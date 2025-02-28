Jay Trumbull wants to repeal a beach access law Mike Huckabee lobbied for in 2018

Sen. Jay Trumbull wants Florida to reopen local beaches.

The Panama City Republican filed legislation (SB 1622) to repeal a 2018 law that limited public access and barred local governments from passing ordinances about customary use.

“Our beaches are a pillar of our community and during my time in the Florida Senate, public access to our beaches has been an overwhelming concern of the residents of Senate District 2 – particularly in Walton County,” Trumbull said.

“Residents should not be denied access to our beaches and no one individual should have the power to deny the public from enjoying a community asset that means so much to so many. While the repeal of this law will help restore balance between personal property rights and the public’s ability to enjoy our pristine shoreline, it will also help provide a better path forward to a well-intentioned law that has, unfortunately, fallen short of its intended goal.”

The law Trumbull wants repealed has been controversial since it was first passed. Walton County, and many others, had a customary use ordinance at the time that allowed individuals to walk, sunbathe and picnic even on private beaches, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Under state law, any sand below the high tide water mark is already accessible to the public. However, consistently dry land can be privately owned, creating disputes in many coastal communities, particularly in areas where private land abuts publicly owned beaches.

In 2018, the Legislature passed a law (HB 613) signed by then-Gov. Rick Scott prohibiting customary use ordinances that impact private dry land. However, ordinances in effect before 2016 were grandfathered, which Trumbull said singled out the Walton County rule even as others stood.

When the law was passed, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee lived in Walton County and heavily lobbied the Florida Legislature to restrict governments from enforcing customary use ordinances. But Huckabee sold his Blue Mountain Beach home in 2021.