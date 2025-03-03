Alzheimer’s advocates gear up to secure more support from legislators

Increased public awareness of a debilitating disease will be among the priorities for the Alzheimer’s Association as lawmakers head into the Legislative Session this week.

The Florida Chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association are preparing to target legislators as the House and Senate convene Tuesday. The main focus will be expanding outreach about the warning signs of the disease.

“Florida has long been a leader in Alzheimer’s care and support and we hope to continue that trend in 2025,” said Angela McAuley, Regional Vice President for the Alzheimer’s Association Florida Chapters.

“With the number of Floridians impacted by Alzheimer’s set to rise, we must be prepared. The Alzheimer’s Association, alongside advocates from across the state, is eager to work with the Florida Legislature and Governor DeSantis to ensure that every Floridian impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias receives the support they need.”

One point of major interest for Alzheimer’s advocates is legislation (SB 398, HB 1065) calling for the appropriation of $1.5 million for Alzheimer’s awareness programs, requiring the Department of Elderly Affairs to hire contractors for an awareness program. If approved, those programs would begin in July.

The Alzheimer’s group also will be advocating for continued funding for a “Brain Bus.” That effort would continue public transportation for those who suffer Alzheimer’s in more rural areas of the state. Those residents find it difficult to get any transportation in some 30 out of Florida’s 67 counties simply because there isn’t mass transit in those areas. The Brain Bus helped about 13,000 Floridians last year in all 67 counties.

Home services for Alzheimer’s patients are another point of interest for the advocates. Some 18,000 family caregivers in the state are currently waiting to be added to the Alzheimer’s Disease Initiative. The Alzheimer’s Association says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recommendation of a $6 million increase in that initiative, plus another $8 million increase for the Community Care for the Elderly program, could provide vital increases in critical care services.

The group is also pushing for continued Alzheimer’s research.

“Continued research is essential for finding new treatments, prevention strategies, and better management practices for Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association will advocate for the Governor’s Recommendation of $5 million in funding for the Ed and Ethel Moore Alzheimer’s Disease Research Program, which supports Florida-based research aimed at advancing the understanding and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease,” an Alzheimer’s Association news release said.