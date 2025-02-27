Brian Sidman: Florida must play its part to solve the housing crisis – a blueprint for smarter investment

Florida is at a crossroads. The state’s housing crisis is not just a Miami issue — it’s a statewide challenge that affects working families, first responders, teachers, and service industry professionals who struggle to find affordable, stable housing in the communities they serve. The cost of inaction is high, and single-phased, small-scale developments alone won’t solve the problem. To meet this challenge head-on, Florida must prioritize transformational, large-scale housing initiatives that do not simply provide places to live but create thriving communities.

The Claude Pepper Park Development Miami-Dade County: A model for scalable solutions

In North Miami, Redwood Dev Co. is proving that housing policy can drive real, measurable change. The Claude Pepper Park Development is more than an apartment complex — it’s a 29-acre, master-planned community designed to address the housing crisis holistically. This $1 billion development will deliver approximately 2,100 apartments across eight high-rise buildings, catering to affordable and mixed-income residents. But housing is just one piece of the puzzle.

At the heart of this project is a vision for a fully integrated community. It includes 125,000 square feet of commercial space, featuring a medical center, a grocery store, restaurants, and essential services — all within walking distance. This development is not solely about providing housing; it’s about creating an economic and social engine to serve as a regional hub, generating long-term economic activity and job opportunities.

Additionally, the project incorporates a $10 million+ revitalization of the adjacent Claude Pepper Park, with a new amphitheater, banquet hall, running trails, soccer fields, tennis and basketball courts, a community pool and ADA-accessible recreational spaces. These investments will transform not just a -single block but an entire region needing meaningful infrastructure and economic development.

Why large-scale housing investments matter

Florida lawmakers have already taken positive steps with policies like the Live Local Act, which incentivizes developers to build affordable housing in high-demand areas. However, more funding is needed to support projects that maximize impact, like Claude Pepper Park. Traditional, small-scale affordable housing projects — while important — lack the capacity to generate the broad economic and social benefits that master-planned developments provide.

The state must focus on policies prioritizing high-impact, transformative mixed-income projects that do more than just add housing units — they should create walkable, service-oriented neighborhoods that strengthen local economies. The state’s funding mechanisms, such as FHFC allocations, must evolve to better support large-scale, mixed-use projects that provide a significant amount of housing units and economic opportunities alike.

The path forward: Statewide investment in transformational housing

The first phase of the Claude Pepper Park Development is slated to begin in late 2025. However, the fight for smart housing policy doesn’t end with this project — it must be the beginning of a statewide commitment to funding developments of this magnitude. Bringing a multiphase vision to fruition requires significant resources, and under the current policies and funding mechanisms, large-scale projects like this can take 10 or more years to complete. That’s too long for Florida families who need housing now. To truly solve Florida’s housing crisis, lawmakers, business leaders, and community stakeholders must work together to expand funding opportunities for large-scale, transformative projects that can reshape communities — not just single parcels — and accelerate their delivery.

Florida cannot afford to take a piecemeal approach to housing any longer. If the state is serious about stabilizing its economy, retaining its workforce, and creating livable, thriving communities, it needs bold, large-scale investments in housing — starting now.

___

Brian Sidman is a managing partner at Redwood CP DEV LLC.