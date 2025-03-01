Chesapeake Utilities opens safety training center to collaborate with first responders in DeBary

Chesapeake Utilities Florida Corp. has opened a second public safety training facility for their Florida operations team.

Chesapeake unveiled the “Safety Town” training center in DeBary this week. It will provide personnel for the company education and classroom sessions between employees and community partners, such as first responders, in the event of an emergency or service disruption.

The Central Florida facility is the company’s only training center in the Sunshine State, but it’s fashioned after an existing facility the company owns in Dover, Delaware. The Safety Town educational compounds use simulations and other avenues to prepare their emergency workers to deal with multiple case considerations. The centers have training rooms equipped with technology for running simulations for multiple real-life safety scenarios.

“This facility underscores our dedication to safety for our employees and the communities we serve across Florida. Safety Town’s specialized training environments provide invaluable, hands-on preparation for our team members and local first responders,” said Jeff Sylvester, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Chesapeake. “It allows for seamless classroom instruction and the ability to practice skills immediately.”

The curriculum at Safety Town is designed to enhance technical expertise and emergency preparedness through comprehensive training programs, including:

— Emergency response coordination.

— Main installation, repair and maintenance.

— Underground utility line locating and excavation safety.

— Infrastructure integrity inspections.

— Valve recognition and operation.

— Meter and regulating station meter installation and repairs.

— Propane tank training.

As the facility evolves, more training areas could be added, and additional curricula could also be expanded.

In addition to collaborating with first responders, Chesapeake Utilities officials also donated $10,000 to the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association Foundation. One of the Foundation’s Board members, Cindy Morgan, accepted the donation in the form of a check.

“Chesapeake Utilities’ generous donation helps advance the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Foundation’s mission by supporting education and scholarships for fire and emergency services professionals. We are proud to celebrate the opening of the new Safety Town facility in DeBary, which will serve as a valuable training resource for Florida’s first responders,” Morgan said.