapter of helping Floridians prosper as a Scholar in Residence. We’re just getting started.”

Renner’s position will be housed within The Durden Center for the Advancement of Liberty at JMI.

Capping off a year of expansion, Lewis, Longman & Walker shareholders have unanimously elected Tara Duhy as firm president.

“When I joined LLW 20 years ago, I immediately knew that I had found a professional home,” said Duhy. “I am honored to lead LLW and continue our commitment to our culture of providing clients with the highest level of legal services and the best working environment for our attorneys and employees.”

Duhy has earned awards for her leadership and expertise in land use, environmental, and water law and has chaired LLW’s land use and development practice groups. Duhy has also served on LLW’s Executive Committee and managed the West Palm Beach office for nine years.

As part of her statewide land use, natural resource, and water law practice, Duhy advises clients on every stage of permitting, government coordination, and enforcement related to development.

“Dedication to our people ensures that our clients will always receive quality counsel and tireless advocacy,” Duhy said. “It’s not just good business; it’s a culture that naturally builds upon itself in attracting and retaining the best talent to our firm.”

Immediate Past President Michelle Diffenderfer offered her successor a vote of confidence.

“I am very excited to devote more time to our clients and fortunate to have Tara continue to take our firm to smart and continued growth in the future,” said Diffenderfer, who has served as LLW’s president since 2015. “It’s a challenge for any firm to sustain growth while building a bench within. But together, we have built a team that will seamlessly carry us forward.”

—@RealDonaldTrump: APPLE SHOULD GET RID OF DEI RULES, NOT JUST MAKE ADJUSTMENTS TO THEM. DEI WAS A HOAX THAT HAS BEEN VERY BAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. DEI IS GONE!!!

—@JDVance: “No one voted for Elon Musk.” (They did, however, vote for Donald Trump, who promised repeatedly to have Elon Musk root out wasteful spending in our government.)

—@AlCardenas_DC: Elon Musk is a tech genius and, like Howard Hughes, very eccentric in his personal life and choice of friends There is no one in the world at this time that can compete with him at the level of science, technology and AI understanding He is also oblivious to the realities of alliances, friendships and loyalty is an unknown characteristic of his persona He loves to tear things up as much as to build unimaginable things through SpaceX and other projects He is at it 24/7. He is totally unpredictable, dangerous and, as the richest man on earth, untouchable for the most part. He now sits at the right hand of DJT, one of the most dangerous and unpredictable leaders the world has ever known, in control of the greatest, military & economy as well as owning a political party in ways no one has ever known before in America Is this the beginning of a new America or the end of one as we know it.

—@JacquiHeinrich: The press corps (from across a broad spectrum of TV, radio, print, stills, wires and new media) that cover the White House full time. This is a shortsighted decision, and it will feel a lot different when a future Democratic administration kicks out conservative-leaning outlets and other critical voices.

—@JoeGruters: Time to Ride the GOAT! (Gulf of America Trail) What are your thoughts? Should we follow the GOAT President @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and rename Tamiami Trail?

—@Fineout: Fla @GovRonDeSantis this p.m. asked about @ByronDonalds running for Governor. Said he’s not going to focus on 2026 — said he wants to talk about “vindicating” the 24 Election & dealing w immigration. “Why don’t we actually get something done based on the last election?”

—@JohnMorganEsq: I am forming a new political party for those of us stuck in the middle. Our two-party system is broken due to Gerrymandering and divisive issues … both sides. No labels is not an option. Everyone wants a team or tribe. Ron Myers is my lawyer drafting the paperwork. Stay tuned.

—”Florida leaders line up to endorse Byron Donalds on Day One” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“‘Pick his brain’: Donalds wants to ‘earn’ Ron DeSantis’ support, learn from him” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — While DeSantis hasn’t endorsed Congressman Donalds as his successor, Donalds remains optimistic: “I would love to earn it.” Despite DeSantis recently suggesting Donalds hadn’t contributed to victories against the left, Donalds highlighted his past support. He recalled defending DeSantis during the 2018 Election when accused of using racially coded language, saying, “I went and did media and stood in the gap for him because I believed he was going to be a great Governor.” Donalds emphasized his desire to learn from DeSantis, saying, “At the end of the day, I just want to be able to pick his brain.” However, DeSantis seems to be supporting his wife, Casey, as his successor, adding, “She’s somebody that has the intestinal fortitude and the dedication to conservative principles,” possibly dimming Donalds’ prospect of a future DeSantis endorsement.

“Amid Donalds’ momentum, DeSantis dodges question about the 2026 Election” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Despite Lara Trump’s “I Won’t Back Down” playing at his event, DeSantis demurred when asked about the 2026 gubernatorial election, contrasting with his earlier criticism of Donalds. He instead focused on supporting Trump’s efforts on immigration. DeSantis had previously touted First Lady Casey DeSantis as his ideal successor. DeSantis is now declining to comment. Several Republicans have endorsed Donalds, while some quietly view Casey’s potential run as a third term for Ron. This shift comes as DeSantis, who previously secured numerous endorsements ahead of his presidential bid, faces uncertainties regarding the political capital available for Casey’s potential candidacy.

“Democrat Jason Pizzo, edging closer to run for Florida Governor, sees Republican Donalds candidacy as irrelevant” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — State Sen. Pizzo hinted at a 2026 gubernatorial run, dismissing concerns about potential Republican candidates, saying, “I don’t really give a s— who the candidate is” because, as he says, they “were part of the problem and not the solution.” Pizzo differentiated himself from Democrats, acknowledging antisemitism within the party, deeming it “overwhelmingly” prevalent there. At a Tower Forum event, discussing the upcoming Session with Reps. Christine Hunschofsky and Chip LaMarca, Pizzo vowed to “call out the bull—-.” While he has not made a formal announcement, Pizzo stated, “I think I might be the Democratic nominee for Governor,” before he was going to golf.

“Daniel Perez creates short-term House panel on hemp regulation” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Hemp regulation will again be a hot topic this Session and to ensure lawmakers have the best information available, House Speaker Perez is assembling a short-term panel to dig into the issue. He’s empaneling a new but temporary Combined Workgroup on Hemp. It’ll last for seven days beginning March 3, during which the group’s 24 members will hear from experts, regulators and industry leaders. Perez said hemp regulation is one of “a handful of complicated, intensely lobbied issues that fall outside the personal and professional experience” of House members, and it has “repeatedly come up in conversations” lawmakers have had with him and his leadership team.

“Jay Collins, David Borrero want to crack down on Temu, Shein” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. Collins and Rep. Borrero have filed legislation to protect consumers from bad actors in Chinese e-commerce and retailers from other countries of concern. In some cases, those sellers have been found to peddle unvetted, potentially dangerous and sometimes counterfeit products into U.S. markets. The bills (SB 1090, HB 1023) specifically target the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria, as well as any other nations “under significant control of such foreign country of concern.” While not explicitly named, the legislation targets Chinese discount retailers such as Temu, Shein and Alibaba. It would require sellers to, before a sale or other transaction, “disclose to a consumer in a clear and conspicuous manner the general location of the online seller or online platform if the online seller or online platform is located in or conducts business from a foreign country of concern,” according to the Senate bill.

—”Joe Gruters files bill to strengthen privacy protections for crime victims” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

—”Vanessa Oliver files bill to transfer Children’s Medical Services to AHCA” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

—”Lobbying compensation: Top 10 firms finish 2024 with $1.5M+ in Q4” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

“The Donald Trump administration sets the stage for large-scale federal worker layoffs in a new memo” via Chris Megerian of The Associated Press — The U.S. government is facing a generational realignment as Trump directs federal agencies to develop plans for eliminating employee positions and consolidating programs. Senior officials set the downsizing in motion Wednesday with a memo that dramatically expanded Trump’s efforts to scale back a workforce, which was described as an impediment to his agenda. Thousands of probationary employees have already been fired, and now the Republican administration is turning its attention to career officials with civil service protection.

“Trump proposes fines, prison time for migrants who don’t join registry” via Michelle Hackman of The Wall Street Journal — The Trump administration created a registry for immigrants in the U.S. illegally to submit their personal information or face fines and prison time. Immigrants in the country illegally, including children 14 and older, would be required to submit fingerprints and home addresses to the registry, the documents show. Immigrants who qualify but fail to register could be fined up to $5,000 and sentenced to up to six months in prison. The move to criminalize being in the U.S. illegally would build on the Trump administration’s efforts to toughen immigration laws. Previously, immigrants in the country illegally were committing a civil offense and could be detained and deported but weren’t considered to have committed a crime.

“Trump signals more firings of military leaders” via Paul McLeary of POLITICO — Trump, in a continued effort to replace Pentagon officials, hinted his administration would fire the military leaders involved in the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. “They’re going to be largely gone,” he said Wednesday during his first cabinet meeting, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth by his side. “I’m not going to tell this man what to do,” he said, turning to Hegseth. “But I will say that if I had his place, I’d fire every single one of them.” Joe Biden ordered the American military to quickly evacuate in August 2021 after the Taliban overran the Afghan army and poured into the capital, Kabul. But the Trump campaign used the airport attack prominently during the 2024 Presidential Election.

“Trump says Ukraine should look to Europe for security guarantees as he seeks its mineral wealth.” via David E. Sanger of The New York Times — Trump told his Cabinet Wednesday that President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine was expected to come to Washington to sign a framework agreement enabling the United States to share in the country’s mineral wealth, but he insisted the United States would not be providing security guarantees to Ukraine in return. Obtaining such guarantees from Washington, the only nuclear-armed power truly capable of standing up to Russia had been Mr. Zelensky’s central demand. His greatest concern is being forced into a cease-fire, only to discover Russia uses the time to rebuild its military, regroup and attempt to seize his country again. But Trump made clear that if there are any such promises, they must come from Europe, with little backup from Washington.

“Marco Rubio says Ukraine mineral deal just a ‘tush push’ away” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Secretary of State Rubio says a U.S.-Ukraine deal to develop rare earth minerals is nearing completion, aiming to bolster Ukrainian security and recoup U.S. investment. Despite a prior setback where Zelenskyy appeared to backtrack on an agreement, Rubio now states the deal is “very close.” The agreement, negotiated by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, could potentially reimburse U.S. taxpayers for billions spent aiding Ukraine. While Zelenskyy acknowledged the “framework … can be a big success,” the final outcome may hinge on his upcoming conversation with Trump, leaving the deal’s future uncertain.

—“Clarifying administration policy on Venezuela, Rubio calls Nicolás Maduro a ‘horrible dictator’” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald

“Trump revokes Maduro’s oil license, says he’s taking too long to take back deportees” via Antonio Maria Delgado of the Miami Herald — Trump said he is revoking the license that allows the Venezuelan government to export oil to the United States, claiming that the South American country has failed to take back Venezuelan deportees from the U.S. with speed agreed to a few weeks ago by strongman Maduro. “We are hereby reversing the concessions that Crooked Joe Biden gave to Nicolás Maduro, of Venezuela, on the oil transaction agreement, dated November 26, 2022, and also having to do with Electoral conditions within Venezuela, which have not been met by the Maduro regime,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. “Additionally, the regime has not been transporting the violent criminals that they sent into our Country (the Good Ole’ U.S.A.) back to Venezuela at the rapid pace that they had agreed to. I am therefore ordering that the ineffective and unmet Biden ‘Concession Agreement’ be terminated as of the March 1st option to renew,” he said.

“Six federal workers get their jobs back in first successful challenge to Trump’s firings” via Andrea Hsu of NPR — Six fired federal employees must be rehired at least through April 10, according to the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB), the independent federal agency that hears employee complaints against the government. The MSPB issued a 45-day stay of the terminations Tuesday evening in response to a request from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which had begun investigating the firings. “I find that there are reasonable grounds to believe that each of the six agencies engaged in a prohibited personnel practice,” stated the order from Board member Raymond A. Limon.

“Federal rail, airport grants in Florida appear intact as Trump cost-cutting drive unfolds” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Millions in federal grants awarded to Florida’s airports and rail operations during the Biden administration remain intact despite Trump’s cost-cutting campaign. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s review of California’s high-speed rail raised concerns, but Florida projects haven’t been affected. Brightline Florida and Tri-Rail continue to receive funding. Airport projects in Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, and Orlando are proceeding without interruption. Despite uncertainties, local officials remain cautiously optimistic, acknowledging uncertainty. “The reality is the uncertainty of federal programs,” said Gregory Stuart, executive director of the Broward MPO, “It’s hard to plan investments.”

“Along the Gulf, residents wonder: What’s in a name?” via Rick RojasKalyn Wolfe and Jennifer Reed of The New York Times — When Trump issued an executive order last month to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, communities along the coast found themselves thinking about the basin in a way many never had before. Some in the region see the change as widening a gulf of a different kind: In a deeply divided country, where people not only disagree but also increasingly have differing versions of reality, it is one more thing that was once undisputed but is now up for debate.

“Trump admin rolls back protections for rare whales off Florida coast” via Emily L. Mahoney and Mx Chesnes of the Tampa Bay Times — One of the world’s most endangered whales lost a layer of its protections last week after Trump’s administration rescinded guidance for oil and gas industry ships to slow down in their habitat to avoid hitting them. The Rice’s whale, which lives in a sliver of the Gulf, including off Tampa Bay, was already decimated by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“GOP staffers told to call occupied West Bank Judea and Samaria” via Barak Ravid of Axios — House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Brian Mast directed staff to use “Judea and Samaria” instead of “West Bank” in official communications, a move reflecting Republican support for Israeli sovereignty over the territory occupied in 1967. The international community, including the U.S. government, recognizes the area as the West Bank. Mast asserted this change acknowledges the “unbreakable bond with Israel” and Jewish historical ties to the region. While the Israeli government hasn’t officially annexed the West Bank, the directive signals growing GOP support for recognizing Israeli claims, and Trump said he will make an announcement on the issue in the next four weeks.

“The National Archives is nonpartisan but has found itself targeted by Trump” via Ali Swenson and Gary Fields of The Associated Press — As Trump moves to overhaul the federal government with astonishing speed, he has wreaked havoc on one agency long known for its nonpartisanship and revered for its mission: the National Archives and Records Administration. The independent agency and its trove of historical records have been the subject of Hollywood films and the foundation of research and policy. It also holds responsibilities in processes crucial for democracy, from amending the Constitution to electing a President. As the nation’s recordkeeper, the Archives tells the story of America — its founding, breakdowns, mistakes and triumphs. Former employees of the agency now worry it’s becoming politicized.

“Washington Post opinion editor exits as Jeff Bezos steers pages in new direction” via Benjamin Mullin of The New York Times — The Washington Post’s opinion editor, David Shipley, is exiting as Bezos said the section’s focus would narrow to defend “personal liberties and free markets.” “I am of America and for America and proud to be so,” Bezos said. “Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical; it drives creativity, invention and prosperity.” In a note to opinion staff members, Shipley said that he decided to step down “after reflection on how I can best move forward in the profession I love.”

—”Who will run for Donalds’ seat in Congress?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Selena Samios touts four more endorsements, better fundraising in Royal Palm Beach Mayor’s race” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Vice Mayor Samios’ bid to become Royal Palm Beach’s top elected official is entering the race’s home stretch with healthy funding and four more notable supporters that want to see her lead the village. Her campaign just announced endorsements from Palm Beach County Commissioner Sara Baxter, Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, Hispanic Vote PBC and Professional Firefighter/Paramedics of Palm Beach County. Samios is also touting stronger organic fundraising than her Democratic incumbent opponent, Jeff Hmara, due to “a broad coalition” of donors. “This campaign is about the future of Royal Palm Beach,” she said. “I am honored to have the trust and support of so many community leaders, first responders, and advocacy organizations.”



