Florida continues 30-year streak as No. 1 in business relocations

Florida was the top state in the nation for business relocations in 2023, according to a new research brief from the Florida Chamber Foundation.

The Foundation made clear that “this is not a new phenomenon for Florida,” which has ranked No. 1 in business relocations for the past 30 years, and the state’s cumulative score over that span is triple that of the No. 2 state, South Carolina.

The 2023 tally — the latest available from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — showed Florida imported a net of 503 businesses, quadrupling Texas, which has a substantially larger population than the Sunshine State.

The Florida Chamber Foundation said the winning streak “emphasizes Florida’s remarkable growth as a top business hub.” The brief also highlighted Florida business registration statistics, which show more than 47,000 new business startups filed applications with the state in January 2025 alone. Further data highlights are available via TheFloridaScorecard.org.

“Florida is not only the No. 1 state in the nation to start a new business — it’s the No. 1 state to move your business,” said Mark Wilson, President and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

“The Florida 2030 Blueprint is working and the ongoing success driven by sound policies, a pro- jobs environment, and the business community’s focus on growing Florida to the 10th largest economy by 2030 are the difference makers.”

Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly added, “The partnership between FloridaCommerce and the Florida Chamber Foundation in advancing the Florida 2030 Blueprint mission is instrumental in Florida remaining the No. 1 state to not only start or move a business, but to call home.”

“The latest firm migration data reaffirms what we already know — while Florida is home to a favorable pro-business and tax climate, additional assets like our low crime rate and top-ranked education system continue to make Florida a top competitor.”