February 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody to kick off Senate bid with 50th birthday bash
Ashley Moody takes the fight with Big Tech to the Supreme Court. Image via AP.

Staff ReportsFebruary 27, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

New Florida DOGE proposal seeks to eliminate Lieutenant Governor

HeadlinesNew Administration

‘No withholdings or limitations’: Pam Bondi presses Kash Patel on disclosing Jeffrey Epstein docs

FederalHeadlines

‘GET US THE INFORMATION’: Anna Paulina Luna upset that her task force wasn’t given Jeffrey Epstein records

Ashley Moody
'Help us launch her into her new role and into a new decade.'

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody is set to begin raising money in earnest next month for her Senate re-election bid.

A fundraiser invitation obtained by Florida Politics sets the former Attorney General’s “Inaugural Campaign Kickoff” the evening of March 20 in Tampa. The event will also double as a birthday celebration for Moody, whose 50th birthday is in late March.

“Help us launch her into her new role and into a new decade,” the invitation reads, instructing prospective attendees to RSVP for location details and sponsorship opportunities.

Moody, a Plant City Republican, is not starting from zero. As she amending a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, a political committee that supported her two successful runs for Florida Attorney General emptied its coffers and donated nearly $3.85 million to a state committee. While state campaign cash can’t transfer to a federal campaign directly, a large portion typically returns through other channels.

Moody established her principal campaign committee, Moody for Florida, shortly after she took over for now Secretary of State Marco Rubio following an appointment last month. A joint fundraising account, the Ashley Moody Victory Fund, was also created in January.

That committee can raise funds alongside Florida Leads, another leadership committee established in connection with Moody’s candidacy, and with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the fundraising arm for Senate Republicans.

The fundraiser invitation is below.

___

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'GET US THE INFORMATION': Anna Paulina Luna upset that her task force wasn't given Jeffrey Epstein records

next'No withholdings or limitations': Pam Bondi presses Kash Patel on disclosing Jeffrey Epstein docs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories