Danny Burgess looks to expand school cellphone ban

Sen. Danny Burgess wants to see if keeping cellphones out of schools is helping students learn.

The Zephyrhills Republican has filed legislation (SB 1296) that would, if enacted, create a pilot program in six Florida school districts that currently have, or will have, policies in place prohibiting the use of cellphones by students throughout the school day.

“Florida became a model for the rest of the nation when we first passed legislation in 2023 to remove cell phones from classrooms,” Burgess said of HB 379 that year, which was the House companion to his SB 52.

“I was proud to help spearhead that policy change, which has helped to remove distractions, improve focus during class time and increase student interaction. Now, I believe there is more we can do to further promote ideal learning environments to increase student achievement. By establishing phone-free school campuses, we can encourage students to connect more personally with each other and their teachers and better support their academic efforts.”

The 2023 legislation bans cellphone use during instructional time. The pilot program that would be established under Burgess’ measure this year would expand that restriction further to include the entire school day, school activities on-campus regardless of the time, and off-campus school activities during the school day.

The Foundation for Florida’s Future is supporting the measure.

“Schools should be places where students and teachers are free to focus on learning,” said Nathan Hoffman, senior legislative director for the Foundation for Florida’s Future.

“Data continue to show that eliminating the cell phone distraction, not only in the classroom as Florida has in place now, but throughout the entire school day produces better outcomes — both from a school climate perspective as well as academic. This is important legislation that will keep the Sunshine State moving forward.”

Burgess’ bill would require the Florida Commissioner of Education to coordinate with six school districts selected by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) that represent two small, two medium, and two large counties that currently, or will in the 2025-26 school year, implement the more robust cellphone restrictions.

FDOE would be tasked with providing a report to the Senate President and the House Speaker before Dec. 1, 2026. The report would summarize the effect of each district policy on student achievement and behavior. The report would also include a model policy that school districts and charter schools may adopt. It would also outline exceptions for health emergencies, disasters, students with disabilities and English Language Learners.

Exemptions would also be in place on school buses, or during activities outside of the school day. Additionally, the report would include student code of conduct provisions for violations of the policy that facilitate bullying or cheating, constitute illegal behavior, or capture pictures or video of another student during a medical episode.

Burgess filed the legislation Wednesday. It has not yet been referred to committee and there is no House companion. If approved and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the law would take effect July 1, in time for the 2025-26 school year.