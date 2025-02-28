February 28, 2025
Nick DiCeglie looks to squash DEI programs in health care education, certain state agencies
Nick DiCeglie

His bill seeks merit-based hiring and admissions without consideration of race, gender identity, sexual orientation or other minority group inclusion.

Sen. Nick DiCeglie is working to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at state medical institutions of higher learning and in state agencies applying for federal grants related to health care.

The Indian Rocks Beach Republican has filed a bill (SB 1710) that would block state agencies from using federal grants or other funds from bequests, charges, deposits, donations, income or any other revenue sources to “establish, sustain, support or staff” a DEI office or to “contract, employ, engage, or hire a person to serve as a” DEI officer.

It also prohibits any potential state agency receiving a state contract or grant from requiring its employees, contractors, volunteers, vendors or agents to study, be instructed on or ascribe to DEI materials that use state funds.

The bill would allow for a notification process to the Attorney General of violations or potential violations and would afford the Attorney General the option to sue for compliance.

The bill defines “diversity, equity and inclusion” as “any effort to manipulate or otherwise influence the composition of employees with reference to race, sex, color, or ethnicity, other than ensuring colorblind and race-neutral hiring in accordance with state and federal anti-discrimination laws.”

It further delineates DEI as “any effort to promote differential treatment of or provide special benefits to a person based on his or her race, color or ethnicity.” The definition also includes efforts to promote policies or procedures that reference race or ethnicity or the adoption of training on issues relating to race, color, ethnicity, gender identity or sexual orientation.

The bill also calls out DEI efforts to promote “a particular opinion referencing unconscious or implicit bias, cultural appropriation, allyship, transgender ideology, microaggressions, group marginalization, antiracism, systemic oppression, social justice, intersectionality, neopronouns, heteronormativity, disparate impact, gender theory, racial or sexual privilege,” or any other similar concept.

It exempts from the definition “equal opportunity or equal employment opportunity materials designed to inform a person” of rights affiliated with various protected status.

Additionally, the bill would require a standardized admissions test for any state medical institution of higher education that focuses on “knowledge of and critical thinking skills for science and medical training,” meaning admission would not be granted based on DEI initiatives or policies.

DiCeglie filed the measure Friday. It does not yet have a House companion.

