University of West Florida names Alex Smith as Director of External Affairs

A political player in Pensacola politics is moving into an advocacy role in academia.

The University of West Florida (UWF) announced that Alex Smith has been named Director of External Affairs for the Panhandle campus. He takes over the post Monday.

Smith is no stranger to the inner workings of Pensacola power brokers. He is leaving the post of Constituent and Legislative Liaison for the city of Pensacola. He was also Special Assistant to Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves.

While Smith might be transitioning to academia, that doesn’t mean he’s leaving politics entirely behind. As Director of External Affairs for UWF, Smith will manage and lead relations between the school’s President and initiatives with public and private agencies, organizations and stakeholders.

“I’m looking forward to working with Alex as we strengthen our service to the community, the region and the state,” said UWF President Martha D. Saunders. “His energetic approach to the work will serve us well.”

Smith will also help in developing UWF’s vision and shepherd the school’s Master Plan, which is a guide for developing and expanding the campus and programs.

More in line with his experience in Pensacola politics, Smith will lead UWF’s legislative strategies. Smith will also be a conduit between the UWF President’s Office and the school’s Board of Trustees, as well as other panels and institutional bodies.

“I am honored to step into the role of Director of External Affairs at the University of West Florida,” Smith said. “UWF has a strong legacy of academic excellence and community engagement, and I look forward to working with (President) Saunders and her leadership team to continue to build meaningful and impactful partnerships in and beyond Northwest Florida for the students, staff and faculty.”

Smith is well-versed in fundraising efforts in a governmental context. He helped secure some $75 million in state and federal funds as the Legislative Liaison for the Mayor’s Office in Pensacola. He was also a key player in Reeves’ political campaign.

Smith is a product of Florida State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and a Master’s in Business Administration.