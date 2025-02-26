Jacksonville Bold for 2.26.25: Why wait?

The 2026 and 2027 Election cycles still have a lot of drama ahead, but two Jacksonville incumbents have already opened campaign accounts for 2028.

State Sen. Tracie Davis, poised to lead the Senate Democrats, filed for re-election three weeks ago.

She ran in 2024 and scored a Saddam Hussein-style mandate, getting more than 95% of the vote in a Primary and 99% against an NPA candidate.

Meanwhile, 4th Circuit State Attorney Melissa Nelson has filed to run for a fourth term.

She hasn’t faced competition since 2016, when she defeated then-incumbent Angela Corey in a GOP Primary. And she likely won’t this time around, either.

Nelson filed for re-election in July, but if we missed it, you likely did, too. Word is that she may also have a political committee ramping up at some point.

Outside of Duval County, state Sen. Tom Leek filed in November for re-election in 2028 and in District 7, which includes St. Johns County and points south.

Of course, the 2026 Election is much closer and many incumbents, including state Sens. Clay Yarborough and Jennifer Bradley and Reps. Sam Garrison, Dean Black, Kiyan Michael, and Jessica Baker have filed for re-election.

Three seats present some suspense, though more than a year remains before qualifying.

HD 12’s Wyman Duggan is term-limited next year. His seat is one to watch, as it spans both sides of the St. Johns River on Jacksonville’s Southside. Some say City Council member Terrance Freeman will be the establishment pick.

HD 13’s Angie Nixon won by a commanding margin in a Primary and General Election last year, but the Democratic firebrand has not filed for another campaign yet. Some say she might run for Governor.

HD 14’s Kim Daniels has not filed for re-election, but her August 2024 Primary opponent, Therese Wakefield-Gamble, opened a campaign account days after losing last summer. Daniels moves on her schedule, though.

Elon endorsement

Rep. John Rutherford may not be part of the DOGE Caucus with his colleague Aaron Bean, but that doesn’t mean the former Jacksonville Sheriff opposes Elon Musk and his efforts to right-size the federal bureaucracy.

“Musk is not acting on his own, nor does he have complete authority over anything, including the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk is carrying out the orders given to him from President Trump to clean up the waste, fraud, and abuse that have plagued the federal government for far too long,” Rutherford says.

Arguing that “Trump and Elon Musk are not destroying democracy by cutting the bloated federal bureaucracy — they are saving it,” Rutherford notes that an appointed change maker has precedent in recent history.

“[D]id anyone vote for the numerous career bureaucrats who have been running our federal government’s spending from the shadows of Washington, D.C. for decades? Did anyone vote for the White House officials who essentially did President Biden’s job for him? No. President Trump campaigned on improving government efficiency and decreasing spending. It’s why the American people elected him as the Chief Executive and it’s what he’s doing.”

Justices jaw

Jacksonville lawyers will hear a current Supreme Court Justice and the member of the court she replaced talking shop Thursday.

Former Justice Alan Lawson and current Justice Renatha Francis will be at the River Club on Thursday under the auspices of the Jacksonville Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society.

Francis replaced Lawson in 2022. He served 20 years on the High Court.

The event will be at the River Club. The reception will begin at 5:30, and the speaking portion will begin a half-hour later. The two will discuss judicial philosophies and the Florida Supreme Court.

Murphy’s law

A newly proposed bill would allow those being held in criminal custody to be diverted to mental health treatment while behind bars.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican, filed the bill (SB 168) called the Tristin Murphy Act. Tristin Murphy committed suicide in a Florida prison in 2021.

The measure would establish a series of processes that would divert defendants being held in custody to mental health treatment if it is determined they need such treatment.

The bill has at least some momentum in the Senate. Senate President Ben Albritton said he supports the proposed measure.

“Tristin was a young father with supportive, loving parents and a bright future ahead of him. He was not a hardened criminal. He was sick and needed help to address serious mental health challenges,” Albritton said.

The Commish

Thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Governing Board of a Northeast Florida port has a new member.

Lynda Kirker was appointed by DeSantis this month as the latest member of the St. Augustine Port, Waterway, and Beach District Board of Commissioners. The board has five members who serve the nautical interests of St. Johns County along coastal areas.

The District is primarily charged with promoting the development of St. Johns County’s maritime interests and commercial and recreational activities in the area. Founded in the 1930s, the District originally intended to promote and protect nautical interests near the St. Augustine Inlet. However, it has grown to involve marine projects, dune crossover development and other maritime projects.

“I’m excited, and I’m flattered that the Governor has that much faith and trust in me,” Kirker said in an interview with Jax Today. “I hope that I can do a good job.”

In addition to maritime promotion, the District levies property taxes in coastal areas to support coastal projects, and the board’s jurisdiction runs south to the Matanzas Inlet.

Train in vain?

A Jacksonville Democrat wants to bring Florida into a consortium of states seeking high-speed rail.

Sen. Tracie Davis’ SB 966 would let the Governor join the Southern Rail Commission, a “rapid rail transit compact” with Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Florida is eligible to join because it borders Alabama.

Davis’ bill, the Senate version of Rep. Yvonne Hinson’s House measure, notes: “North Florida has lacked passenger rail service since September 2005, when track damage from Hurricane Katrina led to the termination of Amtrak’s Sunset Limited route, which ran from New Orleans to Pensacola, Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Orlando.”

The SRC successfully obtained $178 million when Joe Biden was President to restore passenger rail service from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Mobile, Alabama; however, it’s not apparent that President Donald Trump prioritizes that kind of spending amid government cuts.

Clot-ure

Sen. Clay Yarborough is bringing awareness and legislative action to the problem of blood clots.

SB 890 would create a statewide Department of Health registry for blood clots, deep vein thromboses, and pulmonary embolism reports from hospitals and medical facilities to reduce mortality and morbidity.

The goal is not to punish hospitals but to catalog demographic data, including age, gender and ZIP code, as well as whether the patient lives independently or in an assisted living facility and how the condition has been treated.

Under this bill, patients admitted to emergency room services, orthopedic services, pregnancy services, or cancer treatment must be screened for blood clots and related issues. Staff would need to be trained to recognize the condition and offer treatment. Follow-up appointments for those at risk of clots must be conducted within 60 days of discharge from surgery.

Additionally, facilities would have to have protocols and facilities to address the needs of two high-risk groups: pregnant women and those diagnosed with cancer.

In addition to ensuring treatment protocols for clots are more standardized and better tailored to those who need medical help most urgently, Yarborough is also sponsoring a Senate resolution (SR 858) that would establish March as Blood Clot Awareness Month, with the Governor asked to issue a proclamation to that effect.

Prints, please

At least one major Florida city is standing alongside state efforts to battle unauthorized border crossers.

Kevin Carrico, the vice president of the Jacksonville City Council, is introducing the “Jacksonville Illegal Immigration Enforcement Act.” Carrico says the proposal “sends a clear message that Jacksonville will not sit idly by as the crisis at our southern border spills into our neighborhoods.”

Key to that initiative would be new funding for technology for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

Carrico’s bill contemplates money for 25 fingerprint readers, which a press release says are necessary to “accurately and efficiently identify and process illegals subject to new laws passed by the Florida Legislature.”

Additionally, the bill would make it a “local crime” to be an undocumented immigrant in Duval County.

“Our community, like so many others across the nation, is dealing with the consequences of failed border policies. With President Donald Trump now leading the charge to enforce the law and protect Americans, it’s critical that we give our local law enforcement officers the tools and resources they need to do their jobs effectively,” Carrico said.

He believes the money will help JSO “identify and remove individuals who have violated immigration laws and ensure our city remains a safe place for law-abiding residents.”

Jacksonville is a focus in the state’s fight against illegal immigration, especially since House Speaker Daniel Perez tapped Sheriff TK Waters as a member of the State Immigration Enforcement Council.

“Illegal immigration is not just a federal issue; it affects us right here at home,” Waters said. “We’ve seen the impact on public safety, and this legislation will give us the support we need to enforce the laws effectively and keep our community safe.”

Pension tension

Retirement costs will take a bite out of the city’s fiscal forecast.

That’s what Nate Monroe argues from his new perch at The Tributary.

With extra yearly costs set to exceed $200 million for the Police and Fire Pension Fund (one of three pension plans closed to new entrants in 2017 but still open and incurring expenses), Monroe is sounding an alarm the Deegan administration and the City Council don’t really want to hear.

“The skyrocketing annual pension costs are critical because they sap the same pot of money – the general fund – that is also used to fund libraries, parks, police and fire protection and other quality-of-life services throughout the city,” he writes.

Autism assist

Visit Jacksonville is justifiably proud of its Certified Autism Center™

Designation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

“It’s an honor to lead a company of individuals who care about helping people of all abilities experience Jacksonville,” says Michael Corrigan, president and CEO of Visit Jacksonville. “To have 100% of our staff complete training and renew our Certified Autism Center™ certification means we are dedicated to creating a (welcoming) environment for all who visit Jacksonville.”

