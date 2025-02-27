Ashley Moody to kick off Senate bid with 50th birthday bash

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is set to begin raising money in earnest next month for her Senate re-election bid.

A fundraiser invitation obtained by Florida Politics sets the former Attorney General’s “Inaugural Campaign Kickoff” the evening of March 20 in Tampa. The event will also double as a birthday celebration for Moody, whose 50th birthday is in late March.

“Help us launch her into her new role and into a new decade,” the invitation reads, instructing prospective attendees to RSVP for location details and sponsorship opportunities.

Moody, a Plant City Republican, is not starting from zero. As she amending a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, a political committee that supported her two successful runs for Florida Attorney General emptied its coffers and donated nearly $3.85 million to a state committee. While state campaign cash can’t transfer to a federal campaign directly, a large portion typically returns through other channels.

Moody established her principal campaign committee, Moody for Florida, shortly after she took over for now Secretary of State Marco Rubio following an appointment last month. A joint fundraising account, the Ashley Moody Victory Fund, was also created in January.

That committee can raise funds alongside Florida Leads, another leadership committee established in connection with Moody’s candidacy, and with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the fundraising arm for Senate Republicans.

The fundraiser invitation is below.

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.