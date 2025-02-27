February 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nick DiCeglie, Lauren Melo file bills to support growth of apprenticeship programs
Across U.S., 206,000 jobs created in June. Stock image via Adobe.

Andrew PowellFebruary 27, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Continue the progress’: Laura Dominguez launches Miami Beach Commission re-election bid

2026Headlines

Howard Sapp becomes first candidate to file for Byron Donalds’ seat in Congress

Culture WarsHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis doesn’t want Florida to take Andrew Tate. But does he have a choice?

Workforce future of work trade jobs
The new bills would help foster more apprenticeship opportunities for Floridians who want to earn while they learn.

Republican lawmakers are backing bills that aim to streamline and support the growth of apprenticeship programs to address workforce needs in Florida.

St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Nick DiCeglie and Naples Republican Rep. Lauren Melo filed the new measures (SB 1458, HB 681). The bills would create and amend several Florida statutes and would establish a transparent and fair funding framework for registered apprenticeship programs, pre-apprenticeship programs, career and technical education, and workforce development.

This framework aims to ease collaboration among all participants, including trainees, employers, local educational agencies, educational institutions and programs, associations, related technical instruction providers, sponsors and other qualifying entities.

Lawmakers are further aiming to simplify funding allocation, improve program accessibility and promote adaptable program expansion to address the state’s workforce needs, as well as empower Florida residents to pursue high-paying careers which would bolster the state’s economic growth.

Israel Silva, the Southeast Region Training Manager for MasTec Utility Services wrote in a recent op-ed published by Florida Politics that apprenticeships are crucial for keeping communities strong and resilient.

“For Floridians who want to build something tangible and lasting, apprenticeships offer a pathway to meaningful careers without the burden of student debt,” Silva said. “These programs combine hands-on training with technical education, allowing participants to earn a paycheck while developing the skills they need to succeed. Apprenticeships provide real-world experience from day one, equipping workers with the knowledge and ability to adapt to challenges.”

According to the bills, programs would receive funding based on student enrollment, while one Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) would represent 900 instructional hours. Different weighted funding rates would apply to on-the-job training hours and related technical instruction hours and would be adjusted annually based on economic indicators.

Additional funding could be provided for programs who are serving high-demand occupations. Programs would further be able to choose to partner with a local education agency or receive funding directly from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE). Local educational agencies would be restricted from imposing additional fees or withhold additional funds beyond an agreed upon amount.

FDOE would be responsible for creating standard contracts and issue voluntary guidelines to encourage program expansion, particularly in high-demand occupations. However, the program would need to establish enrollment limits and submit annual reports to FDOE.

Collaboration with workforce development partners would be required, including CareerSource Florida, to align programs with broader economic and labor goals. The funding formula would be used for programs beginning in Fiscal Year 2026-27, while the State Board of Education would adopt rules to implement the funding formula.

If passed, the bill would come into effect July 1.

Post Views: 0

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a 10-year veteran in the media, having a successful career that has ranged from politics to sports to entertainment. However, Andrew has a special love for Florida politics and anything Sunshine State, which has brought him to this point in his career. Powell's work has been featured in many publications including The Center Square covering Florida legislative sessions, The Daily Caller covering sports, and Independent Journal Review covering news and politics. You can reach Andrew at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'A lot of possibilities': Ron DeSantis keeps downplaying 2026 race after Byron Donalds launch

nextGov. DeSantis doesn't want Florida to take Andrew Tate. But does he have a choice?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories