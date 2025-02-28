Asked about the Governor’s race, Ron and Casey DeSantis serve up ‘good old Yogi Berra’ quotes

Reporters are serving up softballs. But Florida’s First Couple won’t swing at the pitches.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis were more interested in talking about a quotable 20th-century baseball player than the 2026 race for Governor during a recent media availability.

“To quote the late Yogi Berra,” the First Lady said when asked if she was running, “if you see a fork in the road, take it.”

The Governor amplified the memorably quotable former New York Yankee in his own quippy comments at Florida International University.

“I think she’s leaving that to the imagination and to start talking about good old Yogi Berra, because you know he had a lot of very perceptive comments,” the Governor said.

“I just remember when they were in kind of the doldrums with Major League Baseball, you know, there wasn’t as much fan interest. I don’t think the Yankees were doing as well that year. And he said if people don’t want to come to the ballpark, no one’s going to stop them. And that’s just kind of the nature of it, right?” the Governor said on Friday.

Neither Ron nor Casey wanted to evaluate the emergent state of the race, which will include Donald Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds.

But the Governor did revisit previous themes about people wanting Casey to take a more active role in politics.

“I’ve had people coming up to me for years begging to get her in the fray because I think you see with her presentation, I mean, she’s passionate. She’s articulate, she’s smart, she’s got rock solid values,” the Governor said, before repeating the increasingly familiar story of Rush Limbaugh saying the First Lady was “more conservative” than her husband.

Whether Ron or Casey DeSantis have more to say about the future remains to be seen. But for now, they clearly are patient at the proverbial plate.