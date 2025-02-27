Pam Bondi promises answers on Jeffrey Epstein as soon as Thursday

The long wait for the Jeffrey Epstein files from the federal government is nearly over.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday that her office could release significant information “tomorrow” (Thursday) about the billionaire who died in jail amid allegations of sex trafficking.

The Donald Trump appointee promises “a lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information” about the activities that expect to ensnare and implicate some of the most powerful and prominent people in the United States.

Bondi told Fox News’ Jesse Watters that Epstein victimized “over 250” people.

With that in mind, a significant challenge ahead of releasing details was redacting materials to “make sure that their identity is protected and their personal information.”

Epstein ultimately pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges of soliciting and trafficking underage girls, serving just 13 months on work release in a private wing of a Palm Beach jail.

New reporting on Epstein’s case in 2018 helped authorities reopen it.

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial in 2019. His accomplice and sometimes girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite, was later charged and convicted of sex trafficking in 2020.

The state of Florida unsealed records from his 2008 state investigation and case against Epstein.

The transcripts have long been shielded from public perusal due to state limitations on exposing grand jury evidence. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation in February that created a narrow exemption to those limits to unseal Epstein’s records on July 1.

The transcripts can be viewed here.

___

Jesse Scheckner contributed reporting.