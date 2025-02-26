AIF poll: Property insurance remains voters’ top concern

New polling from the Associated Industries of Florida Center for Political Strategy adds to the pile of surveys listing property insurance costs as the top concern among Florida voters.

One in three likely 2026 general election voters told AIF that price of property insurance, which has risen rapidly in the 2020s, is the most pressing issue facing the state.

Two other economic concerns — inflation (21%) and housing costs (11%) — were among the top five issues listed in the initial findings of AIF’s Q1 2025 Statewide General Election Poll.

When asked about the specific costs causing the most anxiety, the top five concerns included property and homeowner’s insurance, groceries, rent or mortgage, healthcare costs, and auto insurance.

AIF said the “list underscores the economic pressures many Floridians are facing, particularly in a state known for its beautiful weather but also its financial vulnerabilities.”

Economic anxiety seemingly won’t threaten the party in power, however, as the same sample skewed seven points in favor of Republicans (48%-41%) on a generic state legislative ballot. More voters believe Republicans are better at handling economic issues than Democrats, but not resoundingly — 42% of those polled said neither party is adequately addressing the insurance crisis.

Interestingly, there is a strong bipartisan support for protecting Florida businesses from frivolous lawsuits related to cyber security claims, with 70% saying they would be on board with legislation addressing the issue. Additionally, a plurality of those polled (38%) said they support eliminating the sales tax on commercial rents — a longtime goal among the major business lobbies.

The AIF poll was conducted Feb. 10-13 by McLaughlin & Associates. It has a sample of 800 likely voters and a +/- 3.5% margin of error. Further poll findings will be presented in detail to members of the AIF Center for Political Strategy.