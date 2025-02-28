February 28, 2025
Carlos Guillermo Smith wants to help disabled Floridians keep coverage and become self-sufficient
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/19/24-Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, left talks with Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, during Organizational Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob Ogles

FLAPOL111924CH027
'Floridians with disabilities too often have to choose between earning a living or having the essential services they need.'

Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith wants to make sure every Floridian with disabilities can afford to work for a living.

The Orlando Democrat just introduced the Economic Self-Sufficiency for Working Individuals with Disabilities Act (SB 1686), which would require the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), pending federal approval, to implement and administer a Medicaid buy-in program for specified individuals with disabilities

“Floridians with disabilities too often have to choose between earning a living or having the essential services they need,” Smith said.

“This is a serious barrier to economic self-sufficiency that discourages work for people with disabilities. Current Working People with Disabilities programs only cover those currently enrolled in certain Medicaid waiver services and substantially limits eligibility. That’s why we introduced SB 1686 to give Floridians with disabilities who face restrictions through traditional Medicaid on their ability to work and support themselves financially, the opportunity to keep the Medicaid benefits they need and earn their full potential.”

The bill allows for AHCA to establish conditions and income level requirements around programs.

A companion bill (HB 1373) was filed by Rep. Rita Harris, an Orlando Democrat also working with Smith on legislation to expand anaphylaxis policies and training in public schools.

The latest legislation already boasts support from within Florida’s disability community.

“There are a lot of talented people in the disability community who want to work,” said Olivia Keller, a disability rights advocate and former Senate candidate. “The services they NEED to work and live independently are not offered by any other program, public or private, EXCEPT through Medicaid. The people who are most likely to buy-in to Medicaid are already on Medicaid but they’re not working for fear of losing these essential services.

“If you’re going to be paying for their healthcare regardless, then why not allow them to have disposable income so they no longer have to rely on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) or housing vouchers, programs they depend on more because they’re trapped in poverty than due to their disability. This would be mutually beneficial for the state and disabled people, so why haven’t we already done this?”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

