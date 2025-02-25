A federal judge in Seattle blocks Donald Trump’s effort to halt the refugee admissions system

A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump’s suspension of the nation’s refugee admissions system, saying that while the president has broad authority over who comes into the country, he cannot nullify the law passed by Congress establishing the program.
The ruling came in a lawsuit brought by individual refugees whose efforts to resettle in the U.S. have been halted as well as major refugee aid groups, who argued that they have had to lay off staff because the administration froze funding for processing refugee applications overseas as well as support, such as short-term rental assistance for those already in the U.S.
U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead, a 2023 appointee of former President Joe Biden, said after hearing arguments Tuesday that the president’s actions amounted to an “effective nullification of congressional will” in setting up the nation’s refugee admissions program. He promised to offer a fuller rationale in a written opinion in the next few days.
“The president has substantial discretion … to suspend refugee admissions,” Whitehead told the parties. “But that authority is not limitless.”
Justice Department lawyer August Flentje indicated to the judge that the government might quickly appeal.
Trump’s recent order said the refugee program — a form of legal migration to the U.S. for people displaced by war, natural disaster or persecution — would be suspended because cities and communities had been taxed by “record levels of migration” and didn’t have the ability to “absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees.” There are 600,000 people being processed to come to the U.S. as refugees around the world, according to the administration.
One comment
A. Good
February 25, 2025 at 6:48 pm
“. . .the plaintiffs and their supporters described refugees as a blessing to the country rather than a burden.”
No individual who takes it upon themselves to violate the law to serve their own interests can be characterized as “a blessing”. A blessing is a good, and a good does not need to violate the law to exist. A good that violates the law is an oxymoron. The left has made it their business to put their psychological fellow travelers into positions of power in the US courts and use them to thwart the executive branch of government AND the legislative branch under the guide of nonpartisan logic. Ultimately, lifetime appointees on federal benches are there to thwart the will of the people, this giving the lie to democracy. This is one of the great crimes committed against the United States, and all the black robes in the world will not change that.