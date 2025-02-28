FIU receives $2 million for cancer research, Gov. DeSantis announces

Florida International University (FIU) will receive $2 million to help fund cutting-edge cancer research, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

At the news conference to announce the new FIU funding to fight cancer, DeSantis was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, a cancer survivor.

“It means the world being able to stand here now after six rounds of chemotherapy, six weeks of radiation, three surgeries and counting,” Casey DeSantis said. “Here I am, stronger and better than ever, which I hope gives a lot of people hope.”

The DeSantises highlighted the need for more investment in research on the disease, which is the second leading cause of death for Floridians.

FIU assistant professor Diana Azzam detailed how the funding will help her work.

She said a startup biomedical company uses the technology invented in FIU’s lab and fuses it with artificial intelligence.

“The funds will be used to make this technology accessible to cancer patients that need it the most, here in the state of Florida and nationwide,” Azzam said.

Also in attendance was FIU’s interim President Jeanette Nuñez, DeSantis’ former lieutenant governor.

“The work that Dr. Azzam and her team are doing is truly unique, first of its kind, clinical trials utilizing functional precision medicine, giving people hope,” Nuñez said. “These funds allow us to strengthen our cutting-edge research, make sure that we’re developing technologies that are invented right here in our labs, and it’s going to permeate across this county to make sure that patients are the beneficiaries.”

Last year, the Legislature passed a bill honoring Casey DeSantis’ cancer battle and approved spending more on the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund. DeSantis announced Friday that applications are now open for $60 million for the fund’s third funding cycle.

At the news conference, the First Lady continued to face questions about whether she plans to run for Governor. She skirted the issue, quoting Yogi Berra, “If you see a fork in the road, take it.”