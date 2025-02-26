Personnel note: Tara Duhy voted President at Lewis Longman & Walker

Capping off a year of expansion, the shareholders of Lewis, Longman & Walker have unanimously elected Tara Duhy as firm President.

“When I joined LLW 20 years ago, I immediately knew that I had found a professional home,” said Duhy. “I am honored to lead LLW and continue our commitment to our culture of providing clients with the highest level of legal services and the best working environment for our attorneys and employees.”

Duhy has earned awards for her leadership and expertise in land use, environmental, and water law and has chaired LLW’s land use and development practice groups. Duhy has also served on LLW’s Executive Committee and managed the West Palm Beach office for nine years.

As part of her statewide land use, natural resource and water law practice, Duhy advises clients through every stage of permitting, government coordination and enforcement related to development.

“Dedication to our people ensures that our clients will always receive quality counsel and tireless advocacy,” Duhy said. “It’s not just good business, it’s a culture that naturally builds upon itself in attracting and retaining the best talent to our firm.”

Immediate Past President Michelle Diffenderfer offered her successor a vote of confidence.

“I am very excited to devote more time to our clients, and fortunate to have Tara continue to take our firm to smart and continued growth in the future,” said Diffenderfer, who has served as LLW’s President since 2015. “It’s a challenge for any firm to sustain growth while building a bench within. But together, we have built a team that will seamlessly carry us forward.”

Established in 1994, LLW has grown into one of the state’s foremost firms in environmental, land use and regulatory law.

Firm leadership credits LLW’s success to the culture created by the founding partners, which proved pivotal in LLW successfully navigating the transition from founding partners, defying an industry trend, and continuing to grow — LLW has added nine attorneys over the past year.

“Growing and evolving is more than a show of pride,” Duhy said. “It’s a commitment to our clients that we will continue to provide effective counsel with the brightest talent in the state.”