Carlos Guillermo Smith, Rita Harris push to expand anaphylaxis policies in schools

Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith and Rep. Rita Harris are backing a pair of bills (SB 1514, HB 1197) that would expand anaphylaxis policies and training in public schools.

The Orlando Democrats introduced the measures to ensure proper protocols are followed for handling anaphylactic reactions. The bills would mandate that school districts implement and enforce emergency action plans and provide critical training for school personnel.

According to the Allergies & Asthma Network, approximately 1 in 12 school students have food allergies in the U.S., with 25% of allergic reactions happening in schools without a previous diagnosis. There are also between 150 to 200 fatalities from food allergies every year, and another 40 fatalities per year from insect stings.

Under the legislation, School Boards would be required to ensure that emergency action plans exist for students who have allergies. Students must also be able to access the life-saving medication at all times while they are on campus, including during extracurricular activities, athletic events and school dances.

In a press release, Smith said the measure is needed to ensure students are kept safe while they are participating at school.

“It is vital that we ensure our schools understand the risk of anaphylaxis and have a plan should a child be exposed to a triggering allergen,” Smith said. “This training is quick, easy, free, and could mean the difference between life and death for some of our students. There is no reason they should be at heightened risk of anaphylaxis while at school or at before and after care.”

The lawmakers said that while there are many agitators that could lead to a student going into anaphylaxis, the most common trigger for anaphylactic events among all K-12 students is food allergies, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Harris said the medications are essential to be kept on hand at schools and noted the importance for schools to be fully prepared to react in an emergency.

“Anaphylaxis can be life-threatening, and it is essential that our schools are prepared to handle these emergencies effectively,” Harris said. “This legislation ensures that all students, especially those with allergies, can attend before and after school care, sports, and extracurricular activities knowing that school personnel are well-equipped to act in case of an emergency. The health and safety of our children should always come first, and this bill moves toward that direction.”

Portions of the measures are dedicated to providing education and training to students and parents about food allergies and strategies to avoid exposure to foods that are unsafe.

School personnel, including employees and contracted staff at school programs, would be required to receive comprehensive training on how to recognize the signs of allergic reactions and anaphylaxis, and how to effectively respond when they occur.

Training would include instruction on the administration of emergency epinephrine, utilizing auto injections and nasal sprays — crucial medicines for saving lives during severe allergic events.

If passed, the new requirements would come into effect July 1.