Takeaways from Tallahassee — Hanging with Chad, 25 years later

Twenty-five years ago, the United States and the entire world changed when George W. Bush, the party cowboy-turned-President, was announced as the winner of the 2000 Presidential Election.

Infamously, the 2000 Election was decided right here in Florida.

Hanging chads, brothers in elected office, Supreme Court cases, calling states too early, predetermined timelines, and even a rivalry football game — there was a lot that led to the crazy final decision that saw Florida being announced for the then-Texas Governor.

This week, Florida State University College of Law strolled down memory lane, holding a conference at the Election Law Center to discuss the impacts and decisions that led to the monumental Supreme Court decision as the 25th Anniversary nears.

The two-day event saw many key players in the dramatic Florida finish show up at FSU Friday morning for a panel discussion moderated by FSU law professor Michael T. Morley, who pitched questions to some heavy hitters.

The lineup: former Jeb Bush Chief of Staff Sally Bradshaw; then-Florida Deputy Attorney General Paul Hancock; Florida Department of State General Counsel Deborah K. Kearney; Theresa LePore, who was Palm Beach County’s Supervisor of Elections in 2000; and FSU legend John Thrasher, who was Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives at the time.

Panel members recalled numerous anecdotes from the monthlong period when the nation’s eyes were on the Sunshine State.

“It was pretty obvious it was maybe not a constitutional crisis, but certainly a major crisis for our state and really for the country. This was the beginning of the 36-day period of time in which lawyers from all over the country came to Tallahassee and all news media came to Tallahassee. You couldn’t drive around the Capitol or the Supreme Court without trucks being lined up,” said former FSU President Thrasher.

Bradshaw jokingly told the room: “I’ve been told I had to reimburse the state of Florida $14.25 for phone calls that I had returned to people who had called about the election, what’s happening, what’s going on.

“I don’t really remember these calls, but I do remember one where someone in Jim Baker’s office called and said, we can’t get a hotel room, and we need Secretary Baker to have a place to stay.”

In fact, many lawyers and journalists had difficulty getting hotel rooms that weekend in 2000. Why? It was rivalry weekend, and Tallahassee was turning up to play host.

“In Tallahassee, when it’s FSU vs. Florida football, I don’t care what the heck’s going on. That’s the most important thing that day or weekend. And we did. We kicked the Gators’ butts, and I couldn’t be happier about that. Sorry to the Gators in the room,” said Thrasher.

(If that was still the case for FSU football … moving on.)

The saga may have seemed painfully slow on the other side of a TV screen, but everyone on the panel agreed that the timeline was jarringly quick.

“All of this … was because of the (State) Department’s timeline. If this had been any congressional election, Senate election, Mayor election, they’d have a really long time to sort out these issues, but there wasn’t because of a determined timetable,” said Hancock.

How different would the U.S. be today if Al Gore’s team had been given more time to count ballots in South Florida? Would we have Trump? Would Gore have gone on to make “An Inconvenient Truth?” Did the political and football Gods punish FSU in the 2001 Orange Bowl for everything that happened? (The answer to that is yes.) The world will never know, but at least we got an engaging conference from it.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

Strike first — U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds made his long-rumored campaign for Governor official Tuesday during a prime-time interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. Donalds is the first major candidate to announce a bid for the seat, which will be open in 2026 as Gov. Ron DeSantis faces term limits. Donalds’ announcement comes shortly after receiving President Donald Trump’s pre-endorsement. Despite support from the White House, Donalds will likely draw a significant Primary challenger, most notably First Lady Casey DeSantis, whose favorability ratings exceeded Donalds’ in a recent University of North Florida poll.

Free State of DOGE — DeSantis is promoting a state version of the Elon Musk-led spending slash in Washington that will reach all areas of state administration and local governments. “We were DOGE before DOGE was cool,” DeSantis said in Tampa this week, noting that Florida has already been on a similar track in reining in government to ensure state administration is as “lean and efficient as possible.” But there’s still a long way to go, DeSantis noted. To that end, he’s creating a state “DOGE Task Force” that will sunset later this year. Time is of the essence, per the Executive Order (EO-25-44): “The EO DOGE Team shall report any legislative recommendations to the Governor, the Chief Financial Officer, the President of the Senate, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives no later than Sept. 30, 2025.”

Unwelcome guest — Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who are charged with human trafficking in Romania, arrived Thursday in the U.S. after authorities lifted travel restrictions on the siblings, who have millions of online followers. After a representative for the brothers said the two landed in Fort Lauderdale, DeSantis said the pair weren’t welcome in the state and that the state was not looped in on their arrival ahead of time. Further, DeSantis said Attorney General James Uthmeier is exploring “what state hooks and jurisdiction we may have to be able to deal with this.” They expressed “confidence” that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem “will be looking at that.”

In the running — Donalds wasn’t the only candidate to officially file for statewide office this week: Attorney General Uthmeier formally filed to run for a full term in his Cabinet post and his predecessor, U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, did the same. Attorney General was already slated for the 2026 ballot, but the U.S. Senate election is coming early, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio secured re-election in 2022 and left office far enough out from the regular schedule to mandate a race for the balance of his term.

Musical chairs — The agency head shuffle continued this week when the Governor announced Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris would be tagging in for now Chief of Staff Jason Weida at the Agency for Healthcare Administration. Harris’ new role isn’t so new — before she took the lead role at DCF in early 2021, Harris spent 15 years working at AHCA, culminating with a stint as Acting Secretary. Meanwhile, Harris’ slot at DCF will be filled by Taylor Hatch, the Secretary of Florida’s Agency for Persons with Disabilities. Hatch previously worked as a Deputy Secretary at DCF. DeSantis did announce who would succeed Hatch at APD, so there may be another domino or two left in the chain.

— Cashed Out —

Michelle Spaven, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, has announced that the District has collected over $10.7 million in criminal and civil actions for fiscal year 2024.

Of that total, $6.1 million was collected in criminal actions, while $4.6 million was collected in civil actions.

“Our office’s civil and criminal divisions, in coordination with our federal, state and local law partners, have continued to work tirelessly to collect funds owed the American people in both criminal and civil matters,” Spaven said. “These efforts recover funds owed in civil and criminal debts and are used to punish criminals, make victims whole, and return funds to the federal treasury.”

In November 2023, Chad Wade pled guilty to wire fraud, money laundering, and bankruptcy fraud related to COVID fraud. He was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment and was ordered to pay $1.58 million in restitution to the U.S. Small Business Administration and a $100,000 fine.

The Northern District of Florida was awarded another $4 million in an additional criminal judgment. To date, the total amount collected from Wade is $3.8 million.

Kathleen Jasper pleaded guilty in November 2022 to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to steal trade secrets. Jasper was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay $135,026 in restitution to the Department of Education. The full amount was recovered in fiscal year 2024, including over $20,000 through the Treasury Offset Program.

Furthermore, the U.S. Attorney’s office collected $10,417,393 in asset forfeiture actions in fiscal year 2024 through working with partner agencies and divisions. These funds are used to restore funds to victims of crimes and for various law enforcement purposes.

— I-75 alive and well —

Arriving alive along I-75 in Florida could often be somewhat of a challenge for some stretches of the highway in Florida, or at least it seemed that way.

However, the Governor said at a news conference in Ocala that a construction project to expand a busy stretch of Interstate 75 known for its traffic jams is getting sped up.

DeSantis had previously announced his Moving Florida Forward plan to spend $4 billion over five years to tackle more than 20 road constructions in congested areas across the state.

“With Moving Florida Forward, we are able to infuse $541 million to accelerate this I-75 project, where we are creating more lanes on I-75 between State Road 44 and State Road 326. That is going to make a difference for people,” DeSantis said at Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing. “I saw the traffic and I’m like, ‘I’ve got money in the kitty. We can’t wait 15 years. We’ve got to get going now.’”

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue called the area “one of the worst sections of interstate in the entire state of Florida.”

“We’re super excited about this investment, and you’re going to start to see a lot of work happening out there,” Perdue said.

— More acreage —

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced the preservation of more Florida farmland through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program this week.

Through advisers Jon Steverson and Tori Deal of Holland & Knight, Ted Everett, the land owner of Hard Labor Creek — a 2,336-acre property in Washington County — will preserve the property through a rural lands protection easement for $4,995,000.

Simpson said the investment is an example of Florida’s commitment to keeping agriculture strong and preserving the way of life that built the state.

“Programs like the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program ensure that Florida’s farmers and ranchers can continue producing the food, fiber and resources we depend on while safeguarding our natural lands from unchecked development. This is a common sense, conservative approach to conservation – protecting working lands, supporting our economy, and securing Florida’s future,” Simpson said.

Since its inception in 2001, the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program has safeguarded agricultural properties by acquiring development rights through voluntary rural land protection easements. These easements ensure that the land remains undeveloped, allowing agriculture operations to thrive and continue supporting Florida’s economy and the production of essential resources like food, timber, and other materials crucial for the state’s prosperity.

In the 2024 Legislative Session, Simpson successfully secured a $100 million legislative appropriation for the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. Additionally, SB 1638 allocated another $100 million each fiscal year to support the Florida Wildlife Corridor, which includes acquiring rural land protection easements under the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

— T-Mobile heist busted —

Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is charging four individuals with felony counts of racketeering and grand theft after it was found they were operating a criminal scheme that lifted more than $500,000 worth of electronics.

According to a law enforcement investigation, Giffton St. Abuyn White, Sheldon Beswick Brown, Christopher Palmer, and Samuel Drummond had diverted UPS shipments to T-Mobile stores, stole cellphones and other items, and then resold them to a third party.

“Florida is a law and order state, and we take organized retail theft seriously — if you commit this crime, know that our law enforcement partners will find you,” said Uthmeier. “I want to thank our Office of Statewide Prosecution for putting this case together and ensuring these criminals will face justice.”

The crimes occurred in Broward, Martin, Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties, causing T-Mobile to lose approximately $500,000.

The defendants are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering, one count of organized scheme to defraud $50,000 or more, one count of dealing in stolen property and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

White, Brown and Drummond are also charged with one count of grand theft greater than $100,000, while Palmer was charged with one count of grand theft greater than $20,000 but less than $100,000.

Authorities have arrested White, Palmer and Brown. The fourth defendant, Drummond, fled the state and had an active warrant.

— Fighting fent —

Fentanyl has been a talking point for politicians and scared parents for years, and anyone who saw that scene in the Max show “Euphoria” (it’s coming back for Season 3!) knows the powerful synthetic opioid is no joke.

So, moments like this are sure to score some points on both sides of the aisle: This week, Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution secured a 20-year prison sentence for Jazzmeen Underdue Montanez, a fentanyl dealer who was identified by law enforcement as the highest ranking member of a drug trafficking organization that specialized in fentanyl mixed with xylazine and cocaine.

Montanez would supply narcotics to other members of drug trafficking operations and sold on the streets as well. During the investigation, law enforcement collected more than 520 grams of fentanyl, enough to kill 260,000 Floridians — that’s nearly the entire population of Leon County.

“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug we’ve ever faced as a state — when combined with xylazine, it is even more lethal. Due to the vigilance and dedication of our law enforcement partners, Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Jenniza Rosado secured a 20-year prison sentence, and I thank ASP Rosado for bringing justice in this case,” said Uthmeier.

Who needs a silly title like “Border Czar” when we’ve already got some killer ASPs?

— Too hot in the hot tub —

After reading this, you should treat yourself by watching the classic SNL James Brown Celebrity Hot Tub skit, especially if you missed the 50th anniversary special.

This week, Uthmeier (he had a busy week, it seems) announced that the Consumer Protection Division has secured a permanent injunction on behalf of Florida consumers who had been deceived by a used hot tub company and its owners.

The not-so-criminal minds behind it all, Dylan Lee Placker and Chelsie Dawn Placker, owners of Revive Spas and More, may no longer operate any business in the state of Florida as a direct response to their actions. Consumers complained that the company and its owners completely misrepresented numerous important details to the hot tubs they sold.

“This company and its owners scammed Floridians by selling damaged, defective, dangerous, and inoperative used hot tubs — causing consumers to lose hard-earned money based on the company’s lies. Thanks to our Consumer Protection Division, Revive Spas and More and its owners are permanently banned from operating in Florida,” said Uthmeier.

This is the type of stuff that led Joy from “My Name Is Earl” to get that nasty but hilarious toe infection.

The Plackers’ total monetary judgment is $471,095.50, but due to their inability to pay the full amount, the Plackers are required to pay $10,8495.50 (a drop in the hot tub compared to the judgment) in consumer relief. This will all be distributed in pro rata payments to the affected customers when received. After that, the remaining portion of the monetary judgment will be suspended.

— The week in appointments —

Children’s Services Council of Leon County — DeSantis appointed Allison Richards and reappointed Paul Mitchell and George “Mark” O’Bryant to the Children’s Services Council of Leon County. Richards is the Commission Aide to Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban. She earned her bachelor’s degree in special education and teaching and her master’s in curriculum and instruction from Florida State University. Mitchell is a Partner at The Southern Group and currently serves as the Treasurer of the Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend and previously served as Chair of the Florida Youth Foundation. Mitchell earned his bachelor’s degree in political communications from Florida State University. O’Bryant is the President and CEO of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. He also serves as a Board member and previously as Chair of the United Way of the Big Bend and the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and his master’s in business administration and health care administration from Georgia State University.

Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission — DeSantis has reappointed Geri Atkinson-Hazelton to the Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission. Atkinson-Hazelton is retired and previously served as the General Counsel and an Attorney for the Reemployment Assistance Appeals Commission. She received the 2024 Walter A. Flansburg Lifetime Award from the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame and the 2007 Excellence in Public Service Award from the Government Lawyer Section of the Florida Bar. Atkinson-Hazelton earned her bachelor’s degree and her law degree from Florida State University.

Florida Gulf Coast University Board of Trustees — The Governor has appointed Dr. Larry Antonucci and reappointed Robbie Roepstorff to the FGCU Board of Trustees. Antonucci is the President and CEO of Lee Health. He previously served as the COO of Lee Health, COO of Hospital Services, and Chief Administrating Officer for Cape Coral Hospital. Antonucci earned his MBA from the University of South Florida and his medical degree from the University of Miami. Roepstorff is the Founder and President of Edison National Bank and Bank of the Islands. She previously served as a member of the Florida Transportation Commission and is a member of the Southwest Florida Community Foundation Executive Committee. Roepstorff earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science from the University of North Alabama.

— Grand Theft Home —

It’s important to double, and maybe even and triple-check before hiring someone for an expensive home project. And stories like this prove why.

This week, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrest of Scott Alexander Sanders, 52, from Dothan, Alabama, for grand theft.

Sanders, owner of Tatum and Associates, a custom homebuilder and remodeling contractor in Marianna, stole more than $350,000 from a victim’s construction payments. The victim, a retiree who paid Sanders to build her new home and had all communication cut off in December 2023, had $351,366.42 stolen from her.

The case began in March 2024 after the FDLE received information that Sanders misused 75% of the payment remitted to build the victim’s new home.

Sanders was arrested Feb. 24 and booked into the Bay County Jail. The FDLE Panama City Field Office is investigating the case and remains active. The Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit, will prosecute it.

After this scandal, Angie might need to investigate every contractor on her prestigious and exclusive list (meanwhile, Craig hasn’t checked his list since … ever).

— Evil … Garfield? —

The “Garfield” name has been in the news lately. Some have invoked it due to the 19th-century President’s stance on tariffs and last year, a poorly received animated movie with a 37% on Rotten Tomatoes bombed at the box office.

Now comes the worst one to date: This week, the Florida Highway Patrol announced the arrest of “Garfield,” a Texas fugitive who was wanted for murder, child sex contact, and possession with intent to promote child pornography. All extremely serious crimes, which makes the nickname even more surreal.

On Feb. 20, around 1 p.m., a trooper patrolling Interstate 75 noticed a pedestrian traveling on foot northbound near mile marker 84 in Collier County, Florida. The officer trooper decided to investigate the sighting.

The pedestrian identified himself as “Recardo” to the officer but redacted that statement and identified himself as “Angel Alejandro.” That’s when the routine check came back and revealed that Mr. “Garfield” was a known fugitive and wanted by the Dallas Police Department for a shooting that took place July 4, had two warrants out on him for child sex contact and possession with intent to promote child pornography.

The so-called Mr. Garfield was arrested by the FHP and then transferred to the Collier County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Texas.

Chris Pratt and Bill Murray are officially no longer the worst Garfields known to man. But seriously, what type of criminal has the nickname of a fat orange house cat that loves lasagna and hates Mondays?

— Bombshell —

According to a study by the Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR), billions in profits were moved from insurance companies to a spiderweb of affiliate companies and shareholder dividends while policy-holding Floridians struggled to be made whole following devastating storms.

The study’s results were never shared with the Legislature or the public by the OIR, despite the ongoing insurance crisis in the Sunshine State. However, a bombshell report from the Tampa Bay Times and the Miami Herald exposed the details.

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell is calling for an investigation into the study’s findings and wants questions answered.

In a letter to House Speaker Danny Perez and Gov. Ron DeSantis, Driskell states that lawmakers must be made aware of what happened, who is responsible, and why the information was withheld.

“We must know what happened, who knew what, when, and why this information was concealed from us. We must hold those responsible to account, including assisting appropriate officials in pursuing criminal prosecutions if warranted. We must be able to marshal all the facts into a comprehensive legislation solution that appropriately balances consumer protections with long-term insurer viability. We must make sure this never happens again,” she said.

Driskell further called on the Governor to petition the Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate.

“For years now, Floridians have been struggling under this insurance crisis and now we find out these companies were using loopholes to quietly move billions of dollars in profits, and our own insurance regulators knew, did nothing, and did not tell us. This is outrageous and the people of Florida need answers,” Driskell said.

—No phone zone —

Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess has filed a bill (SB 1296) that would launch a pilot program in six Florida school districts that have or will implement a policy prohibiting students from using cellphones during school hours.

Burgess said Florida’s passage of legislation in 2023 removing cellphone use from classrooms was a model for the rest of the nation.

“I was proud to help spearhead that policy change, which has helped to remove distractions, improve focus during class time and increase student interaction,” Burgess said. “Now, I believe there is more we can do to further promote ideal learning environments to increase student achievement. By establishing phone-free school campuses, we can encourage students to connect more personally with each other and their teachers and better support their academic efforts.”

Nathan Hoffman, senior legislative director for the Foundation for Florida’s Future, highlighted the importance of the legislation.

“Schools should be places where students and teachers are free to focus on learning,” Hoffman said. “Data continues to show that eliminating the cellphone distraction, not only in the classroom as Florida has in place now, but throughout the entire school day produces better outcomes – both from a school climate perspective as well as academic.

“This is important legislation that will keep the Sunshine State moving forward. We thank Sen. Burgess for being the champion of this issue for all students and teachers in Florida.”

— Fraudsters beware —

Boca Raton Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky and Democratic Reps. Johanna López and Marie Woodson have filed bills (SB 846/HB 915) to address notary fraud, which the lawmakers say is negatively impacting immigrants trying to legalize their status.

“Due to the high priority this Legislature and Governor has placed on immigration, I hope that our legislation will be a priority in this legislative session to address the ongoing issue of fraud and provide vital legal resources for our immigrant community,” Polsky said.

The lawmakers state that notary fraud occurs when individuals — presenting as “notarios” or immigration consultants — offer legal services they are not qualified to provide. Notario público are highly trained legal professionals in Latin America, but in the U.S., a notary public is a person who is authorized to witness document signings. This can lead to immigrants being misled, causing the mishandling of visas, green cards, work permits and citizenship applications.

“Florida is home to millions of immigrants who contribute to our economy, culture and communities. They are business owners, teachers, health care workers, and neighbors who enrich the fabric of our state. Ensuring they have access to legitimate legal representation and protection from fraud is not just a moral imperative — it is a matter of public safety and economic stability,” López said.

Woodson said that despite existing laws regulating the legal profession, notario fraud persists in Florida.

“Many victims, fearing retaliation or uncertain about their rights, do not report these fraudulent practices, allowing bad actors to continue operating with impunity,” Woodson said. “That is why our proposed legislation seeks to require clearer disclosure requirements for non-attorneys offering immigration-related services.”

— Justice for the youth —

A pair of bills filed this week would help at-risk youth while streamlining service delivery.

Clearwater Republican Rep. Berny Jacques filed a new measure (HB 1405), a significant legislative effort to modernize Florida’s juvenile justice system by strengthening early intervention and prevention services for at-risk youth.

Tallahassee Republican Sen. Corey Simon has filed the companion bill (SB 1344). This legislation revises Chapter 984, Florida Statutes, to streamline service delivery and enhance truancy intervention.

The proposal would clarify existing laws to reflect modern best practices in youth intervention and rehabilitation.

The bill would improve coordination among the Department of Juvenile Justice, the and the Department of Children and Families, creating a more efficient and effective response to truancy, runaway cases, and ungovernable behavior.

“By modernizing our juvenile justice laws, we are prioritizing accountability, strengthening families, and defending the values that make our state strong. Early intervention and effective policies will keep at-risk youth on the right path and out of the justice system — ensuring Florida remains a beacon of law and order,” said Jacques.

“When prioritizing the services provided to vulnerable young people and their families, we all succeed,” said Simon. “This legislation will remove barriers to prevention and intervention services and ensure that we are addressing the needs of youth before they enter the delinquency or dependency systems.”

Both lawmakers are urging their colleagues to support the measures to build a stronger future for Florida’s youth.

— Alzheimer’s a top priority —

The Alzheimer’s Association has released key initiatives for Florida’s upcoming Regular Session. The focus includes enhancing public awareness of Alzheimer’s warning signs, how to take action, increasing funding, and expanding outreach in rural and high-risk communities.

Angela McAuley, regional vice president for the Alzheimer’s Association Florida Chapters, said that Florida has long been a leader, and the association hopes to continue this in 2025.

“With the number of Floridians impacted by Alzheimer’s set to rise, we must be prepared. The Alzheimer’s Association, alongside advocates from across the state, is eager to work with the Florida Legislature and Gov. DeSantis to ensure that every Floridian impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementias receives the support they need,” McAuley said.

Residents from across Florida will meet with elected leaders March 10 and 11 to advocate for legislative priorities. This will include a purple light ceremony to be held March 10 at the Old Historic Capitol to raise Alzheimer’s awareness.

Priorities for 2025 include:

— The Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia Awareness Initiative (SB 398/HB 1065), which would direct the Department of Elder Affairs to contract to develop and launch a comprehensive Alzheimer’s disease awareness program.

— Funding for the Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus, which brings critical information and resources to underserved communities across Florida.

—Funding for person-centered home and community-based services, which provide critical services to help caregivers maintain their health and well-being while ensuring that individuals with dementia can remain in their homes longer.

— Continuation of Alzheimer’s research to find new treatments, prevention strategies, and better management practices for Alzheimer’s. The association will be advocating for a funding boost of $5 million for the Ed and Ethel Moore Alzheimer’s Disease Research Program, which supports Florida-based research.

— Let The Games Begin —

When we say competition, one might think about “Survivor” or “The Greatest Race.” Well, why not both?

The Florida Municipal Electric Association’s annual Florida Lineman Competition is today in Ocala at the World Equestrian Center. Workers from all over, some as far away as California, will compete in a wide range of skill — and knowledge-based challenges from their line of work, where speed and especially safety are paramount.

There are two categories for competitors: journeymen teams, which include one lineworker who’s been in the industry for at least five years and three other lineworkers, there is also the apprentices category where lineworkers-in-training compete individually. Challenges include changing out cables, disconnecting power lines, replacing arrestors and insulators, and even a simulation of assisting an injured lineworker.

“This annual event not only allows lineworkers to provide the public with a look into life on the line, but it also serves as an opportunity for professional development and recognition and to build camaraderie with peers from across the state. The Florida Lineman Competition allows us to celebrate the dedication of our lineworkers to their craft, their communities and each other,” said FMEA Executive Director Amy Zubaly.

Workers from 18 electric utilities will compete in this year’s competition. That totals 156 lineworkers, including 77 apprentices and 79 journeymen lineworkers across 24 teams. Sixty-four judges from across Florida will handle the scoring. The event is free and open to the public.

The only real question now is whether Hard Rock will allow people to live bet on the teams.

— Saluting freedom freely —

Well, we all know the Lee Greenwood song, in which he’s proud to be an American, “where at least I know I’m free.”

Well, Leon County is getting acknowledgment for imagining freedom and being thankful for it, thank goodness.

The 2025 Imagine Freedom Gratitude Award from the Survive & Thrive Advocacy Center’s work for the work officials there have done on ending human trafficking. The award was presented earlier this year.

“Leon County remains steadfast in our commitment to championing the safety and dignity of every resident,” Leon County Commission Chair Brian Welch said. “By working closely with partners like STAC, we are making real strides to end human trafficking in our community.”

Survive & Thrive Board member Khia Thomas said the award generally honors Leon County’s commitment to expanding training opportunities for county staff to respond to human trafficking.

“Leon County has made a lasting commitment to trafficking training for the benefit of our employees and our entire community, all of which is taking us to the next level,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “We thank (Survive & Thrive) for their continued commitment to safety, and we remain proud partners in the fight against trafficking in its many forms.”

— MagLab has its Moment —

Anyone who has lived in Tallahassee for a minute or two has heard of the magnet hurricane conspiracy theory.

But for those living under a rock, it goes like this: Tallahassee is home to the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory — the largest and highest-powered magnet laboratory in the world and the only one of its kind in the U.S. Many believe that massive storms such as hurricanes can’t directly hit Tallahassee because … magnets?

There is, of course, no proof of this being true. But many believe. And now that conspiracy can live on in perpetuity.

This week, FSU and the City of Tallahassee unveiled a new sculpture as part of the city’s bicentennial celebration.

“Maggie,” as she is punningly named, further establishes Tallahassee as the Magnetic Capital of the World and celebrates FSU and the city of Tallahassee’s partnership in being a hub of high magnetic field research and technology.

“The City of Tallahassee prides itself on being a creative and innovative community where art and science do, in fact, connect — which is why this project and our continuing partnership with Florida State University in the MagLab is so exciting,” said FSU alumni and Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

Dailey added, “This scientific art piece celebrates the city’s standing as a hub for magnetic field research and technology.”

The sculpture was built by artists from the FSU’s Master Craftsman studio, with Phil Gleason, production manager at the Master Craftsman Studio, serving as the project lead.

“At the MagLab, we lead the world in high magnetic field research. We have the strongest magnets, the best instrumentation and expert staff. Still, it wouldn’t be that way without incredible support from the city and the university, going back more than 30 years,” said MagLab Director Kathleen Amm.

— Rattlers look to solidify SWAC seed —

Florida A&M hosts Grambling on Saturday in a game that will impact seeding for the Southwest Athletic Conference postseason tournament (6 p.m. ET).

The Rattlers (12-14, 9-6 SWAC) are tied for fifth in the conference entering the weekend and will try to snap a two-game losing streak. Florida A&M had won four straight before dropping road games at Alabama State and Alabama A&M.

The matchup with Grambling is the second of the year for the two teams. The Tigers beat FAMU 79-72 on Jan. 14. Milton Matthews scored 27 points in the first meeting. Since the loss in January, FAMU won nine of the next 10 games before the recent slide.

The Tigers have won the last five meetings between the programs.

With three games remaining in the regular season, wins are significant for seeding. In the SWAC tournament, the top six seeds get a first-round bye. If FAMU were to drop out of the top six, they would have to play an extra game in the postseason. The champion of the SWAC tournament gains an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Grambling (9-18, 6-8) has won three of the last five games but is coming off a 71-64 loss at home to Southern.

After Saturday’s game, Florida A&M concludes its home schedule with a matchup against Southern on Monday and the regular season finale next Saturday at Bethune-Cookman.

— Desperate Seminoles travel to Duke —

Florida State travels to face No. 2 Duke on Saturday in one of three remaining regular season games for the Seminoles (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

The Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) lost consecutive games to #25 Louisville and North Carolina to fall into a three-way tie for ninth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Only one starter scored double figures in Monday night’s loss to the Tar Heels. Jamir Watkins finished with a game-high 26 points. Jerry Deng scored 16 points off the bench.

Likely, the only way FSU can earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament is to win the ACC tournament, earning the conference’s automatic bid. To do that, the Seminoles would be best served to finish in the top nine in the regular season standings. Teams 10-15 in the ACC must play in the first round of the conference tournament. Seeds five through nine receive a bye to the second round, while the top four seeds earn byes to the quarterfinals.

Duke (25-3, 16-1 ACC) leads the conference by a game over Louisville. The Blue Devils have won six straight games and have lost only once since Thanksgiving. They are led by the likely top pick in the NBA Draft, freshman Cooper Flagg, who leads the team in scoring, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.

An upset win by the Seminoles would greatly improve their dim chances of making the Big Dance. A loss would make an already difficult road even harder.

— Oh boy, is this great —

Florida State University’s “Great Give” is coming up and the school promises it will be, well, great.

FSU’s Great Give will enter its 14th annual event, set for March 5. It’s called the Great Give because the university asks all supporters to provide some financial contribution on that one day, which is a growing trend at many colleges.

The one day singled out for contributions has become an annual tradition catching on for FSU supporters, according to Sadiki Perry, assistant director of Digital and Social Giving for FSU’s Division of University Advancement’s Office of Annual Giving.

“FSU’s Great Give is a testament to the enduring strength of the Seminole spirit,” Perry said. “Each gift, large or small, helps to propel our university forward, fostering opportunities that change lives and shape futures.”

