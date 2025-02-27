Selena Samios touts 4 more endorsements, better fundraising in Royal Palm Beach Mayor’s race

Vice Mayor Selena Samios’ bid to become Royal Palm Beach’s top elected official is entering the race’s home stretch with healthy funding and four more notable supporters that want to see her lead the village.

Her campaign just announced an endorsement from Palm Beach County Commissioner Sara Baxter, a fellow Republican. The Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, Hispanic Vote PBC and Professional Firefighter/Paramedics of Palm Beach County, Local 2928, are also backing her.

Samios is also touting stronger organic fundraising than her Democratic incumbent opponent, Jeff Hmara, a longtime Village Council member who was appointed Mayor after the death of Fred Pinto in September.

He’s reported collecting some $40,000 in campaign cash. But half of that is a refundable self-loan Hmara has yet to tap into, Samios noted, whereas she has brought in nearly $28,000 from “a broad coalition” of donors.

That, her campaign said, makes her a “clear choice” for Mayor.

“This campaign is about the future of Royal Palm Beach, and I am honored to have the trust and support of so many community leaders, first responders, and advocacy organizations,” Samios said in a statement.

“Together, we are building a campaign focused on smart growth, public safety, and making sure every voice in our community is heard.”

A small business owner in the media and marketing space, Samios, 52, previously worked for 15 years in the sports and entertainment industry, including stints with South Florida professional sports teams and the National Hockey League.

She grew up on the small island of Antigua in the West Indies and later moved to Miami, where she lived with her grandparents while attending middle and high school. She and her family have lived in Royal Palm Beach since 2009.

She’s running on a platform that reflects her work at Village Hall to help local businesses, improve government transparency, support senior residents and give parents broader education options for their children.

Others endorsing her campaign include Indian Trail Improvement District President Elizabeth Accomando, former state Reps. Patrick Rooney Jr. and Matt Wilhite, and former Wellington Mayor Kathy Foster.

Samios, whose LinkedIn page says she’s been on the Village Council since 2016, was alone in voting against appointing Hmara, 80, as Mayor last year.

Tech entrepreneur Justin Plaza, 42, is also running for Mayor.

Three other candidates — Steve Avila, Donielle Pinto and Sylvia Sharps — will also be on Royal Palm Beach’s March 11 ballot, vying for the Council’s Group 3 seat.

Council members Adam Miller of Group 1, Richard Valuntas of Group 2 and Jan Rodusky of Group 4 kept their seats unopposed.