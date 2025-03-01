Blake Dowling: Chasing the American Dream in Florida

Texts weaponized by hackers and containing malicious code or links are becoming an increasing problem in Florida as people continue to click on them.

Protect yourself from hackers harvesting your data. I won't delve into that issue further, so let's focus on something we should all be grateful for every day as citizens of the United States: the American Dream.

Throughout the various phases of my journey — education, ten seasons of The Sopranos, work, marriage, Gator football seasons, houses, condos, pets, and family — the American Dream has always played a role in my life. While I may not have fully recognized these blessings in my younger years, I appreciate the gift of being an American more as I grow older.

The dictionary defines the American Dream as: “the ideal that every citizen of the United States should have an equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity through hard work, determination, and initiative.” You can learn more about the immigration process into the United States from the American Immigration Council.

As a kid in the ’80s, I often heard people discussing the American Dream. The message was clear: work hard, study hard, and you can enjoy the rewards.

However, the first time I recall seeing the phrase in print was not in history books or on the news; it was when I read the collected works of Hunter Thompson in the ’90s. “Savage Journey into the Heart of the American Dream” was a recurring theme in his work, particularly in the Las Vegas book and movie. I don’t think he was referring to the opportunity to climb the corporate ladder or own a home. The Godfather of Gonzo Journalism’s meaning was elusive, but it made for entertaining reading. “We came out here to find the American Dream, and now that we’re right in the vortex, you want to quit … You must realize that we’ve found the main nerve,” Thompson writes in “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

One person who embodies the actual American Dream of homeownership and provides that opportunity to his clients is a Florida developer named Hadi Boulos. When Hadi arrived in Tallahassee in the 1990s at Maclay School, he mentioned that the first two people he met were Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and me, as John and I welcomed Hadi on his first day. What a warm reception! Hadi remarked that we were both very kind. (We discuss this story and more in our latest podcast with Boulos.)

Years later, when I asked him about that initial meeting and the years that followed, he reflected positively on our kindness. Although high school had its ups and downs, athletic triumphs, and academic successes, the rest of Hadi’s journey was more complex as he left war-torn Lebanon to seek peace and chase his dreams in our state.

The phrase ” American Dream” was first articulated in 1931 in James Truslow Adams’ book “Epic of America.” He defined it as “that dream of a land in which life should be better and richer and fuller for everyone, with opportunity for each according to ability or achievement.” The essence of the American Dream is to pursue upward mobility and lead a fulfilling life.

I found two resources while researching this column that I loved. Writer Jeffery McNeil, who came to Washington, D.C., broke and homeless, is now a successful author. He asserts that the American Dream isn’t about getting rich; it’s about living life on your own terms, a freedom we still enjoy every single day. Additionally, an NPR piece profiles former President Barack Obama, describing his story as the embodiment of the American Dream.

Netflix also produced a documentary on our current President titled “Trump: An American Dream.” Both leaders have certainly experienced remarkable journeys.

The American Dream means different things to different people, so I asked Hadi what it means to him and his business. He shared, “Building the American Dream is the mindset that with hard work and dedication, anyone can achieve the goal of homeownership, creating a foundation for themselves and future generations. This vision involves building a life, security, a place to raise a family, pursue dreams, and develop a sense of community and belonging through love and commitment.”

Not long ago, I had the opportunity to tour our high school alma mater, Maclay School, with Hadi and our head of school, James Milford.

As we passed by many old trophies from the sports teams of the ’90s, Hadi mentioned that he had earned a title on the tennis team; however, we didn’t see that trophy. After the tour, James went into the school’s storage and found that trophy, sending it to Hadi at his office.

The gesture was incredibly thoughtful and adds a meaningful chapter to the story of Maclay’s role and the connection Hadi and I share in our respective American Dreams.

For me, the American Dream could involve hosting a podcast, leading a company, choosing to live in Florida, or even enjoying a jazz record on a cold Sunday afternoon while reading “Expeditionary Force.“

Thank you, Hadi Boulos, for your friendship; thank you, Hunter Thompson, for your thought-provoking insights; and thank you, President Ronald Reagan, for our closing thoughts today as we all pursue our individual versions of the American Dream together.

“The dreams of people may differ, but everybody wants their dreams to come true. And America, above all places, gives us the freedom to do that.” — President Reagan.