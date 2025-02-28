Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.28.25

Good Friday morning.

Mark Kaplan, the University of Florida’s (UF) vice president for Government and Community Relations, is stepping down after dealing with health issues. A lifelong Gator fan, Kaplan calls the role “a dream job” at his alma mater, where he earned his political science degree in 1988. “I’ve only got one of me to take care of,” Kaplan said, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing his health.

Interim UF President Kent Fuchs praised Kaplan’s contributions, noting, “The university community and I have benefited in countless ways from his wisdom … and ability to get things done.” Kaplan’s career spans high-profile roles in all three branches of government, including Chief of Staff for Gov. Jeb Bush. He found working in higher education “intellectually stimulating” and experienced UF’s cutting-edge advancements.

Kaplan acknowledges the job could be “grueling” and unpredictable, noting, “Just the vastness of UF creates a certain novelty every single day.” He often traveled to Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., to advocate for UF.

Before UF, Kaplan’s career included high-profile roles in all three branches of government.

UF’s director of Government Relations, Chris Emmanuel, said, “It would be impossible to overstate how much of a force for good Mark has been.”

Kaplan plans to travel with his wife and spend more time with family. He is eager to embrace new possibilities, saying: “I have no idea what the next couple of decades are going to hold, but I’m excited about being able to take a little bit of time for myself… and just sort of be open to the universe.”

According to a new research brief from the Florida Chamber Foundation, Florida was the top state in the nation for business relocations in 2023.

The Foundation made clear that “this is not a new phenomenon for Florida,” which has ranked No. 1 in business relocations for the past 30 years, and the state’s cumulative score over that span is triple that of the No. 2 state, South Carolina.

The 2023 tally — the latest available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics lags — showed Florida imported a net of 503 businesses, quadrupling Texas, which has a substantially larger population than the Sunshine State.

The Florida Chamber Foundation said the winning streak “emphasizes Florida’s remarkable growth as a top business hub.” The brief also highlighted Florida business registration statistics, which show more than 47,000 new business startups filed applications with the state in January 2025 alone. Further data highlights are available via TheFloridaScorecard.org.

“Florida is not only the No. 1 state in the nation to start a new business — it’s the No. 1 state to move your business,” said Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

“The Florida 2030 Blueprint is working, and the ongoing success driven by sound policies, a pro-jobs environment, and the business community’s focus on growing Florida to the 10th largest economy by 2030 are the difference makers.”

Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly added, “The partnership between FloridaCommerce and the Florida Chamber Foundation in advancing the Florida 2030 Blueprint mission is instrumental in Florida remaining the No. 1 state to not only start or move a business but to call home.”

“Andrew Tate and brother, accused of trafficking, leave Romania for Florida” via Amar Nadhir, Victoria Craw, Natalie Allison and Lori Rozsa of The Washington Post — Andrew and Tristan Tate, facing human trafficking charges in Romania, were allowed to leave the country after a travel restriction was lifted. According to sources, this occurred at the request of the Trump administration. The Tate brothers, who are vocal supporters of Trump, subsequently arrived in Fort Lauderdale on a private jet.

Trump denied any knowledge of the arrangement. However, several individuals with ties to Trump have supported the Tates. Richard Grenell, Trump’s envoy for special missions, has sympathized with the brothers and met with the Romanian foreign minister. Paul Ingrassia, Trump’s liaison to the Department of Homeland Security, has publicly praised the Tates.

Romanian officials maintain that the judiciary made the decision independently. The U.S. State Department has not yet commented. Despite being allowed to leave Romania, the Tates must still appear before Romanian officials regarding their case. Failure to do so could result in stricter legal measures.

The Tates also face charges in Britain related to rape and human trafficking allegations. A Romanian court ruled that they would be extradited to Britain after concluding the legal proceedings in Romania.

DeSantis has stated that the Tates are not welcome in Florida and suggested that the state’s Attorney General look for ways to potentially bar them.

A British court ruled in favor of an appeal to lift a precautionary seizure of multiple assets from the Tates and their companies, including properties, vehicles and bank accounts.

Experts suggest that Trump’s previous support for the Tates could potentially influence the extradition process, raising concerns about whether the U.S. would honor extradition requests from Romania or the United Kingdom.

“Ron DeSantis says Tate brothers aren’t welcome in Florida” via Kalhan Rosenblatt, Chantal Da Silva and Anthony Cusumano of NBC News — DeSantis said Thursday that Andrew and Tristan Tate, the influencer brothers who face charges in Romania of human trafficking and sexual intercourse with a minor, were not welcome in the state. At a news conference, DeSantis said the state had nothing to do with the Tates but had little power to prevent them from visiting. “We have no involvement in that,” DeSantis said. “I read about it through the media.” He added that Florida’s Attorney General, James Uthmeier, looked at the state’s options but was confident it’s up to the federal government to stop them from entering the United States. “Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct,” the Governor said.



— LEGISLATIVE —

“Jason Pizzo may leave his mark in Tallahassee. But not the way you may think.” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — State Sen. Pizzo, also a wealthy attorney and former prosecutor, is planning a 12-story office building near the Florida Capitol. Pizzo controls prime downtown Tallahassee real estate and intends to replace existing structures, stating, “It’s an irreplaceable location, but the investment is really for my kids.” Like lobbyist Brian Ballard, who erected a notable building nearby, Pizzo’s move raises eyebrows. Pizzo’s tenants include key political players like Bill Herrle of NFIB, who joked, “It’s beachfront property as far as lobbyists go.” Pizzo, emphasizing an “arms-length arrangement,” said a management company handles operations.

“New Florida DOGE proposal seeks to eliminate Lieutenant Governor” via Phil Ammann of Florida Politics — Majority Leader Tyler Sirois and Rep. John Snyder propose eliminating the Lieutenant Governor position through HJR 1325, aiming for a more efficient government. Sirois stated, “Florida taxpayers are entitled to a government that is small, efficient and well run.” The initiative, likened to Elon Musk’s moves to shake up with DOGE, also seeks to eliminate the Government Efficiency Task Force, replacing it with a Commissioner of Government Efficiency to oversee and prevent fraud. Snyder added, “As elected officials, we have a fiduciary responsibility to be good stewards of public funds… critical that government also lives within its means.” The plan includes new rules for succession if the Governor is unable to serve, ensuring government continuity. The Legislature will appoint the first Commissioner by 2027, followed by elections.

“Taylor Yarkosky files bill to compensate child who overdosed” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Rep. Yarkosky has filed a claims bill (HB 6541) that would compensate a child for permanent injuries he sustained due to what his attorney says was a result of negligence by the Department of Children and Families (DCF). Yarkosky’s bill follows efforts by Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez last year (SB 2) and in 2023 seeking $20 million for the child, known as “C.C.” Yarkosky’s measure also adopts that $20 million figure. The now-10-year-old C.C. was left permanently injured, suffering an anoxic brain injury, seizures, strokes and other neurological impairments.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Tim Stapleton: 2025 autism legislation — expanding support, education, and safety for Floridians with autism” via Florida Politics — The 2025 Florida Legislature considers bills promising significant changes for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families. Driven by the rise in ASD diagnoses (1 in 36 U.S. children), key proposals include expanding early screening (SB 112/HB 591) and enhancing safety through the Spectrum Alert system for missing children (SB 500/HB 711). Water safety is addressed in SB 568/HB 413, while SB 540/HB 447 aims to reduce bullying with mandatory disability awareness instruction. SB 102/HB 127 will create a workforce credential program to bolster employment, while SB 756/HB 377 updates insurance coverage. These initiatives, supported by the Legislature, represent progress in improving the lives of Floridians with autism.

—”Nick DiCeglie, Lauren Melo file bills to support growth of apprenticeship programs” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

— LOBBY REGS —

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Peter Abello, Florida Lobby Associates: Florida Association of Counties

Christine Ashburn, Joshua Aubuchon, Mark Delegal, Scott Jenkins, Delegal Aubuchon Consulting: Kin Insurance, Kin Interinsurance Network

Thais Asper Keane, Ashton Advocacy Consulting: AT&T

Roger Beaubien, Greenberg Traurig: Florida Retail Federation

Douglas Bell, James Daughton, Anna DePaolo, Leslie Dughi, Allison Liby-Schoonover, Aimee Lyon, Andrew Palmer, Karl Rasmussen, Metz Husband & Daughton: BrightSpring Health, BrightSpring Health Services, Asian American Hotel Owners Association,

William Bunkley, Theresa Bulger: Florida Ethics and Religion Liberty Commission

Edgar Castro, Seth McKeel, The Southern Group: Dennis and Graci McGillicuddy for the benefit of All Star Children’s Foundation, Mountain Lake Corporation

Steve Crisafulli, SBM Partners: Florida Health Care Association

Edgar Fernandez, Arrow Group Consulting: Trapbag

Andreina Figueroa, ADF Consulting: Alaia Mind

Eric Friday, Kingry & Friday: Florida Carry

Meghan Hodde, Ken Pruitt, The P5 Group: Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County, Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County

Yasamin Khosh, Pittman Law Group: Equal Shot

Jack Nicholson, Catastrophe Risk Consulting: Fermat Capital Management

Daniel Olson, Catalyst: Roblox Corporation

Robert Pierce, Robert M. Levy & Associates: Association of Florida Community Developers

Manuel Reyes, Pereira Reyes Consulting: Trapbag

Steven Schale, The Advocacy Partners: Anheuser-Busch Companies

Jim Taylor, Shumaker Advisors Florida: City of St. Pete Beach

Jared Willis, The Mayernick Group: SalusCare

“Donald Trump plans another 10% tariff on products from China” via Gavin Bade and Lingling Wei of The Wall Street Journal — The U.S. next week will impose an additional 10% tariff on imports from China over its role in the fentanyl trade, Trump said. The move, slated to take effect Tuesday, doubles up on the previous 10% additional tariff Trump placed on Chinese products earlier this month. In a post Thursday on his Truth Social platform, Trump reinforced his threat to impose 25% tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico, saying the U.S. neighbors hadn’t done enough to curb drug smuggling to win another delay for those duties. The administration had postponed the Canada and Mexico tariffs for 30 days at the beginning of February to allow for negotiations. “[T]he proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled,” Trump said. “China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date.”

“White House touts arrests of violent migrants, but Trump’s crackdown is much broader” via Tarini Parti and Michelle Hackman of The Wall Street Journal — Immigration officers are under immense pressure to ramp up arrest numbers as the administration tries to fulfill Trump’s campaign promise of mass deportation. The result is the administration, despite primarily promoting arrests of criminals, has been detaining several migrants who don’t have criminal backgrounds or orders for removal, according to interviews with immigration lawyers, activists, state and local officials and families of migrants arrested. Living in the U.S. illegally is a civil violation subject to deportation, but it isn’t a criminal offense. Overall, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested more than 20,000 migrants living in the U.S. illegally in the first month of the Trump administration. Arrests are on pace to more than double the 113,000 arrests ICE made under Joe Biden in fiscal year 2024.

“Judge blocks Trump administration’s mass firings of federal workers” via Salvador Rizzo of The Washington Post — A federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s mass firing of probationary government workers, deeming the actions “probably illegal.” Judge William Alsup ordered the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to reverse directives to agencies like the Department of Defense. Alsup said: “OPM does not have any authority whatsoever… to hire and fire employees at another agency.” The American Federation of Government Employees argued OPM illegally ordered agencies to fire probationary employees, with attorneys stating OPM perpetrated “one of the most massive employment frauds in the history of this country.” Employees received termination emails falsely citing performance issues. The Justice Department defended Trump’s “inherent constitutional authority” to manage the executive branch. Alsup found this argument unconvincing, questioning how agencies could “suddenly, overnight” enact such sweeping firings.

“Trump wants to shrink the State Department’s size, reach and focus” via Nahal Toosi of POLITICO — Trump, fueled by Musk’s influence, plans radical cuts to the State Department, potentially diminishing U.S. global influence. The focus will shift to transactional agreements and security, curtailing democracy promotion, human rights initiatives and scientific research. Sen. James Risch supports the changes, citing the “challenges of an unresponsive” department. Critics like Tom Shannon warn of a pre-World War II approach, ceding ground to China. With Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s approval, closures of embassies and consulates are considered. The White House cited the $36 trillion debt as justification. Layoffs are expected, particularly of local hires, with new evaluation standards to create a more compliant workforce. A former official fears discouraging dissent, jeopardizing informed decision-making.

“Trump’s promise of ‘very big deal’ with Volodymyr Zelenskyy undercut by officials’ widespread doubts over Ukraine’s resources” via Alex Marquardt and Zachary Cohen of CNN — Trump’s claim that the potential “trillion-dollar deal” he is on the cusp of signing with Zelenskyy would offer the U.S. easy access to a bonanza of rare earth minerals is at odds with the widespread assessment of current and former U.S. officials who say there’s little actual evidence of great rare earth and other mineral wealth in Ukraine and much of what does exist will be difficult, even impossible, to exploit in the eastern war-torn part of the country. “We’ll be dig, dig, digging,” Trump said on the eve of Zelensky’s visit. “The American taxpayers will now effectively be reimbursed for the money and hundreds of billions of dollars poured into helping Ukraine defend itself.”

“Inside the rush to respond to Elon Musk’s ‘What did you do last week?’ email” via Michael D. Shear, Julian E. Barnes and Eric Schmitt of The New York Times — In the East Room of the White House on Saturday night, the director of the FBI, Kash Patel, was huddling with Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence. It was just a few hours after Musk threatened to fire federal workers who failed to send an email describing what they did during the workweek. Patel was the first to push back publicly. “The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures,” Patel wrote in an email to the bureau. “We will coordinate the responses when and if further information is required. For now, please pause any responses.”

“With flattery and frank talk, Keir Starmer urges Trump not to abandon Ukraine in press to end Russian war” via Jill Lawless and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press — British Prime Minister Starmer visited Washington, urging Trump to maintain support for Ukraine while seeking a quick resolution to the Russian invasion. Starmer flattered Trump, noting an invitation from King Charles III, and emphasized the opportunity for a “historic peace deal.” Trying to end the war by rewarding the aggressor, Trump sees a narrow window for a deal. He expressed confidence in Vladimir Putin’s word and touted a critical minerals agreement with Ukraine, where U.S. involvement would act as a deterrent. Some have expressed skepticism of this economic first approach. Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are willing to commit troops for a peacekeeping mission, contingent on U.S. support. The U.K. pledged to increase defense spending, aligning with Trump’s call for European allies to contribute more.

“Trump hints at tense talks with Starmer, but says U.S. and U.K. relationship is ‘very strong’” via Betsy Klein of CNN — Trump hinted at tense talks with British Prime Minister Starmer, whom he described as a “very tough negotiator” after his counterpart was expected to press Trump on U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine. “You’ve been terrific in our discussions. You’re a very tough negotiator, however. I’m not sure I like that – but that’s OK,” Trump said. He indicated that the so-called “special relationship” between the U.S. and U.K. remains intact after their meetings. “The prime minister and I have gotten off to an outstanding start,” Trump said at the start of the news conference. “The U.S. and U.K. have a special relationship, very special, really like no other passed down through the centuries. And we’re going to keep it that way. We’re going to keep it very strong as it is.”

“DOGE is now dramatically raising the potential for a government shutdown” via Meredith Lee Hill and Rachael Bade of POLITICO — Senior Republicans are exploring incorporating cuts made by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) into an upcoming funding bill, risking a government shutdown. The plan involves codifying alleged waste identified by DOGE, challenging Democrats to vote against the package. This strategy could appease conservatives but alienate Democrats, whose votes are needed for passage. Democrats view DOGE actions as an “unconstitutional power grab.” Sen. Susan Collins said, “I don’t see how that could work.” Speaker Mike Johnson hinted at codifying Trump administration funding freezes but also favored a “clean” funding patch, suggesting the DOGE cuts idea might not survive.

“Trump to visit Palm Beach on heels of budget cut worries, tariffs on Florida trade partners” via Antonio Fins and Kristina Webb of the Palm Beach Post — Trump is expected to arrive Friday evening for his fourth visit to Palm Beach this term on the heels of a significant victory on Capitol Hill and a social media post that launched the 2026 gubernatorial race in Florida — but amid growing pushback to his policies. Trump is expected to depart Sunday on the eve of a looming continental trade war. Trump’s visit will come just days after Republicans in the House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed through a budget framework promising $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion in spending reductions. A jubilant Trump trumpeted the legislative win, albeit on a narrow 217-215 vote.

— STATEWIDE —

“‘A lot of possibilities’: DeSantis keeps downplaying 2026 race after Byron Donalds launch” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis remains elusive about First Lady Casey DeSantis’ potential candidacy in 2026, stating, “there’s a lot of possibilities.” He emphasized focusing on current priorities, saying, “We’re making things happen, and I think that really should be the focus.” DeSantis deflected questions, urging a focus on “vindicating the ’24 Election” rather than future politics. In contrast, he recently criticized a Trump-endorsed candidate, noting, “He’s just not been a part of any of the victories that we’ve had here.” DeSantis has previously praised Casey, suggesting she could advance his agenda and recalling Rush Limbaugh’s “endorsement”: “The only person I would rather have as my Governor than you is her.”

“Florida sheriffs’ deputies will carry out ‘street-level’ immigration enforcement, DeSantis says” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — DeSantis traveled to Homestead Wednesday to highlight agreements with the federal government, now signed by every county sheriff in Florida, allowing deputies to question people about their immigration status while conducting routine police work. The agreements are part of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement “task force model” program that DeSantis said would lead to “street-level” enforcement operations, adding that the plan calls for intensive training.

Assignment editors — The Computer & Communications Industry Association will present arguments in federal court as to why several parts of Florida HB 3, a law designed to prevent young people from using social media, should not be allowed to go into effect: Joseph Woodrow Hatchett United States Courthouse and Federal Building, 111 N. Adams St., Tallahassee.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS —

“Trump plans to wield cash and endorsements to shape Midterm Elections” via Steve Contorno and Sarah Ferris of CNN — Trump is already exerting his influence over the 2026 Midterm Elections, endorsing two close allies in open gubernatorial contests in the past week and privately signaling plans to shape the Republican ticket in more key races next year. In recent weeks, Trump has assured House and Senate Republicans he intends to open up his massive stockpile of campaign reserves – which he has boasted is north of half a billion dollars – to defend the party’s slim majorities in both chambers next year, a White House official said. But even as he pledges financial support, Trump has not ruled out intervening in Primaries to bolster challengers against Republican officeholders he perceives as insufficiently loyal.

“Top conservative group vows to ‘work closely’ with Trump on 2026 GOP Primaries despite past clashes” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — A leading conservative organization that is already a big spender in Republican Primary politics is looking to up its game in the 2026 Election cycle as it aligns with Trump and his political team. “Our goal is going to be even bigger and do more,” Club for Growth President David McIntosh emphasized. The Club for Growth is a political advocacy organization pushing a fiscally conservative agenda, focusing on tax cuts and other economic issues.

“Rick Scott to headline conservative summit on how best to advance Trump’s agenda” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Next week, U.S. Sen. Scott will headline a summit near Capitol Hill on how conservatives can seize the moment. Rescuing the American Dream, a conservative nonprofit formed in 2023, will hold the event on March 5 and 6. Several Republican members of Congress will convene with allies of Trump in the media and political world for the gathering, entitled “The First 100 Days: How Conservatives Can Help President Trump Accomplish His Agenda.” “Rescuing the American Dream is looking forward to hosting this event in March to highlight the accomplishments of the Trump Administration and Republicans in Washington and plan for more successes to come,” said Chris Hartline, a spokesperson for Rescuing the American Dream. “We’re looking forward to hosting leaders from across Washington and the conservative movement for in-depth and insightful conversations.”

George LeMieux introduces Keith Sonderling at confirmation hearing — Former Gunster attorney Keith Sonderling was named the Deputy Secretary of Labor and the Chair of the Florida-based business law firm, former U.S. Sen. George LeMieux, was tasked with introducing him. Sonderling, formerly a Commissioner on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), practiced labor and employment law at Gunster for nearly a decade before joining the government in 2017. LeMieux, who served as Florida’s 34th U.S. Senator from 2009-2011 and chairs The Florida Council of 100, spoke highly of his former colleague, stating: “I’ve known Mr. Sonderling since he started his career in law. He is an expert in labor and employment issues. He not only counseled clients on these issues but litigated them. He is hardworking. He is fair. He is honest. He is practical, and he is a problem-solver. He will do a great job as the Deputy Secretary of Labor.”

“No new bombshells in Justice Department’s release of Epstein files” via Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael R. Sisak of The Associated Press — Attorney General Pam Bondi released government documents related to Epstein, but the files largely contained previously circulated information, disappointing conspiracy theorists. The documents included flight logs and a redacted address book. Bondi, who teased the release on Fox News, prompted criticism of the administration’s showmanship. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna called the rollout a “complete disappointment.” Bondi ordered the FBI to release the complete Epstein files, leading Director Patel to vow transparency. The case continues to draw interest due to Epstein’s connections to influential figures and lingering questions surrounding his crimes.

— ELECTIONS —

“Howard Sapp becomes first candidate to file for Donalds’ seat in Congress” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sapp, a longtime community leader in Fort Myers, will run for U.S. Rep. Donalds’ open congressional seat as a Democrat. “I see a great opportunity to help Southwest Florida through strong, compassionate and unyielding leadership,” Sapp said. “Folks in our community have real concerns and we need someone (who) is going to be present and work for them.” On Wednesday, the Democrat became the first candidate to file in Florida’s 19th Congressional District since Donalds announced he would run for Governor in 2026. Sapp previously ran for the Florida House, challenging Republican state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka in 2022 and 2024 in House District 78, most recently winning just 40% of the vote in the heavily Republican district.

Mac Johns backs Marshall Rawson for HD 10 — Union County Commissioner Johns is endorsing Rawson for House District 10. “We that reside in rural areas desperately need the right representation in Tallahassee to preserve our way of life,” said Johns. “Florida’s population is growing faster than you can blink an eye. For the most part, the people moving into our areas are bringing their values and beliefs with them, most of which don’t align with ours. We must protect our rural hometowns before they transform right before our eyes. Marshall Rawson is the type of leader that we can depend on. His small-town upbringing, strong Christian beliefs, and patriotism for our constitutional rights fall right in line with the vast majority of citizens in District 10.”



— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘Continue the progress’: Laura Dominguez launches Miami Beach Commission re-election bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Dominguez is proud of her work as an elected official over the past two years and has no intention of stopping. Dominguez just filed to run for re-election to the Commission’s Group 2 seat. She’s the first — and, so far, only — candidate in the contest. “Serving as your Commissioner has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Dominguez said. “Since taking office, I have worked to make our city safer, more efficient and more responsive to the needs of our residents. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and now, I’m running for re-election to continue the progress we’ve made together.”

“ICE arrests 11 migrants in Oakland Park during a ‘criminal investigation,’ feds say” via Milena Malaver of the Miami Herald — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Miami detained 11 people in Broward County during a criminal investigation. Agents stopped a box truck in Oakland Park as part of their operation, leading to the “administrative arrests” of 11 “criminal aliens,” according to ICE spokesperson Nestor Yglesias. Yglesias did not say what they were investigating or what country the people came from. Administrative arrests “do not always lead to the alien being detained in ICE Custody,” according to the Department of Homeland Security. ICE describes the people as “criminal aliens,” a term used by the agency for non-citizens who have been convicted of crimes.

“DMV offices have long waits — and Miami-Dade taxpayers just got a $171M bill for a fix” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — With people camping overnight to beat the lines for appointments in Florida’s overwhelmed driver’s license offices in Miami-Dade, the county’s new tax collector is promising to spend big to cut down on wait times. One problem: His plan to add more staffing and efficiency measures could cost local governments as much as $171 million in property taxes this year. After the last election, Miami-Dade now falls under a state rule that requires elected county tax collectors to issue driver’s licenses. For decades, that’s been the responsibility of Florida and its nine state-run offices across Miami-Dade, where people can renew their licenses, get new ones, take driving tests and access other services.

“Recycling services will continue in the city of Miami after threats of elimination” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Miami has abandoned plans to eliminate its citywide recycling program and scale back bulky waste pickup services — for now. The City Commission was scheduled to take a preliminary vote on a proposal to eliminate its recycling services and to scale back bulky waste pickup from once a week to every other week. In explaining its reasoning, the city had cited high contamination rates of recycled materials, an “aging fleet and outdated machinery,” and contractors and landscapers taking advantage of the bulky waste pickup system. But officials announced that the item had been withdrawn altogether. A city spokesperson said the item was withdrawn “to further review and evaluate more options.”

“Miami Beach Commissioners demand shutdown of hostel sheltering over 100 homeless people” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — The Miami Beach City Commission called for the closure of a South Beach hostel that has been providing beds to the homeless and offered to pay $100,000 to have the individuals relocated to the city of Miami. Commissioners said the situation had become untenable since early November when the city of Miami officials moved 53 people from the Camillus House shelter in Miami city limits to the Bikini Hostel in Miami Beach. The city of Miami has been paying for the beds occupied by homeless individuals and getting reimbursed by the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust. More than 100 homeless people are now occupying beds at the hostel, leading to mounting complaints from residents in the well-to-do West Avenue neighborhood.

“Even The Breakers is worried about housing costs now, exploring apartments for its workers,” via Andrew Marra of the Palm Beach Post — Perhaps no local business is more associated with Palm Beach luxury than The Breakers Hotel, the palatial oceanfront institution founded by Henry Flagler more than a century ago. But with the region squeezed by a housing shortage, the iconic hotel is exploring a foray into different accommodations — affordable housing for its employees. The hotel’s parent company, Flagler System, which has 2,400 employees and is one of Palm Beach County’s largest employers, is discussing working with a land development company to plan a housing campus in West Palm Beach for its own workers, city records show.





— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Audit: Orange County vastly overspent for classes offered by former Senator’s wife” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County overpaid for sparsely attended computer literacy courses for seniors, according to a comptroller’s audit, a service it had contracted under questionable circumstances to Sen. Randolph Bracy’s wife. The probe found the county paid $250,000 for the four-week course, priced at $1,600 per student. Citing low attendance — 163 seniors attended at least one session, and just 34 participated in all four — Comptroller Phil Diamond’s audit found the county paid $101,362.50 more than it should have under the contract’s terms. The contract was awarded as a sole-source, which means there were no competing bids because it was determined that only one company offered a needed service.

