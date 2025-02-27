February 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott to headline conservative summit on how best to advance Donald Trump’s agenda
Rick Scott

Jacob OglesFebruary 27, 20254min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

‘A lot of possibilities’: Ron DeSantis keeps downplaying 2026 race after Byron Donalds launch

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

EU pushes back hard against Donald Trump tariff threats and his caustic comments that bloc is out to get U.S.

HeadlinesTech

Beware of crypto ATM scams, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, AARP Florida warn

rick scott
Rescuing the American Dream will host the event in Washington on March 5 and 6.

For the first time in U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s tenure in Washington, Republicans control the House, Senate and White House. Next week, he will headline a summit near Capitol Hill on how conservatives can seize the moment.

Rescuing the American Dream, a conservative nonprofit formed in 2023, will hold the event on March 5 and 6. Several Republican members of Congress will convene with allies of President Donald Trump in the media and political world for the gathering, entitled “The First 100 Days: How Conservatives Can Help President Trump Accomplish His Agenda.”

“Rescuing the American Dream is looking forward to hosting this event in March to highlight the accomplishments of the Trump Administration and Republicans in Washington and plan for more successes to come,” said Chris Hartline, a spokesperson for Rescuing the American Dream. “We’re looking forward to hosting leaders from across Washington and the conservative movement for in depth and insightful conversations.”

Scott, a Naples Republican and Florida’s senior Senator, has been billed as the top draw. Other guests include businessman and Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and business consultant and Bar Rescue executive producer Jon Taffer.

In addition to Scott, Republican U.S. Sens. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah and Dan Sullivan of Alaska will all speak.

So will Jessica Anderson, President and founder of the Sentinel Action Fund, Alex Bruesewitz, campaign advisor and CEO of X Strategies, Ned Ryun, founder and CEO of American Majority, and Tiffany Smiley, founder of Endeavor PAC.

Smiley, who helped found Rescuing the American Dream, ran for Senate in the state of Washington in 2022, the same year Scott led the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). The same year, the NRSC helped Johnson defend his Senate seat in Wisconsin. That means the summit will feature a number of political allies of Scott, along with frequent conservative cohorts in the Senate like Lee.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew unemployment claims drop for the second week in a row

nextDanny Burgess looks to expand school cellphone ban

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories