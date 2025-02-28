Ron DeSantis says DOGE ‘started broad’ when pressed about NOAA cuts ahead of hurricane season

Gov. Ron DeSantis is embracing the language and mission of the federal Department of Governmental Efficiency.

And he’s backing it up with policy.

DeSantis started a DOGE Task Force to audit state agencies, universities, and local governments, saying Florida was “DOGE before DOGE was cool.”

Despite that, he offered some criticism of the tactics on Friday.

“I think that they kind of started broad,” he said Friday at Florida International University in response to a question about cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Associated Press reports roughly 1,300 cuts are expected. Many of those let go will be weather forecasters historically relied upon during hurricane season.

DeSantis had nothing but praise for NOAA, saying, “Those folks work really hard.” In that context, he expects things to work out just fine for a NOAA product.

“I think you’re going to see it be OK with the National Hurricane Center,” DeSantis said. “I really do, because I know it’s an important part of what we do.”

DeSantis praised the forecasting for Hurricanes Helene and Milton as “pretty doggone good” and their efforts as “helpful” to him and emergency management in Florida.

Florida Democrats have a different view on the reported reductions in force.

“This reckless decision will cost lives. The National Weather Service is a lifeline for families in the path of hurricanes and severe storms. It provides crucial local forecasts we use every day. Slashing its workforce cripples its ability to warn and protect communities. My neighbors deserve better—this is an outright attack on public safety,” asserted U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor.

“Hundreds of federal employees at the NOAA were fired yesterday as part of the DOGE cuts to the federal workforce. 1/3rd of the nation’s GDP is supported by NOAA services – the impact of these cuts will be felt nationwide,” warned Rep. Lindsay Cross.

Friday isn’t the first time DeSantis distanced himself from DOGE.

During an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” he said he likely wouldn’t back stimulus money sent to Americans from savings realized by President Donald Trump’s Department of Governmental Efficiency.

“If they’re able to reduce spending enough that they’re generating an annual surplus, well, of course, I would do some of that to retire debt and some of that rebate to taxpayers. But let’s just be clear: they are a long way from getting to that point. I don’t think you want to print additional money to be able to do that,” DeSantis said.

Elon Musk, the driving force behind DOGE, initially suggested the $5,000 rebate figure on X, seemingly gaining endorsement from Trump, who publicly backed the idea.