To earn it, staff had to learn the best practices for dealing with people with autism and sensory issues.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Visit Jacksonville, recognizing their ongoing dedication to welcoming every visitor, especially autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chair. “This certification renewal is a testament to their dedication to creating a community where visitors feel supported, welcomed, and included.”

Big bucks bummer

Floridians are feeling financially distressed in the face of high costs.

A new analysis from WalletHub, a financial advice company, shows that Florida has four of the top 10 cities with the most financially distressed residents in the U.S. Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami are all among the worst cities in terms of financial health.

WalletHub analysts compared 100 of the largest cities in the country using metrics such as average credit scores, changes in bankruptcy filings between December 2023 and December 2024, and the share of people with distressed financial accounts.

The results show times are tough for many residents of Florida’s four largest metropolitan areas.

Jacksonville ranked third in the nation for having the most people in financial distress.

“Jacksonville has the third-most financially distressed residents in the country; this is evident from the fact that nearly 16% of its residents are having accounts in distress, the highest percentage in the nation, along with the highest number of distressed accounts per person” the WalletHub analysis concluded.

Orlando came in sixth overall. Tampa finished eighth, just ahead of ninth-place Miami.

More trust in Land Trust

A prominent First Coast land conservation group is adding to its leadership team.

Three new members are joining the Board of Directors for the North Florida Land Trust (NFLT). Janyce Dawkins, Tom Goodrich and Natalie Healy have all been added to the panel.

“We welcome Janyce, Tom, and Natalie to the board and look forward to working together to buy land for conservation because it is now or never,” said Allison DeFoor, President and CEO of NFLT. “Having a diverse board with various backgrounds helps guide our team and strengthens our mission. We have much to accomplish and will continue doing everything possible to save our natural landscapes.”

All three new members of the Board of Directors have connections to the coastal areas of Northeast Florida.

Dawkins lives in American Beach, Goodrich has lived in Atlantic Beach in Duval County for 32 years, and Healy lives in Jacksonville Beach, right down the road from Goodrich.

The trio joins the 15-member Board of the NFLT, which was founded in 1999 and has helped acquire tens of thousands of acres of land to preserve and prevent development.

Builders braggin’

A new class of leaders has graduated from the Emerging Leaders Program for the Northeast Florida Builders Association (NEFBA).

In its sixth year, the program seeks to provide personal and professional development avenues for builders looking to climb the ladder in the building business. The program involves workshops that teach participants how to develop skills such as time management, communication, marketing, personal branding, financing and budgeting.

Participants also interact with seasoned professionals who’ve already cut a path in the construction field.

“The future of the building industry relies on strong leadership, and the Emerging Leaders Program equips these talented individuals with the skills and connections they need to succeed,” said NEFBA Executive Officer Jessie Spradley. “We are excited to see the impact this class will make in Northeast Florida and beyond.”

This year’s NEFBA graduates of the ELP include:

— Aaron Tarver, PARC Group

— Andrew Kenyon, BGE

— Austin Burke, Blackstone Engineering

— Beckah Koennicke, Mo Better Garage

— Browning Sandusky, MCG Homes

— Charles Schreiner, ETM

— Colin Barrera, DR Horton

— Daniel Ellis, Shoreline Construction

— Garrett Queener, Pulte Group

— Ginny Campbell, Operation Lifeline Inc.

— Greg Zecher, Starr Custom Homes

— Joseph Fabiano, Habitat for Humanity

— Kimmy Martinez, Richmond American Homes

— Lindsey Collier, Summit Contracting Group

— Liba Buchanan, Buchanan Builders

— Logan Stephens, Flight Builders

— Meagan Maestre, Glenn Layton Homes

— Nicholas Krull, Powers Development Group

— Tim McNamara, James Hardie

App alert

Parents know what their kids are doing with those smartphones, right? Sure enough, the Clay County District Schools, Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI know the realistic answer to that plausibility, and that’s why the agencies are holding a joint “Be Smart with your Kid’s Smartphone” event on Thursday.

The joint event, which will offer advice on kids and smartphones, will be held on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ridgeview High School, 466 Madison Ave., in Orange Park.

“‘Be Smart with your Kids’ Smartphone’ events are led by Special Agents from FBI Jacksonville who investigate crimes against children and terrorism matters. Together with deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, they will review the latest social media apps that offenders are using to target and manipulate local kids and provide an overview of schemes that specifically target teens. Please note that the content of these presentations may not be appropriate for youth, and parental discretion is advised,” a press release said.

While the event is in Clay County, it is free and open to parents and educators from all First Coast schools and districts.

It’s better to travel

Getting a U.S. passport to travel abroad can be a pain and the St. Johns County Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller’s Office is holding a special event to help streamline the process.

The office will hold a Passport Saturday Event from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Richard O. Watson Center, 4010 Lewis Speedway in St. Augustine. It will help residents navigate the process of getting a passport and provide a refresher course for those who may have already obtained a passport but got it more than 15 years ago, which requires an application for a renewed passport.

“Coordinating schedules for passports during regular business hours can be a challenge, especially for families,” said Clerk Brandon J. Patty. “We hope this special event will make life a little easier for those in need of a passport.”

Officials from the Clerk’s office will be on the center’s north side, accepting and reviewing applications for first-time passport applicants. The event is free to the public.

In the Zone

A new international company has joined the Foreign Trade Zone at Jacksonville’s port operations.

JAXPORT announced this week that USA Big Mountain Paper Inc. is the latest business to enter the U.S. Foreign Trade Zone at the port operations in Northeast Florida. A Foreign Trade Zone is an area designated by the federal government designed to provide budget-saving options for importers.

Jacksonville’s Foreign Trade Zone is No. 64 and is Florida’s largest such designation, covering some 5,000 square miles in 10 Northeast Florida counties.

“USA Big Mountain Paper Inc. manufactures and distributes environmentally friendly medical products, including bed pads and adult diapers, from its 157,355-square-foot facility near JAXPORT. Through its activation in the FTZ, the company’s warehouse is eligible for FTZ benefits, including the ability to defer, reduce, or eliminate U.S. Customs duties on raw materials imported into the U.S.,” a JAXPORT press release said.

Hitting the ground running

At James Gladstone’s introduction as the new general manager of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, it was clear that the 34-year-old brings a sharp mind and a boatload of confidence to the job.

Despite his youth, Gladstone showed in the news conference some of the same focus and purpose he used to impress the Jaguars’ brass in a three-hour virtual interview and a four-hour in-person session.

What should the Jaguars expect from Gladstone? For starters, a different perspective.

Over the past five years, with Trent Baalke as general manager, the Jaguars favored certain traits among players, notably size and strength. Gladstone has other priorities.

“I think it’s pretty simple from my perspective,” Gladstone said. “We will prioritize people and players that are intangibly rich, and by doing so, they will elevate our ecosystem, our team, by being nothing more than themselves. It’s as simple as that.

“I think if you were to start, even in your own mind, coming up with whatever skill sets on the field you would deem intangible, those are the things that I’m certainly talking about. Then even as a person off the field, what anybody in our mind, we’re probably all going to point to very similar descriptors, that’s really what I’m leaning into.”

Jaguars’ owner Shad Khan was clearly impressed with Gladstone’s innovative and analytical approach. Khan said it was apparent after the four-hour in-person interview that Gladstone was the guy the Jaguars needed.

“The process was very extensive,” Khan said. “It was very evident to us that James was absolutely what we were looking for. We’re very blessed to have him.”

Gladstone compared the 2017 Los Angeles Rams to the Jaguars’ current situation. The Rams were coming off a 4-12 season and hired a new head coach, Sean McVay. McVay — who was just 30 years old then — led the team to an 11-5 record, a division title, and a spot in the playoffs.

The two teams share several common threads. Les Snead, the Rams’ general manager, is Gladstone’s mentor. He began his NFL career as a scout for the Jaguars under Tom Coughlin.

New Jaguars’ head coach Liam Coen would join the Rams staff the following year when the Rams earned a spot in the Super Bowl.

If the Gladstone-Coen combination can succeed similarly, they’ll be hailed as heroes in Jacksonville.

The third component of football leadership is Hall of Famer Tony Boselli. Now, the Jaguars’ executive vice president for football operations, Boselli, Coen, and Gladstone, all said they are aligned in their philosophies. Gladstone called this “pure collaboration.”

Will that last?

“It’s easy to say those words, and ultimately, no matter what I tell you right now, we’ve got to go prove it,” Boselli said. “The way you have collaboration, it starts with relationships that are built on trust, and that’s what we’re establishing, and that’s how we’ll operate moving forward because at the end of the day if we keep the focus on what we’re trying to achieve, which is win football games, nothing else should matter. Not our agendas, not our egos, who gets credit.”

Gladstone’s first order of business is the NFL scouting combine, which begins this week in Indianapolis. He will work with the existing Jaguars’ scouting staff through the draft and the first phase of free agency.