Elon Musk has inside track to take over contract to fix air traffic communications system

A satellite company owned by Elon Musk has the inside track to potentially take over a large federal contract to modernize the nation’s air traffic communications system.
Equipment from Musk’s Starlink has been installed in Federal Aviation Administration facilities as a prelude to a takeover of a $2 billion contract held by Verizon, according to government employees, contractors and people familiar with the work.
Musk said that the network used by air traffic controllers is aging and requires drastic and quick action to modernize it.
“The Verizon system is not working and so is putting air travelers at serious risk,” Musk on Monday posted on X, the social media site he has owned since 2022.
The emergence of Starlink as a potential replacement for the Verizon-led effort underscores the extraordinary conflicts of interest inherent in Musk’s position as both a senior White House adviser to President Donald Trump and a business mogul in charge of a sprawling array of companies. It is not clear what role Musk might be playing in helping Starlink parent company SpaceX win such business.
“There’s very limited transparency,” said Jessica Tillipman, a contracting law expert at George Washington University. Referring to Musk, she said: “Without that transparency, we have no idea how much non-public information he has access to or what role he’s playing in what contracts are being awarded.”
Former FAA officials also told The Associated Press that they were alarmed at the prospect of Starlink being used as a critical part of the nation’s aviation system without adequate testing, review and debate about its benefits and drawbacks.
Michael K
February 25, 2025 at 6:03 pm
Gee, what a coincidence. Amazing what buying a corrupt president can do for a billionaire.
Peachy
February 25, 2025 at 6:13 pm
How did Hunter get on the board at Burisma? He doesn’t speak or write a lick of the local language.
Michael K
February 25, 2025 at 6:28 pm
Poor MAGAs didn’t understand that DOGE was created to create fraud, corruption, and waste by Musk, for Musk. Fooled once again and lied to forever more!