“Complaints filed against Mayor, ex-City Attorney over Inter Miami stadium vote” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Former Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell has filed Florida Bar complaints against Mayor Francis Suarez and former City Attorney Victoria Méndez, accusing them of “misconduct” relating to legislation that the city passed in 2022 finalizing the billion-dollar Miami Freedom Park soccer stadium deal. The developers needed four-fifths approval from the City Commission to get permission to build the Inter Miami soccer stadium on city-owned land. Russell was the swing vote in favor of the deal in April 2022, when the city awarded a 99-year lease to David Beckham and businessmen Jorge and Jose Mas to develop Miami Freedom Park on the site of the former Melreese golf course.

“How will Miami Beach cover $1B in resiliency projects? Higher water bills may be coming” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — Miami Beach residents could soon face substantial utility rate increases to fund more than $1 billion in infrastructure projects that officials say are essential for keeping the coastal city dry. Under a proposal from the city administration, water and sewer rates would increase by 9% and stormwater rates would rise by 22% this year, followed by additional hikes each year until 2030. For the average single-family homeowner, the combined monthly utility bill would jump from about $130 now to $145 later this year — and to nearly $200 in five years. Those figures are based on households that use 5,000 gallons of water and sewer per month, a benchmark the city uses to calculate the typical increase.

“Drug overdose deaths dropped by nearly half in Palm Beach County. Still much more can be done, officials say” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Kelly Nichols says she pictured how she’d die one day: She’d succeeded a long line of people who abused drugs, so turning to drugs seemed a certain, bleak future. “It was only inevitable,” said Nichols, now 57. “I woke up to it. I’d go to school with pot in my hair. So, I knew that’s how I was going to die.” And that may have been her fate had she not received help from recovery resources in Palm Beach County, where overdose-related deaths dropped by about 46% from 440 in 2023 to a projected maximum of 239 in 2024, according to Project Opioid.

“‘Betrayal of trust,’ Vero Beach Finance Director fired amid audit debacle” via Nick Slater of Treasure Coast Newspapers — City Finance Director Steven Dionne has been fired for his inability to complete the required annual financial report and audit — an omission that could cost the city $258,000 in half-cent sales tax money. The 2022-23 audit edition was due June 30. “Mr. Dionne’s failure to complete the audit or request additional time is a betrayal of the trust I placed in him,” said City Manager Monte Falls. “As such, his employment ended on Feb. 20.” Dionne was hired in June 2023. “This is really an incredible compromise of trust in Dionne,” said former Mayor Tony Young at the City Council meeting.

“Head of BSO’s Tamarac district demoted after triple murder; eighth deputy suspended” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Broward Sheriff’s captain who oversaw Tamarac has been demoted to deputy while an eighth deputy was placed on administrative leave in the ongoing fallout of a triple murder 10 days ago. Captain Jemeriah Cooper, who helmed the Tamarac division as executive officer since 2021, was officially demoted, according to a notice obtained by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Meanwhile, Deputy Raul Ortiz was placed on administrative leave with pay earlier this week, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright. To replace Cooper as the new head of the Tamarac district, the Sheriff’s Office appointed Lt. Emmanuel Koutsofios.





“Carlos Guillermo Smith wants to shake up Orange County’s lucrative hotel tax” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Sen. Smith wants significant changes in how Orange County’s tourist development tax (TDT) is spent. Smith introduced a package of TDT bills that would cut Visit Orlando’s funding significantly and free up the TDT to be spent on public safety, transit and affordable housing — a move some local officials have been pushing for and hospitality leaders are fiercely against. The 6% surcharge on all short-term rentals and hotel stays brought in $364 million in 2024. “While we’re proud to be the nation’s top tourism destination, adding another 1 million people daily to our 2.5 million residents strains local resources,” Smith said. “Tourists use water, roads and sewer systems, generate trash, visit hospitals and sometimes commit crimes. Hotel taxes in other U.S. cities help address these impacts and promote tourism. These taxes should benefit the whole community, not just one industry.”

“Orange Commissioners vote down liquid waste facility. Neighbors said it would smell” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County officials turned down a proposed waste treatment plant, following nearly two hours of public testimony riding an avalanche of opposition from neighbors. The Texas-based company WRM sought to retrofit an industrial building on Satellite Boulevard, east of Orange Blossom Trail in the Taft Area, to treat septic waste and grease traps. The company needed a special exception under Orange County’s code to do so. After nearly two hours of public comment at a county Board of Commissioners meeting — with the vast majority of speakers opposing the plant, citing potential odors, noise and property-value impacts — Commissioners unanimously denied the appeal in minutes.

“Ormond Beach City Commissioners criticize Mayor for recent TV segment showcasing city” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A recent TV news segment featuring Ormond Beach Mayor Jason Leslie and meant to showcase some of the “best” the city has to offer was cause for controversy at last week’s City Commission meeting. Some City Commissioners criticized Leslie for independently tagging along with a Channel 6 news team to tour what the broadcast piece later described as the city’s “best-kept secrets,” in a segment they argued both misrepresented the city and in which the Mayor shared inaccurate information. In addition, the Commission gave consent for city staff to prepare an ordinance setting external communication rules for whenever Commission members act on the city’s behalf. City Commissioner Kristin Deaton presented the idea.

“Cocoa Beach hikes fees to operate vacation rentals” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Cocoa Beach has nearly tripled the fees to operate a short-term vacation rental, making it the highest such cost of any municipality in Brevard County. At one point, the beachside city had become overwhelmed by vacation rentals, with city officials estimating that one in every five single-family homes might be used as vacation rentals. Until last week, the initial application cost was $525, with operators paying another $525 each subsequent year. Now, vacation rental operators must pay $2,500 for the application and then pay an annual cost of $1,500 per year for single-family homes. The city’s rules don’t cover condo units, allowing condo associations to regulate the use of their properties.

Assignment editors — Chesapeake Utilities Corporation joined by Sen. Tom Wright and other local leaders, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the launch of its first Florida-based safety training facility, Safety Town: 1:30 p.m., Florida Public Utilities, 450 S. Charles Richard Beall Blvd., DeBary.

“SeaWorld parent company: Storms hurt park attendance, revenue in 2024” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — SeaWorld Orlando’s owner reported Wednesday that theme park attendance and revenue fell in 2024, blaming the declines on hurricanes and saying the company posted “strong financial results” despite storm disruptions. “In the fourth quarter, we delivered near-record attendance, record in-park per capita and near-record total revenue per capita despite particularly poor weather impacting the quarter,” said Mark Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts, which owns SeaWorld and other attractions, in a conference call with market analysts. The company estimates that Hurricane Milton in October cost 167,000 visitors in the fourth quarter. Teamed with Debby in August and Helene in September, the company lost 432,000 visitors for the year, it said. Without those storms, attendance would have increased 2% for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, and for the entire year of 2024 over the previous year, it said. Individual park attendance figures were not disclosed.

—“DeSantis appoints James Morgan III, John Waters to Circuit Court benches” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“A safe space in a crisis. Inside Tampa General’s new behavioral health hospital” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — One-third of Florida adults reported symptoms of anxiety and depressive disorder in 2023. The state’s suicide rate has increased by 6% over the past two decades and roughly 112,000 Floridians underwent involuntary mental health examinations in the 2022 fiscal year after being reported as a danger to themselves or others. Yet, Florida was ranked 49th in the country for access to mental health care. It’s a gap that led state lawmakers last year to set aside $300 million over three years to pay for psychiatric residencies and workforce development programs at four new state-funded behavioral health teaching programs. The first of the four, the TGH Behavioral Health Hospital, officially opened Tuesday in downtown Tampa.

“Politics of destruction and a pastor in exile: ‘Hurtful’ truth rocks Tallahassee church” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — A political smear during a Tallahassee election targeted Trinity Whitley, a pastor, after she and her husband’s profiles on a dating app for people with alternative lifestyles were exposed. The information, spread by a blog linked to a City Commissioner and his consultants, alleged her husband, a city official, misused taxpayer funds. While he may have been the intended target, Trinity, the daughter of a minister, ultimately resigned from her position at Faith Presbyterian Church despite seeking reconciliation. The church, rocked by the scandal, voted to dissolve its relationship with her, although praising her ministry. Trinity hopes to serve a faith community again but recognizes the challenges ahead.

“Innocence plea: Lawyer charged in jail smuggling case claims he was set up by his own client” via Susan Clark Armstrong of the Florida Trident — An operation begun last year to stem the flow of illegal drugs into the Duval County Jail has netted more than 20 arrests, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, but only one defendant has been publicly named so far: defense attorney Nathan Williams. Jacksonville Undersheriff Shawn Coarsey held a news conference on Jan. 7 to announce the arrest of Williams, who was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2014, on felony charges alleging Williams smuggled a total of six pages of “paper dope” — documents soaked in a powerful synthetic form of marijuana also called K2 — into the jail on two separate occasions. He characterized Williams as a bold smuggler who thought he was outsmarting authorities.

“University of West Florida names Alex Smith as Director of External Affairs” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A political player in Pensacola politics is moving into an advocacy role in academia. The University of West Florida (UWF) announced that Smith has been named Director of External Affairs for the Panhandle campus. He takes over the post on Monday. Smith is no stranger to the inner workings of Pensacola power brokers. He is leaving the post of Constituent and Legislative Liaison for the city of Pensacola. He was also Special Assistant to Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves. “I’m looking forward to working with Alex as we strengthen our service to the community, the region and the state,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “His energetic approach to the work will serve us well.”

“Is there a fix for hurricane flooding in Manatee? Leaders weigh options in new report” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — With less than 100 days until hurricane season returns, Manatee County leaders are looking for ways to reduce the severity of local flooding during future storms. Last year, Hurricane Debby’s record-breaking rain swamped inland Manatee County neighborhoods in August, followed by Hurricane Helene’s devastating surge along the coast in September. At a recent workshop, staff told the Board of County Commissioners that much more can be done to reduce flooding and protect residents’ homes during hurricanes and heavy rainstorms. Staff presented a report with a long list of potential upgrades to the county’s stormwater maintenance program and infrastructure. But they also cautioned that there is no quick, easy fix.

“Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins: My plan to lower egg prices” via The Wall Street Journal — Skyrocketing egg prices, increasing 237% since January 2021, are burdening American families.

This is mainly due to avian influenza outbreaks, which devastated poultry farms and reduced the egg supply.

The government is announcing a five-pronged strategy to combat the crisis and make eggs affordable again. This includes investing up to $500 million to help poultry producers implement stringent biosecurity measures, as well as providing this consulting service for free. $400 million will be made available for farmers hit by the flu.

USDA will dedicate up to $100 million to research and development of vaccines and therapeutics and will also consult stakeholders.

Regulations will be eased, and temporary import options will be considered. This will help restore the egg market in the near future. American farmers need relief, and American consumers need affordable food.

This five-point strategy won’t erase the problem overnight, but we’re confident that it will restore stability to the egg market over the next three to six months. This approach will also ensure stability over the next four years and beyond. American farmers need relief, and American consumers need affordable food.

To every family struggling to buy eggs: We hear you, we’re fighting for you, and help is on the way.

“Under Trump, America’s new friends: Russia, North Korea and Belarus” via Peter Baker of The New York Times — Trump’s vote with rogue nations at the U.N. alarmed U.S. allies. By siding with Russia, North Korea, and Belarus against a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Trump is seemingly recasting America’s role on the global stage. Susan Rice stated, “Trump is transparently and unabashedly doing Russia’s bidding.” While European leaders try to sway him, Trump shows deference toward autocrats like Vladimir Putin, even falsely claiming Ukraine “started” the war. Republicans criticize his alignment, with Sen. John Curtis saying: “I was deeply troubled by the vote at the U.N. today, which put us on the same side as Russia and North Korea.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The President knows how to make a deal.”

“IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn leaked Trump’s tax returns, but we’re now learning how much damage he really did” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — Littlejohn, a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton, accessed and leaked Trump’s tax returns to The New York Times, believing Trump was a “threat to democracy” and hoping to find evidence to damage his reputation. When that failed to be the “earth-shattering” scandal he anticipated, Littlejohn then stole tax data from thousands of wealthy Americans, providing that to ProPublica, which published the information. He concealed what he was doing and gave ProPublica private investment and audit details, far more than the standard forms. Sentenced to five years, Littlejohn’s actions affected over 400,000 taxpayers. Now that Trump is back in the White House, is there another Charles Littlejohn out there somewhere in the deep recesses of the federal bureaucracy?