“‘If we don’t show up, people die’: Ormond Beach couple who worked for USAID fired via email” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Gary Sargent, a 63-year-old retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, opened his email and was greeted by a form letter from his employer, the U.S. Agency for International Development, stating he and everyone else in the chain were fired. That included his wife, Raquel Salinas. It was all part of a widespread federal workforce purge by the new DOGE, fronted by Musk under the direction of Trump. Sargent and Salinas say they have seen firsthand the way U.S. foreign aid has benefited people in war-torn and disaster-stricken regions, including Ukraine, Gaza and Iraq.

“‘I’m very anxious right now’: Central Florida senior citizens struggle as housing, other costs outpace Social Security” via Michael Cuglietta of the Orlando Sentinel — As a chef, Antonio Castro was never offered a pension and could never save much for retirement. When he stopped working, he bought a mobile home in Orlando, where he hoped to get by within his modest means. But now his lot fee is 80% higher than when he moved there in 2013, grocery prices have soared, and his Social Security payments haven’t kept up. Castro, 79, struggles to afford the basics, so he no longer uses the air conditioner, sitting outside under a tree in his backyard on hot days. His financial crunch is most acute when his car insurance premium comes due.

— LOCAL: TB —

“IRS and SEC join FBI in investigation of Leo Govoni and missing trust fund money” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times — The FBI is not the only federal agency delving into the finances of Govoni, the Clearwater business owner accused in court records of taking $100 million from medical trust funds. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the RS are among other agencies also investigating Govoni, according to Michael Goldberg, the bankruptcy trustee appointed to recover money for the families of disabled and injured people whose trust funds were raided and, in some cases, emptied. A St. Petersburg nonprofit that Govoni founded filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a year ago after discovering millions of dollars are missing from more than 1,500 trust funds.

—“Attorney for Govoni withdraws from missing medical trust fund money case” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics

“Hillsborough fire captain dies in apparent suicide at jail, deputies say” via Tony Marrero of the Tampa Bay Times — A Hillsborough fire captain arrested last month on child pornography charges died Wednesday, a day after he was found hanging by a bedsheet at the Falkenburg Road Jail in an apparent effort to end his life, deputies said. Jail deputies discovered Marshall Van Nelson, 52, hanging by a bedsheet from a shower door at the jail about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies and jail medical staff began life-saving efforts before Nelson was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead the next day. The Hillsborough Medical Examiner’s Office was working to confirm Nelson’s cause of death. The sheriff’s office’s investigation into his death was ongoing. Nelson was not on suicide watch at the time he was found, a decision that was made by a “health care authority at the jail in accordance with the Florida Model Jail Standards.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“St. Augustine will use eminent domain to prevent floods” via Noah Hertz of Jacksonville Today — A project that’s been on St. Augustine’s radar for over a decade. Lake Maria Sanchez was once an old wetland, and it’s particularly prone to flooding. All it takes is the relatively common combination of heavy rain and a high tide to push the overflowing water from the lake into the homes in Lincolnville and surrounding neighborhoods. The city devised a solution to reduce the lake’s potential for flooding: install a pump at its southern tip on South Street and build a short seawall along the marsh that feeds into the lake. But what has held up the city for years is that the seawall has to be constructed on private property.

Assignment editors — Florida Public Utilities (FPU) will host an energy conservation event free and open to the public to learn practical ways to lower energy bills and improve home efficiency: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Madison Street Park, 2928 Madison Street, Marianna. Media RSVP: [email protected].

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Environmental groups worry park cuts will hurt multibillion-dollar Everglades restoration” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — South Florida has lost more than two dozen federal rangers and scientists in the past week or so as the Trump administration continues to slash what it says are wasteful jobs. Environmental advocates now worry that the multibillion-dollar, multidecade Everglades restoration may be in jeopardy. “We have confirmed at least 27 positions at the Big Cypress National Preserve and the national parks (in south Florida),” said Eve Samples, Director of Friends of the Everglades. “And there is evidence that the cuts that have already occurred will hamper the Everglades restoration.” The cuts include several scientists at Everglades National Park’s Natural Resources Center, which was established in 1978.

“Cape Coral residents raise transparency concerns over Advisory Board changes” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Naples Daily News — The Cape Coral City Council’s shift from formal Citizen Advisory Boards to stakeholder groups has sparked concerns among residents over transparency and accessibility. While some Council members argue stakeholder groups foster greater community engagement, many residents feel shut out of important decisions. The City Council approved the transition during a Committee of the Whole meeting on Feb. 12. The decision was met with opposition from residents at a City Council meeting the following week, with many expressing disappointment that newly elected Council members did not reinstate the Citizen Review Boards they campaigned on.

“Collier EMS Medical Director on his way out” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — There’s been speculation Collier County may privatize emergency medical services where paramedics respond and treat patients in the field and take them by ambulance to hospitals. Collier County Manager Amy Patterson dismissed the talk outright and said privatizing EMS is not being considered. Still, there are headwinds of change impacting EMS and more could be on the way. A coalition of medical directors from the fire districts, municipalities, EMS, and area hospitals has been meeting to examine protocols and credentialing and see what can be improved. Soon, North Collier Fire Control & Rescue District will launch its first “fire-based medic transport unit” and expand from there, said Jorge Aguilera, deputy chief of North Collier.

— TOP OPINION —

“On Ukraine, Trump changed the conversation” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — British Prime Minister Starmer thanked Trump for “changing the conversation” regarding the war in Ukraine, suggesting Trump’s arrival in office has spurred real progress toward a resolution, unlike the stalled efforts under Biden.

Trump highlighted his positive conversations with both Putin and Zelenskyy, indicating a shift toward negotiations.

While details remain scarce, the emerging framework suggests Russia will retain some seized territory, with Ukraine potentially regaining some lost land. Trump has explicitly ruled out U.S. security guarantees involving military force, pushing Europe to take the lead.

Trump views a lucrative minerals agreement with Ukraine as a key security measure. Under this agreement, U.S. companies would significantly extract valuable resources, ensuring a U.S. presence on Ukrainian soil.

Trump believes this economic involvement would deter aggression, effectively providing “automatic security.”

While the effectiveness of this approach is debatable, Trump’s vision for resolving the conflict is increasingly taking shape, signaling a fundamental shift in the diplomatic approach.

— OPINIONS —

“In a stunning comeback, Russia wins the Cold War” via Elizabeth Shackelford of the Orlando Sentinel — Putin never got over the Soviet Union’s collapse at the end of the Cold War. He has called it the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century and said he’d reverse it if he could. It’s starting to look like Putin’s decades-old grudge might pay off as he sits on the sidelines and watches the United States do the work for him. Take the so-called peace negotiations to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Even before they began, Trump and his team handed Putin concession after concession for nothing in return. Then Trump and his team gave away the two vital bargaining chips of Ukraine’s possible NATO membership and recovering stolen territory.

“Is W. awake?” via Sam Stein of The Bulwark — On Wednesday, reports began dribbling out that Secretary of State Rubio had signed off on eliminating 92% of USAID grants, around 4,100 of them, with a savings of $60 billion. On Thursday morning, foreign aid officials woke up to see the details of those cuts. The reaction was a justified shock. Programs the administration had suggested were worth continuing were now being terminated. That includes efforts to combat the AIDS epidemic — such as George W. Bush’s famed PEPFAR program — that have been a source of bipartisan pride for decades. One government notice showed that USAID was terminating its contract with the joint U.N. AIDS program, which is the primary mechanism for global disease monitoring. An official who works on the program estimated that Rubio had eliminated half of its funding.

“Brian Sidman: Florida must play its part to solve the housing crisis – a blueprint for smarter investment” via Florida Politics — Florida faces a severe housing crisis requiring a shift from small-scale projects to transformative, large-scale community developments. The Claude Pepper Park Development in North Miami, a $1 billion project, is a model. It will feature approximately 2,100 mixed-income apartments, 125,000 sq ft of commercial space with essential services and a revitalized park, creating an economic and social hub. While the Live Local Act is a positive step, more funding is needed to support impactful projects like Claude Pepper Park. Florida should prioritize mixed-use developments that create walkable neighborhoods, strengthen local economies and accelerate delivery timelines. The first phase of Claude Pepper Park is scheduled for late 2025, but comprehensive funding must follow to solve Florida’s housing crisis.

WEEKEND TV

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Matt Parke, vice president of Parkesdale Farms, discusses his near-disaster strawberry crop; Doretha Edgecomb, wife of the late Judge George Edgecomb, reflects on her husband’s legacy as Hillsborough County’s first African American judge; and ABC Action News Political Analyst Dr. Susan MacManus.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A preview of the upcoming Florida Legislative Session with state House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is now a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon and author Mark Mustian.

