Nick DiCeglie, Lauren Melo file bills to support growth of apprenticeship programs

Republican lawmakers are backing bills that aim to streamline and support the growth of apprenticeship programs to address workforce needs in Florida.

St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Nick DiCeglie and Naples Republican Rep. Lauren Melo filed the new measures (SB 1458, HB 681). The bills would create and amend several Florida statutes and would establish a transparent and fair funding framework for registered apprenticeship programs, pre-apprenticeship programs, career and technical education, and workforce development.

This framework aims to ease collaboration among all participants, including trainees, employers, local educational agencies, educational institutions and programs, associations, related technical instruction providers, sponsors and other qualifying entities.

Lawmakers are further aiming to simplify funding allocation, improve program accessibility and promote adaptable program expansion to address the state’s workforce needs, as well as empower Florida residents to pursue high-paying careers which would bolster the state’s economic growth.

Israel Silva, the Southeast Region Training Manager for MasTec Utility Services wrote in a recent op-ed published by Florida Politics that apprenticeships are crucial for keeping communities strong and resilient.

“For Floridians who want to build something tangible and lasting, apprenticeships offer a pathway to meaningful careers without the burden of student debt,” Silva said. “These programs combine hands-on training with technical education, allowing participants to earn a paycheck while developing the skills they need to succeed. Apprenticeships provide real-world experience from day one, equipping workers with the knowledge and ability to adapt to challenges.”

According to the bills, programs would receive funding based on student enrollment, while one Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) would represent 900 instructional hours. Different weighted funding rates would apply to on-the-job training hours and related technical instruction hours and would be adjusted annually based on economic indicators.

Additional funding could be provided for programs who are serving high-demand occupations. Programs would further be able to choose to partner with a local education agency or receive funding directly from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE). Local educational agencies would be restricted from imposing additional fees or withhold additional funds beyond an agreed upon amount.

FDOE would be responsible for creating standard contracts and issue voluntary guidelines to encourage program expansion, particularly in high-demand occupations. However, the program would need to establish enrollment limits and submit annual reports to FDOE.

Collaboration with workforce development partners would be required, including CareerSource Florida, to align programs with broader economic and labor goals. The funding formula would be used for programs beginning in Fiscal Year 2026-27, while the State Board of Education would adopt rules to implement the funding formula.

If passed, the bill would come into effect July 1.