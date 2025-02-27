‘GET US THE INFORMATION’: Anna Paulina Luna upset that her task force wasn’t given Jeffrey Epstein records

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina is furious that a congressional task force she heads hasn’t received information being released on Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorney General Pam Bondi promised to release significant information about the dead sex trafficker. But Luna, who leads the recently formed Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, feels that panel should have had a look at the records by now.

“I nor the task force were given or reviewed the Epstein documents being released today,” Luna posted on X. “A NY Post story just revealed that the documents will simply be Epstein’s phonebook. THIS IS NOT WHAT WE OR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ASKED FOR. GET US THE INFORMATION WE ASKED FOR instead of leaking old info to press.”

She referenced a report by New York Post reporter Steven Nelson that said Epstein’s personal address book, a 100-page document, would be published without context. The newspaper had a heads up that the list will include President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Prince Andrew of Britain. But importantly, it isn’t a “client list”; just contacts for known associates of Epstein.

Speculation has swirled for years about what powerful figures may have engaged in criminal activity associated with Epstein, a tech billionaire who died in custody in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex tracking minors in Florida and New York. While authorities ruled his death a suicide by hanging, Epstein’s personal network of business and political connections has fueled speculation about his death for years.

That’s part of why Luna’s task force listed scrutinizing the “Epstein client list” among tasks including investigation of the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the lead-up to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks among its priorities when the House Oversight Committee effort launched earlier this month.

“This is a bigger committee than just the JFK assassinations. We’re also expanding into Epstein, COVID origins, 9/11 and then UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena),” Luna said at a press conference.

Of note, Epstein initially faced state prosecution on sex crimes in Florida, where he pleaded guilty in 2007 to charges of soliciting and trafficking minors but ultimately served just 13 months on work release in a private wing of the Palm Beach County Jail.