“Trump’s endorsement of Donalds for Governor is an attack on DeSantis’ future” via Mary Anna Mancuso of the Miami Herald — Trump’s endorsement of Donalds for Florida Governor, though Donalds hasn’t announced a run, is seen as a move to undermine DeSantis, with whom Trump’s relationship soured after the 2024 presidential race. This is not the first time Trump has done so. Trump’s interference includes filling his administration with Florida politicians, making it hard for DeSantis to build a legacy. DeSantis has responded by appointing allies and signaling support for his wife, Casey, for Governor. Polls show Casey DeSantis has a stronger position, and so Trump’s timing suggests a strategy to discourage her. Trump’s ongoing efforts to influence Florida politics appear to be a personal vendetta against DeSantis, hindering the Governor’s ability to shape Florida’s future, though his time is coming to an end.

“DeSantis declares war on wasteful spending—after years of overseeing it” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The problem with DeSantis wanting to cut excessive spending in Florida is that Republicans have been in charge of spending for nearly three decades. Since Jeb Bush took office in 1999, the GOP has held the Governor’s Office and has controlled both chambers of the Legislature since 1996. If there is any wasteful spending by the state, it falls on the shoulders of the Republicans, who have the power of the purse. In another move to copy Trump, DeSantis has announced the creation of Florida’s own Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE Task Force).

“DeSantis wants Idaho man who finds career-oriented women “meddlesome and quarrelsome” as university leader” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — In recent weeks, you’ve probably seen stories about DeSantis’ latest appointee to Florida’s university system. His name is Scott Yenor. He lives in Idaho. And the Governor has taken a lot of flak for going across the county to recruit a non-Floridian who reportedly has some pretty outdated views on women, suggesting they should be less interested in higher ed and more interested in making babies. In a rare instance of potential pushback, at least one powerful GOP Senator has vowed to vet Yenor with “vigorous, penetrating questioning.”

“Jim Kallinger: Congress should give Medicare Advantage the support it needs and deserves” via Florida Politics — As living costs rise, Florida seniors and those with disabilities face healthcare affordability challenges. Adequate funding for Medicare Advantage, a Medicare version utilizing public-private partnerships and integrated benefits, is crucial. It improves patient outcomes, reduces costs and supports healthy senior communities. Medicare Advantage offers a broader range of services, like integrated benefits and wellness programs, at lower monthly premiums than traditional Medicare. It provides cost savings and capped out-of-pocket expenses. Strong legislative support is vital, with over 34 million Americans enrolled, including more than 2.9 million Floridians. Fully funding Medicare Advantage benefits not only seniors and those with disabilities but also their families, healthcare teams, small businesses and communities.

“In-state tuition law crushed Dreamers’ dreams” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — In a just and sane world, Florida news would have been dominated, over the past few weeks, by the unspeakable sight of state lawmakers savagely betraying a group of hard-working high school and college students fighting to embody the classic American dream. They were the children studying behind the counters of their parents’ restaurants or the back rooms of nursing homes where their parents were often paid under the table. The teenagers who worked hard to perfect their English while learning math, science, literature and the history of the nation they considered to be their home. The ones who presented a bright promise as future skilled employees, entrepreneurs, civil servants and community leaders.

“Trump and circumstance: How Oscars will meet the MAGA moment” via Steven Zeitchik of The Hollywood Reporter — With the country in social and political turmoil in 1969, Paramount Pictures released Medium Cool, Haskell Wexler’s form-breaking, question-raising, cinematic signal-bearer to a nation going off the rails. More than a half-century later, one struggles to imagine Paramount guiding us this way again. These days, the studio grabs many more headlines for potentially paying off Trump for 60 Minutes journalists doing their jobs in a storyline that matches Medium Cool and its power-challenging cinematographer John Cassellis in drama, if hardly in moral fortitude.

