Rick Scott to headline conservative summit on how best to advance Donald Trump’s agenda

For the first time in U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s tenure in Washington, Republicans control the House, Senate and White House. Next week, he will headline a summit near Capitol Hill on how conservatives can seize the moment.

Rescuing the American Dream, a conservative nonprofit formed in 2023, will hold the event on March 5 and 6. Several Republican members of Congress will convene with allies of President Donald Trump in the media and political world for the gathering, entitled “The First 100 Days: How Conservatives Can Help President Trump Accomplish His Agenda.”

“Rescuing the American Dream is looking forward to hosting this event in March to highlight the accomplishments of the Trump Administration and Republicans in Washington and plan for more successes to come,” said Chris Hartline, a spokesperson for Rescuing the American Dream. “We’re looking forward to hosting leaders from across Washington and the conservative movement for in depth and insightful conversations.”

Scott, a Naples Republican and Florida’s senior Senator, has been billed as the top draw. Other guests include businessman and Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and business consultant and Bar Rescue executive producer Jon Taffer.

In addition to Scott, Republican U.S. Sens. Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah and Dan Sullivan of Alaska will all speak.

So will Jessica Anderson, President and founder of the Sentinel Action Fund, Alex Bruesewitz, campaign advisor and CEO of X Strategies, Ned Ryun, founder and CEO of American Majority, and Tiffany Smiley, founder of Endeavor PAC.

Smiley, who helped found Rescuing the American Dream, ran for Senate in the state of Washington in 2022, the same year Scott led the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC). The same year, the NRSC helped Johnson defend his Senate seat in Wisconsin. That means the summit will feature a number of political allies of Scott, along with frequent conservative cohorts in the Senate like Lee.