February 26, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Tara Duhy voted President at Lewis Longman & Walker

Drew WilsonFebruary 26, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Jay Collins, David Borrero want to crack down on Temu, Shein

2026Headlines

Florida leaders line up to endorse Byron Donalds on Day 1

2026Headlines

‘Pick his brain’: Byron Donalds wants to ‘earn’ Ron DeSantis’ support, learn from him

Duhy_Tara Michelle Diffenderfer
Duhy succeeds Michelle Diffenderfer, who has served as firm President since 2015.

Capping off a year of expansion, the shareholders of Lewis, Longman & Walker have unanimously elected Tara Duhy as firm President.

“When I joined LLW 20 years ago, I immediately knew that I had found a professional home,” said Duhy. “I am honored to lead LLW and continue our commitment to our culture of providing clients with the highest level of legal services and the best working environment for our attorneys and employees.”

Duhy has earned awards for her leadership and expertise in land use, environmental, and water law and has chaired LLW’s land use and development practice groups. Duhy has also served on LLW’s Executive Committee and managed the West Palm Beach office for nine years.

As part of her statewide land use, natural resource and water law practice, Duhy advises clients through every stage of permitting, government coordination and enforcement related to development.

“Dedication to our people ensures that our clients will always receive quality counsel and tireless advocacy,” Duhy said. “It’s not just good business, it’s a culture that naturally builds upon itself in attracting and retaining the best talent to our firm.”

Immediate Past President Michelle Diffenderfer offered her successor a vote of confidence.

“I am very excited to devote more time to our clients, and fortunate to have Tara continue to take our firm to smart and continued growth in the future,” said Diffenderfer, who has served as LLW’s President since 2015. “It’s a challenge for any firm to sustain growth while building a bench within. But together, we have built a team that will seamlessly carry us forward.”

Established in 1994, LLW has grown into one of the state’s foremost firms in environmental, land use and regulatory law.

Firm leadership credits LLW’s success to the culture created by the founding partners, which proved pivotal in LLW successfully navigating the transition from founding partners, defying an industry trend, and continuing to grow — LLW has added nine attorneys over the past year.

“Growing and evolving is more than a show of pride,” Duhy said. “It’s a commitment to our clients that we will continue to provide effective counsel with the brightest talent in the state.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJay Collins, David Borrero want to crack down on Temu, Shein

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Byron Donalds makes it official: He’s running for Florida Governor
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more