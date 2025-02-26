Last Call for 2.26.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

After a pre-endorsement from President Donald Trump, it was bound to happen. Now, it’s official: U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds is running for Governor.

Donalds, first elected to Congress in 2020, made the announcement late Tuesday night in a prime-time interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Less than 24 hours later, Florida political figures are rushing to endorse him. Sen. Randy Fine, who is running for Congress, was among the first to jump on board.

“Byron Donalds and I were elected to the State House in 2016 and for four years led the fight in Tallahassee to transform education in Florida,” the Palm Bay Republican posted on social media. “For the past four years, I have marveled at how my classmate took that fight to Washington. I couldn’t be more excited to see him return to Florida as our next Governor and take us to the next level. Honored to join Donald Trump and endorse him on Day 1!”

Miami Republican Rep. Juan Porras also announced support: “Last year, I was the first State Representative to endorse Donald Trump and few men stood with the President as staunchly as Byron Donalds. Today, I am honored to be the first in the State House to endorse him to be the next Governor of Florida.”

Other early backers: Rep. Yvette Benarroch, Rep. Berny Jacques, Rep. Toby Overdorf, Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer and former Rep. Spencer Roach, former Republican Party of Chair Christian Ziegler.

First Lady Casey DeSantis has long been floated as a potential candidate and both have made jabs at Donalds in recent weeks. For his part, Donalds said Wednesday that he wants to earn DeSantis’ support.

—”The Donald Trump staffers who get paid by private clients” via Josh Dawsey, C. Ryan Barber and Katherine Long of The Wall Street Journal

—“Nazi-adjacent DOGE kids are overruling the Secretary of State? Am I hearing this right?” via Ben Mathis-Lilley of SLATE

—“Did Russia invade Ukraine? Is Vladimir Putin a dictator? We asked every Republican member of Congress” via Elaine Godfrey of The Atlantic

—”Trump says Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House Friday to sign U.S.-Ukraine critical minerals deal” via The Associated Press

—”Writing the history of the Joe Biden presidency, in the Trump Era” via Jennifer Schuessler of The New York Times

—”Byron Donalds is running for Governor. With Trump’s backing, can anyone stop him?” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

—”Federal rail, airport grants in Florida appear intact as Trump cost-cutting drive unfolds” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“A safe space in a crisis. Inside Tampa General’s new behavioral health hospital” via Christopher O’Donnell of the Tampa Bay Times

—”‘I grieve what I could have had’: Daughter of murdered couple reflects on killer’s execution” via Fresh Take Florida

—”SpaceX launch tonight to send ice hunters to the moon” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel

“At the end of the day, I just want to be able to pick his brain. I know there’s a lot of advice he has. I want to be able to lean on that. I would love to be able to earn his support. And I think there’ll be a time for that.”

— U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, on potential Ron DeSantis support for his Governor campaign.

Heat try to bounce back vs. Hawks

The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks tonight in a matchup of teams fighting to stay in the playoff picture (7:30 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Network – Sun).

The Heat (26-30) are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference playoffs, percentage points behind the Hawks (27-31). Miami has struggled lately, losing six out of its last seven games. The only victory in this stretch was an overtime win in Toronto on Friday.

The game is the back end of a home-and-home series with Atlanta. The Hawks beat the Heat 98-86 on Monday in Atlanta. It was Atlanta’s best defensive performance in nearly four years. Newcomer Andrew Wiggins, acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade, led the Heat with 23 points.

With 25 games remaining in the regular season, Miami has time to rise in the rankings, but they must find consistency, particularly on defense. Monday’s loss to the Hawks was the first time in February that an opponent failed to score at least 100 points against the Heat. Early in the season, Miami’s defense was a more significant factor.

If the Heat continues to play at the same pace, they will have to earn a spot in the playoffs through the play-in tournament, as they have each of the last two seasons.

