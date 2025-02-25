February 25, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints Shevaun Harris and Taylor Hatch to new roles
Shevaun Harris and Taylor Hatch (Facebook)

Gabrielle RussonFebruary 25, 20253min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Federal employees may get more demands to justify their work at Elon Musk’s direction

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Judge gives Donald Trump administration two days to unfreeze funds for U.S. foreign aid

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

‘Forced labor’: Marco Rubio expands sanctions on Cuba’s doctor program

Shevaun Harris and Taylor Hatch
'Thank you, Shevaun and Taylor, and congratulations!'

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced new appointments in two key state agencies, the latest update in what’s been a series of promotions and job changes among Florida officials.

Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris is moving to become the Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), DeSantis said. Harris previously served 15 years at AHCA, including as Acting Secretary.

To fill Harris’ position leading DCF, Taylor Hatch, the Secretary of Florida’s Agency for Persons with Disabilities, will take over.

“Both Secretaries Harris and Hatch have been doing a phenomenal job serving the people of Florida in their respective roles, and I know each of them will contribute significantly to their new positions,” DeSantis wrote on Facebook. “Thank you, Shevaun and Taylor, and congratulations!”

The chain of events began when DeSantis named Jason Weida, the previous head of AHCA, to be his new Chief of Staff earlier this month.

James Uthmeier, a longtime DeSantis ally who was previously the Chief of Staff, was sworn in as the next Attorney General to replace Ashley Moody who headed to Washington as a U.S. Senator.

“Harris began her career as a social worker, which led to her true passion — policy and administration in the field of health and human services,” according to her agency bio. “She spent nearly two decades at the Agency for Health Care Administration where she excelled and served in key roles, including Acting Secretary. The majority of her tenure at AHCA was focused on the administration of the multi-billion dollar Florida Medicaid program, impacting millions of Floridians through implementation of sound policy and quality improvement efforts.”

Hatch’s background included working as the Director of Legislative Affairs for the Department of Management Services, the state’s real estate manager, and director of workforce services at the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFederal employees may get more demands to justify their work at Elon Musk’s direction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories