February 25, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

AARP Florida calls on lawmakers to support HB 223 – electronic monitoring devices in long-term care facilities
Mobile Surveillance Camera for Home Security --ar 16:9 --style raw --stylize 250 --v 6.1 Job ID: 0f84d6fd-ea5e-420c-a77a-054db7daf6d4

Guest AuthorFebruary 25, 20252min0

Related Articles

Emails & Opinions

AARP Florida urges lawmakers to support HB 223 – electronic monitoring devices in long-term care facilities

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Thomas Barnette: Anti-obesity medication can improve health, save taxpayer dollars

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.25.25

Mobile Surveillance Camera for Home Security -
No one is required to install an electronic monitoring device, but those who want one should have the right to do so.

When a loved one enters a nursing home or assisted living facility, families want reassurance that they are safe and well cared for. That’s why AARP Florida supports legislation allowing residents to install electronic monitoring devices in their rooms at their own expense. This common-sense measure offers peace of mind for residents and their families while placing no financial or operational burden on facilities.

Importantly, this legislation gives residents a choice. No one is required to install an electronic monitoring device, but those who want one should have the right to do so. For many, a simple electronic monitoring device can provide comfort, ensure dignity and respect, and serve as an impartial tool to resolve concerns fairly, benefiting both residents and staff.

With no cost to facilities and a clear benefit to those who choose to use them, allowing electronic monitoring devices in resident rooms is a practical step toward greater transparency and trust in long-term care. AARP Florida urges lawmakers to support this legislation and give families the peace of mind they deserve.

 ___

Jeff Johnson is state director of AARP Florida, based in St. Petersburg. With AARP since 2000 and State Director since 2010, he has been recognized among Florida’s most influential leaders by Florida Trend, City & State, and Florida Politics. He is president-elect of the Florida Council on Aging, past president of Florida Civic Advance, and a former Leadership Florida Board member.

Post Views: 0

Guest Author

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAARP Florida urges lawmakers to support HB 223 – electronic monitoring devices in long-term care facilities

nextFlorida Democrats demand to know why U.S. Attorney's Office hasn't arrested Cory Mills

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories