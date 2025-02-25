Gov. DeSantis appoints Shevaun Harris and Taylor Hatch to new roles

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced new appointments in two key state agencies, the latest update in what’s been a series of promotions and job changes among Florida officials.

Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris is moving to become the Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), DeSantis said. Harris previously served 15 years at AHCA, including as Acting Secretary.

To fill Harris’ position leading DCF, Taylor Hatch, the Secretary of Florida’s Agency for Persons with Disabilities, will take over.

“Both Secretaries Harris and Hatch have been doing a phenomenal job serving the people of Florida in their respective roles, and I know each of them will contribute significantly to their new positions,” DeSantis wrote on Facebook. “Thank you, Shevaun and Taylor, and congratulations!”

The chain of events began when DeSantis named Jason Weida, the previous head of AHCA, to be his new Chief of Staff earlier this month.

James Uthmeier, a longtime DeSantis ally who was previously the Chief of Staff, was sworn in as the next Attorney General to replace Ashley Moody who headed to Washington as a U.S. Senator.

“Harris began her career as a social worker, which led to her true passion — policy and administration in the field of health and human services,” according to her agency bio. “She spent nearly two decades at the Agency for Health Care Administration where she excelled and served in key roles, including Acting Secretary. The majority of her tenure at AHCA was focused on the administration of the multi-billion dollar Florida Medicaid program, impacting millions of Floridians through implementation of sound policy and quality improvement efforts.”

Hatch’s background included working as the Director of Legislative Affairs for the Department of Management Services, the state’s real estate manager, and director of workforce services at the Department of Economic Opportunity.