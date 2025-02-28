February 28, 2025
Larry Antonucci named to FGCU Board of Trustees; Robbie Roepstorff to keep seat

Jacob OglesFebruary 28, 20254min0

FGCUsign-3737
The prominent Lee County business leaders are part of the 13-member Board.

Two prominent Lee County business leaders now hold seats on Florida Gulf Coast University’s (FGCU) Board of Trustees.

Gov. Ron DeSantis named Lee Health President and CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci to the university Board. He also reappointed Edison National Bank and Bank of the Islands Founder and President Robbie Roepstorff to remain a Trustee.

Antonucci previously served as Lee Health’s Chief Operating Officer and as Chief Operating Officer of Hospital Services and Chief Administrative Officer for Cape Coral Hospital, a part of the hospital network.

Antonucci currently serves as Chair of the Florida Hospital Association Board of Directors and is a member of the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida Board of Directors and the FGCU Foundation Board of Directors. A Florida-educated physician, Antonucci holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of South Florida and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Miami.

Lee Health frequently hosted press conferences helmed by DeSantis, where Antonucci often provided expert testimony and updates of the situation in area hospitals.

Roepstorff, meanwhile, has been a longtime leader in Southwest Florida’s finance and commerce communities. She previously served as a member of the Florida Transportation Commission and remains a member of the Southwest Florida Community Foundation Executive Committee. She has consistently served as the public spokesperson for the banks she founded in the region, and in 2010 was named Florida Bankers Association Banker of the Year.

Roepstorff earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology and political science from the University of North Alabama. She has been appointed to the FGCU Board regularly since 2010, and served as Chair of the Board of Trustees in 2012.

Both appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate, but neither is expected to be controversial.

The FGCU Board of Trustees is made up of 13 members, including six appointed by the Governor.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

