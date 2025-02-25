AARP Florida calls on lawmakers to support HB 223 – electronic monitoring devices in long-term care facilities

When a loved one enters a nursing home or assisted living facility, families want reassurance that they are safe and well cared for. That’s why AARP Florida supports legislation allowing residents to install electronic monitoring devices in their rooms at their own expense. This common-sense measure offers peace of mind for residents and their families while placing no financial or operational burden on facilities.

Importantly, this legislation gives residents a choice. No one is required to install an electronic monitoring device, but those who want one should have the right to do so. For many, a simple electronic monitoring device can provide comfort, ensure dignity and respect, and serve as an impartial tool to resolve concerns fairly, benefiting both residents and staff.

With no cost to facilities and a clear benefit to those who choose to use them, allowing electronic monitoring devices in resident rooms is a practical step toward greater transparency and trust in long-term care. AARP Florida urges lawmakers to support this legislation and give families the peace of mind they deserve.

___

Jeff Johnson is state director of AARP Florida, based in St. Petersburg. With AARP since 2000 and State Director since 2010, he has been recognized among Florida’s most influential leaders by Florida Trend, City & State, and Florida Politics. He is president-elect of the Florida Council on Aging, past president of Florida Civic Advance, and a former Leadership Florida Board member.