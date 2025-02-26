Florida leaders line up to endorse Byron Donalds on Day 1

Florida political figures are rushing to endorse U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ candidacy for Florida Governor.

That included several who served alongside the Naples Republican in Congress or in the Florida Legislature. Here is a running compilation of those backing Donalds from the jump.

“Byron Donalds and I were elected to the State House in 2016 and for four years led the fight in Tallahassee to transform education in Florida,” posted state Sen. Randy Fine, a Palm Bay Republican and GOP nominee in Florida’s 6th Congressional District. “For the past four years I have marveled at how my classmate took that fight to Washington. I couldn’t be more excited to see him return to Florida as our next Governor and take us to the next level. Honored to join Donald Trump and endorse him on Day 1!”

State Rep. Juan Porras, a Miami Republican, also quickly endorsed Donalds.

“Last year, I was the first State Representative to endorse Donald Trump and few men stood with the President as staunchly as Byron Donalds,” Porras posted. “Today, I am honored to be the first in the State House to endorse him to be the next Governor of Florida.”

State Rep. Yvette Benarroch, a Marco Island Republican, also cheered the run. “Big news for Florida! My friend and Congressman Byron Donalds is running for Governor, and there’s no one better to keep our state strong,” she posted. “He’s a proven fighter for conservative values, 2A rights and Florida Families. Let’s keep the American Dream alive! Join me in supporting Byron Donalds for Florida Governor. Let’s get it done!”

State Rep. Berny Jacques, a Pinellas Republican, also endorsed Donalds.

So did state state Rep. Toby Overdorf, a Palm City Republican. “I have served with Byron Donalds and can’t wait to call him Florida’s next Governor,” he posted. “I am 100% on Team Donalds and Keeping Florida Great.”

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, shortly after Donalds’ announcement, posted: “Now that he’s officially a candidate, I am happy to say that Byron Donalds has my endorsement for Governor.”

Former state Rep. Spencer Roach, a North Fort Myers Republican, also formally endorsed. “I was proud to serve with Byron Donalds in the FL House, I am honored to call him my Congressman, and I can’t wait to see him lead our great state as Florida’s next Governor!”

Former Republican Party of Chair Christian Ziegler posted his endorsement, citing Trump. “Byron Donalds for Governor of Florida. Endorsed by President Donald Trump.”

Other officials had openly encouraged Donalds to run. “Run, Byron Donalds, Run!” posted state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, a Fort Myers Republican. “Byron has been a Great Congressman and would be a Great Governor! We are proud to be his constituents and would be proud to support him should he run!”