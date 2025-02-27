Howard Sapp becomes first candidate to file for Byron Donalds’ seat in Congress

Howard Sapp, a longtime community leader in Fort Myers, will run for U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ open congressional seat as a Democrat.

“I see a great opportunity to help Southwest Florida through strong, compassionate and unyielding leadership,” Sapp said. “Folks in our community have real concerns and we need someone that is going to be present and work for them.”

The Democrat on Wednesday became the first candidate to file in Florida’s 19th Congressional District since Donalds, a Naples Republican, announced he will run for Governor in 2026.

Sapp previously ran for the Florida House, challenging Republican state Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka in 2022 and 2024 in House District 78, most recently winning just 40% of the vote in the heavily Republican district.

As in that race, any Democrat heads into a CD 19 contest at a disadvantage. Donalds won more than 66% of the vote against Democrat Kari Lerner, the Lee County Democratic Party Chair at the time, in November.

But Sapp hopes voters two years into President Donald Trump’s second term in office will be ready to consider a shift in direction.

“It’s time for a change,” the Democrat said. “The change people thought they were going to get just didn’t pan out. We need honesty and integrity in Congress and I’m ready to serve.”

And the Sapp name has some history in Southwest Florida.

Sapp himself worked 30 years for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), finishing his career in a management capacity at FAA headquarters in Washington, so he’s no stranger to public service. He has taught middle school in Southwest Florida. He’s also an award-winning gospel artist, and remains involved in the men’s ministry, where he carries the title of Reverend.

In 2021, he married Felicia Morgan-Sapp, making him son-in-law to Melvin Morgan, the only Black person to ever serve as a Lee County Commissioner. Sapp was also nephew to the late Veronica Shoemaker, the first Black Fort Myers City Council member.

At the moment, Sapp is the only Democrat to file for the seat. He has already opened a federal campaign account, and will raise money through the committee Friends of Howard Sapp.