Online gifts to FSU can be made at greatgive.fsu.edu. Anyone wishing to write a check can send it to the FSU Foundation, 325 W. College Ave., Tallahassee FL, 32301.

— Sunday waves —

Tallahassee surfers might have a reason to make the hourlong drive to the Gulf of … err, America, this weekend.

It’s only a “possibility,” but if you make the trek, be sure to bring longboards or any other small-wave gear — and a standup paddleboard may also be the way to go this weekend.

Data on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Gulf (NOAA) nautical weather buoy station 42306, about 112 nautical miles west, northwest of Tampa in the Gulf, shows some possible action Saturday. Seas are projected to be 3 to 4 feet on the open water. How that translates to any surf beachside is still a bit iffy, for Saturday at least.

There were some traces of an East swell at nearly a foot high and a swell period of about 13 seconds — a swell period that long indicates the possible formation of some rideable waves and it may get better.

The marine forecast from the National Weather Service seemed optimistic for wave riders.

Winds will be predominantly from the East on Saturday, at a mild 10 to 15 knots. But Sunday could see some stirring and a better chance for notable motion in the ocean as winds will switch primarily to the Southeast at 10 to 15 knots. This means the Emerald Coast into the Big Bend could see an uptick, with the forecast calling for seas to bump up to 3 to 5 feet.

Hope is on the horizon for the weekend, but it is best to prep for small-wave action if you’re cruising beaches from Apalachee Bay to Alligator Point. You could catch an upstart swell on Sunday for your best bet.

— Capitol Directions —

FLORIDA — Up arrow — If the Chamber keeps going at this pace, other states won’t have any businesses left come 2030.

RON DESANTIS — Up arrow — He learned lesson one: Dance with the one who brung ‘ya.

JOHN MORGAN — Crossways arrow — We thought he meant a party party and got excited for a second. Oh well.

LG’S OFFICE — Crossways arrow — Our favorite part is the ‘we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it’ approach to gubernatorial succession.

TATE BROTHERS — Down arrow — How about you traffic yourselves about 300 miles up I-95? Thanks.

GOV’S HEALTH CARE BUDGET — Down arrow — Well, lawmakers haven’t floated changing it to the Byron Donalds Research Fund, so there’s that …

DCF — Down arrow — Do they answer the phones for anyone or are they just for decoration?

BEN ALBRITTON, ERIN GRALL — Up arrow — Florida children couldn’t ask for better champions.

JAY TRUMBULL – Up arrow – Spring Break is almost here so we agree, open up the beaches.

NICK DICEGLIE — Up arrow — You might not have to jam F5 every three seconds next time the My Safe Florida Homes Program is topped up.

ADAM ANDERSON — Up arrow — He’s bringing the future of health care to Florida with the Sunshine Genetics Act.

DANA TRABULSY — Up arrow — Watch out, she’s docking a letter grade every two tardies or unexcused absence.

INSURANCE COMPANIES — Double down arrow — We hope they paid their ‘just deserts’ premium, because everyone who’s anyone in the Capitol has read that report.

LABOR UNIONS — Down arrow — Jeff Bezos gives two big thumbs-up.

ANNA ESKAMANI — Up arrow — A promising start to a long campaign in the most magical place on Earth.

REBEKAH JONES — Down arrow — Can she be Maryland’s problem already?

BLACK BEARS — Crossways arrow — Watch out, FWC is about to ‘conserve’ the ever-living crap out of you.

UWF — Up arrow — Alex Smith for Gov Affairs is such a rock star hire we forgot about that wacko from Idaho for a minute.

LIZZIE PITTINGER — Up arrow — Lobbying and life in the fast lane.

MARK KAPLAN — Up arrow — His love for the noble gothic walls and lovely vine-clad halls never failed. Get well, Gator!

THOMAS & TRINITY WHITLEY — Down arrow — Should we be looking in the Old or New Testament for verses on ‘ethically non-monogamous’ relationships?

ACC — Down arrow — A rare win for FSU football this year in their ongoing messy divorce.

FSU WOMEN’S HOOPS — Up arrow — Let the madness begin. Down go the Irish.

YOUR COMMUTE — Tied up arrow — Turning Thomasville Road into a one-way for two years will go down as an all-timer decision all right. Time to take Monroe only.