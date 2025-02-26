February 26, 2025
‘Pick his brain’: Byron Donalds wants to ‘earn’ Ron DeSantis’ support, learn from him
Byron Donalds at CPAC. Screenshot via PBS.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 26, 2025

Byron Donalds
'I think there will be a time for that.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t immediately embracing U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds as his successor, but the Congressman anticipates that the Dunedin Republican could come around.

I would love to earn it,” the Congressman said of a potential DeSantis endorsement during an interview on “Clay and Buck.”

Even though DeSantis recently dissed Donalds as failing to be “a part of any of the victories that we’ve had here over the Left over these last years,” Donalds reminded the national audience of the time he defended DeSantis when he was accused of questionably coded language in the 2018 race for Governor.

DeSantis had won the Primary and the radical Left tried to go at him because, you know, of a phrase he used referring to his opponent,” Donalds said, seemingly referring to DeSantis’ poorly worded worry that Andrew Gillum would “monkey this up” if elected Governor of Florida.

“I went and did media and stood in the gap for him because I believed he was going to be a great Governor. And I was proven right. He has been a great Governor. You know, I was there to help him win in 2018,” Donalds recounted.

“At the end of the day, I just want to be able to pick his brain,” Donalds added. “I know there’s a lot of advice he has. I want to be able to lean on that. And so I would love to be able to earn his support. And I think there’ll be a time for that.”

That time may not come anytime soon, given that DeSantis is boosting First Lady Casey DeSantis to succeed him in the top job.

“She’s somebody that has the intestinal fortitude and the dedication to conservative principles,” the Governor said earlier this week. “Anything we’ve accomplished, she’d be able to take to the next level.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

