Gov. DeSantis appoints James Morgan III, John Waters to Circuit Court benches

Florida has two new Circuit Court Judges, courtesy of appointments by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis named James “Jimmy” Morgan III to the 16th Judicial Circuit and John Waters to the 10th Judicial Circuit.

Both fill vacancies created by retiring Judges.

Morgan, a Marathon resident, has served as a Judge on the Monroe County Court since 2021, when DeSantis named him to the post. He kept the job unopposed in May 2024.

Prior to his time on the bench, Morgan worked for close to three years as an Assistant Public Defender in the 16th Judicial Circuit, two years as Chief of Staff and Director of Operations for Spottswood Companies, a Keys-based real estate company, and nearly nine years as a prosecutor with the United States Marine Corps, according to his LinkedIn page.

He holds a Juris Doctor, master’s degree and bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and was admitted to the Florida Bar in September 2009.

Waters is a criminal defense lawyer in private practice in Lakeland. He previously worked as an associate at Lopez & Humphries P.A., a car accident and personal injury firm. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Florida and was admitted to the Florida Bar in September 2010.

Morgan succeeds Judge Luis Garcia, who notified DeSantis of his plans to step down after 24 years on the bench on June 3, 2024.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life to serve the people of Monroe County,” he told the Governor by letter.

“I’ve been basically working for the state of Florida as a prosecutor or a judge since 1989, and it’s a long time,” Garcia, then 61, told Keys Weekly in November. “I’m ready for a new stage in life, to spend more time with my family. I have grandkids now.”

On Dec. 17, 2024, a judicial nominating commission identified three candidates — Morgan, Donald Barrett and James Bridges Jr. — as appropriate candidates to replace Garcia.

DeSantis picked Morgan on Feb. 14, writing, “Your appointment is evidence of my utmost confidence in your ability to serve with excellence and distinction.”

Waters, meanwhile, replaces Judge Wayne Durden, who informed DeSantis that he would retire at noon on New Year’s Eve. He noted in the April 18, 2024, letter to the Governor that his retirement would come “a few days prior to the end of my current term which ends on Jan. 6, 2025.”

Durden sat on the 10th Judicial Circuit bench for more than 14 years and previously served as an Assistant State Attorney since 1987, including 18 years as Polk County Felony Director for the State Attorney’s Office.

“Altogether, I have been in public service for approximately 40 years,” he wrote. “I have decided it’s my time to retire.”

Waters was one of four nominees a judicial nominating commission identified on Dec. 12. Others included G. Cory Chastang, Monica Smith and Jennifer Steimle.

DeSantis selected Waters on Feb. 10 in a letter virtually identical to the one he sent to Morgan.

“Congratulations,” the Governor wrote, “and thank you for your willingness to serve the people of Florida.”