Florida Democrats demand to know why U.S. Attorney’s Office hasn’t arrested Cory Mills

As police investigate U.S. Rep. Cory Mills over a domestic violence allegation, Florida Democrats want to know why prosecutors aren’t acting.

A police report shows Iranian American activist Sarah Raviani, co-founder of Iranians for Trump, reported an assault in Washington, D.C., involving Mills. A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said an arrest warrant was submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, but it was returned pending further investigation.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said that demands an explanation.

“The people of Florida deserve answers to these questions and more, especially from the so-called party of ‘law and order’ and ‘family values,’” Fried said. “The Florida Democratic Party is calling for a continued investigation into both Mills’ actions and the inaction of the interim U.S. Attorney.”

The party noted that Mills has been closely allied with President Donald Trump. The New Smyrna Beach Republican endorsed Trump over Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Republican Presidential Primary in early 2023.

Importantly, Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin’s Office hasn’t shut down the investigation of Mills. But police said Martin’s Office had the opportunity to approve an arrest warrant for the Congressman and declined to do so pending further information.

During investigations, there are sometimes back-and-forths between police and prosecutors on whether charges are warranted. But the decision has drawn sharp scrutiny, especially after Martin controversially released a statement this week referencing his staff as “President Trumps’ lawyers.”

“Not even 100 days into the Trump administration and they’re already running cover-ups for Republicans,” Fried said.

“It’s obscene but not surprising to think that Cory Mills may get away with domestic assault because he’s one of the president’s loyal soldiers. After all, Donald Trump himself was once found liable for sexual abuse. If the D.C. police thought the case warranted his arrest, it’s reasonable to ask why ‘Trump’s lawyers’ decided to ignore it. I also think it’s reasonable to ask what Cory Mills was doing in a luxury D.C. high rise with a woman who isn’t his wife.”

A police report lists the luxury apartment complex on Maryland Avenue where an assault was reported as Raviani’s home address. Mills’ Office in a statement to media said the interaction with police was at his Washington home.

“This week, law enforcement was asked to resolve a private matter at Congressman Mills’ residence,” the statement reads. “Congressman Mills vehemently denies any wrongdoing whatsoever, and is confident any investigation will clear this matter quickly.”

NBC 4 in Washington obtained separate police reports that included further narrative about what prompted police to respond to the apartment complex. Reports said Raviani presented a recording of Mills to police in which he “instruct(ed) her to lie about the origin of her bruises” and said a disagreement “escalated from verbal to physical.” That report described Raviani as “physically shaking and scared.”

But police would not verify the veracity of that report. A spokesperson did say an Internal Affairs investigation was underway to determine how the local news station obtained the report.

Mills’ Office did not respond to questions about the Florida Democratic Party statement.

Fried also suggested that the Republican Party of Florida should be as interested in a transparent investigation.

“We’re also calling on the Florida GOP to join us in this call for a full investigation and to immediately denounce domestic violence,” Fried said.

Evan Power, Republican Party of Florida Chair, said that was inappropriate and attacked Fried personally.

“Pretty rich for the lady who was living it up in South Florida during COVID and had the police called to her hotel where her fiancé (who was married to another woman) was escorted out to make this attack,” Power said. “This simply is not a place for politics.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Adams, the Democrat who challenged Mills’ re-election last year, issued her own statement slamming the Republican on multiple fronts.

“As a survivor of domestic violence, I feel strongly that both law enforcement and Congress must ensure accountability for those who commit violence, particularly against women, irrespective of their status or position,” Adams said. “Appropriate and swift measures, including the possibility of removal or electoral defeat, should follow any finding of misconduct to uphold the values of integrity, dignity and safety for others.”

Adams also questioned why Mills was staying in a “D.C. penthouse” during a congressional recess.