February 26, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio says Nicolás Maduro must be ‘dealt with.’ But how?
How will Donald Trump deal with Nicolas Maduro? Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 26, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Joe Gruters files bill to strengthen privacy protections for crime victims

HeadlinesOrlando

New rides teased for SeaWorld, Busch Gardens

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Donald Trump says Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House Friday to sign U.S.-Ukraine critical minerals deal

Maduro
A special envoy ruled out regime change.

Venezuela continues to be a concern for Republicans and the Donald Trump administration.

During an interview with Fox News’ Brian KilmeadeSecretary of State Marco Rubio said Nicolás Maduro is seen as a “horrible dictator who is instilling all kinds of instability.”

And asked if Maduro “should go” and “leave,” Rubio suggested that there still is a path to remove the leader — whose election the United States disputes — from power.

“We’re going to work on that policy because I’m going to tell you something,” Rubio said. “He is allowing Iran to operate out of Venezuela. He is allowing the Chinese to operate out of Venezuela. He’s threatening his neighbors in the region. He has flooded us with gang members — flooded with these Tren de Aragua gang members that are in this country doing terrible things. Why would we want someone like that to be there?”

Though the former Senator would not “discuss publicly what our work is going to be in that regard,” he said Maduro “remains the same threat today that he was two years ago, three years ago, four years ago.”

“That’s going to have to be dealt with,” Rubio added.

How Maduro will be “dealt with” is worth watching, given conflicting statements from the administration.

Special Envoy Richard Grenell, who reportedly had been considered for Secretary of State before Rubio was selected, told the Epoch Times that the Trump administration did not want “to do regime change,” even as the administration is “clear-eyed” about Caracas.

Grenell was key to securing the release of six American hostages earlier this year.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Gruters files bill to strengthen privacy protections for crime victims

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Byron Donalds makes it official: He’s running for Florida Governor
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more