From Space Coast to west coast, 7 businesses busted for illegal gaming operations

Florida Gaming Control Commission agents nailed illegal gaming activity at seven convenience stores across the state in the past week.

The investigations ended with charges of possession of slot machines and keeping a gambling house filed against the store’s owners and managers. The busts stretched from Florida’s Space Coast to the west coast.

Two of the crackdowns took place in Brevard County. A Sunoco gas and convenience store on Eau Gallie Boulevard in Indian Harbour Beach was raided by investigators who seized three illegal gambling machines and $5,665 in cash. The store manager was issued a notice to appear in court for charges of possession of slot machines and keeping a gambling house.

The Mobil gas and convenience on Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway, also in Indian Harbour Beach, was targeted by investigators who found five illegal gambling machines, with similar charges awaiting the manager in a notice to appear.

There was another illegal gambling raid in Holly Hill, just north of the Space Coast in Volusia County. Four illegal gambling machines were seized at the Speedy Mart on Center Avenue, and the owner of that business was issued a notice to appear.

Two stores in Tampa were also busted for illegal gambling activity. A BP gas station on North Nebraska Avenue had six illegal gambling machines seized, while the Los Amigos Grocery and Meats store on Stuart Street had 13 illegal gambling machines confiscated. Notices to appear were served to managers of both of those stores.

Perry, in Florida’s Big Bend area, was the site of two more busts by illegal gambling investigators. The Perry Fast Mart on South Jefferson Street saw three illegal gambling machines confiscated. Katie’s Kountry Korner on Beach Road in Perry was the scene of another crackdown, where one illegal gambling machine was seized. Notices to appear in court were filed against the manager or owner of both of those stores.

“Standalone illegal casinos aren’t the only ones offering illegal slot machine gaming in this state,” said Florida Gaming Control Commission Acting Executive Director Ross Marshman. “Business franchisees, owners, and managers need to be aware of the law. If someone approaches your legitimate business with an opportunity to make more money that seems too good to be true, it probably is. These illegal schemes will result in criminal charges and hurt the business you worked hard to build.”

That sweep of illegal gambling establishments comes on top of another operation by state investigators recently. Similar busts were executed in Tavares in Central Florida as well.