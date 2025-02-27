February 27, 2025
Gov. DeSantis doesn’t want Florida to take Andrew Tate. But does he have a choice?
Ron DeSantis. Image via Facebook Live.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 27, 20253min1

Ron DeSantis State Guard
Some sources say his flight from Romania already landed in South Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida isn’t the right state for disgraced influencer Andrew Tate.

Tate’s lawyer tells CNN that Tate and his brother are headed to Florida after their time in Romania, where they faced charges for human trafficking and rape that they both deny. The British Broadcasting Corporation goes further, saying the controversial duo have already landed in Fort Lauderdale.

But DeSantis said the arrangement, which came after Donald Trump envoy Richard Grenell reportedly met with a Romanian official earlier this year, was unwelcome news to him and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

“Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct in the air, and I don’t know how it came to this. We were not involved, we were not notified. I found out through the media that this was something that was happening,” DeSantis said Thursday at Camp Blanding.

He also said Uthmeier is exploring “what state hooks and jurisdiction we may have to be able to deal with this,” and expressed “confidence” that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem “will be looking at that.”

“Early this morning, I directed my office to work with our state law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry into these individuals. Florida has zero tolerance for human trafficking and violence against women. If any of these alleged crimes trigger Florida jurisdiction, we will hold them accountable,” Uthmeier promised Thursday afternoon.

Yet DeSantis conceded that “the federal government has jurisdiction” regarding “whether they want to rebuff his entry into the United States.”

DeSantis’ appearance at Camp Blanding spotlighted state law enforcement efforts from the Florida State Guard that his administration revived amid concerns that the National Guard was overstretched as an expeditionary force. Whether the State Guard will be dispatched to deal with the Tates is unknown at this writing.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Linwood Wright

    February 27, 2025 at 1:14 pm

    Andrew Tate represents the Republican base; a human trafficker with accusations of rape and pedophilia.

    Which is why Trump adores the man.

    Reply

Categories