Ashley Gantt files fleet of bills with priorities on first responders, health care, veterans

Rep. Ashley Gantt has seven bills on deck ahead of the 2025 Session, with focuses on improving mental health services for first responders, boosting veteran-owned businesses and improving health care services throughout the state.

Her goal, she said, is to help everyday Floridians.

“I do not have the time, and my community does not have the luxury for me to be focused on culture war politics when people need our help and have entrusted us by voting for us to introduce, advocate for, pass, and implement policy that allows them to live healthy, prosperous and safe lives,” she said in a statement.

“Each of my bills will make the quality of life for Floridians much better by addressing the needs in my community and the state overall. My goal being in office is to help people, and I do not take lightly that I’m in a position and have the power to do so.”

Atop her list is HB 1167, which would require the Division of State Fire Marshal to create and roll out a program that offers free mental wellness services and resources, including peer support programs and suicide-prevention campaigns, to first responders.

Boynton Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman is carrying the bill’s Senate twin.

Another measure (HB 821) would waive all state-level filing and formation fees for veteran—and military spouse-owned businesses. It would also exempt those businesses from paying taxes on their corporate income for five years.

Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones is carrying a companion measure.

Gantt’s other bills include:

— HB 349 would require health care facilities in Florida to maintain minimum nurse-to-patient staffing requirements and prohibit them from imposing mandatory overtime. Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia is carrying a similar bill.

— HB 819 would allow for the temporary full-time guardian of a minor removed from their home due to child abuse to receive funds from the Relative Care Program before the child’s pending dependency case is adjudicated. Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez is carrying its companion.

— HB 1243 would designate the city of Opa-locka as the permanent location of the Florida Museum of Black History, with at least two exhibits within the first year of opening. The bill runs counter to legislation St. Augustine Republican Sen. Tom Leek and Jacksonville Republican Rep. Kiyan Michael filed in early February selecting St. Johns County as the museum’s site. St. Johns was the top choice of a task force that met numerous times last year to decide on the issue. Jones is carrying a twin to Gantt’s bill.

— HB 1305 would require the state to recognize as heirs of deceased Floridians people who are not citizens of Florida or the United States, provided they have been legally deemed to be heirs by the state or country they reside in. Berman has filed an identical analog.

— HB 347 would authorize the Department of Transportation to create specialty license plates for Mimi Dade College. Rodriguez is the Senate sponsor.