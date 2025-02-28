February 28, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jay Trumbull wants to repeal a beach access law Mike Huckabee lobbied for in 2018

Jacob OglesFebruary 28, 20253min0

Related Articles

EducationHeadlines

FIU receives $2 million for cancer research, Gov. DeSantis announces

HeadlinesInfluence

Lori Berman files legislation to improve Florida’s water quality

FederalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says DOGE ‘started broad’ when pressed about NOAA cuts ahead of hurricane season

SENATE TRUMBULL
The Senator said Walton County has been unfairly singled out by a restriction on beach access rules.

Sen. Jay Trumbull wants Florida to reopen local beaches.

The Panama City Republican filed legislation (SB 1622) to repeal a 2018 law that limited public access and barred local governments from passing ordinances about customary use.

“Our beaches are a pillar of our community and during my time in the Florida Senate, public access to our beaches has been an overwhelming concern of the residents of Senate District 2 – particularly in Walton County,” Trumbull said.

“Residents should not be denied access to our beaches and no one individual should have the power to deny the public from enjoying a community asset that means so much to so many. While the repeal of this law will help restore balance between personal property rights and the public’s ability to enjoy our pristine shoreline, it will also help provide a better path forward to a well-intentioned law that has, unfortunately, fallen short of its intended goal.”

The law Trumbull wants repealed has been controversial since it was first passed. Walton County, and many others, had a customary use ordinance at the time that allowed individuals to walk, sunbathe and picnic even on private beaches, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Under state law, any sand below the high tide water mark is already accessible to the public. However, consistently dry land can be privately owned, creating disputes in many coastal communities, particularly in areas where private land abuts publicly owned beaches.

In 2018, the Legislature passed a law (HB 613) signed by then-Gov. Rick Scott prohibiting customary use ordinances that impact private dry land. However, ordinances in effect before 2016 were grandfathered, which Trumbull said singled out the Walton County rule even as others stood.

When the law was passed, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee lived in Walton County and heavily lobbied the Florida Legislature to restrict governments from enforcing customary use ordinances. But Huckabee sold his Blue Mountain Beach home in 2021.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says DOGE 'started broad' when pressed about NOAA cuts ahead of hurricane season

nextLori Berman files legislation to improve Florida's water quality

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories