Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.3.25

Ballard Partners announced a strategic partnership with TACT, a prominent communications and public affairs firm based in Canada.

TACT is a prominent communications and public affairs firm in Québec province. The collaboration will allow Ballard Partners and TACT to leverage their expertise and networks to provide comprehensive public affairs and government relations services to clients in both countries.

This strategic alliance will facilitate seamless collaboration on cross-border issues, ensuring clients receive tailored and effective strategies to achieve their objectives.

“We are thrilled to welcome TACT to the Ballard Global Alliance,” said Brian Ballard, president of Ballard Partners. “This partnership reflects our commitment to expanding our international reach and providing our clients with unparalleled access to key markets. TACT’s deep understanding of the Canadian landscape and their proven track record of success make them an ideal partner for us. We look forward to working together to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

Ballard Global Alliance is an international network of firms with which Ballard Partners collaborates. Ballard Partners has previously announced agreements with firms in Italy, Argentina, Korea, Japan, and the U.K. The partnership with TACT will focus on cross-border advocacy, client market access, reputation management, and business development.

“Partnering with Ballard Partners marks an important step for TACT in expanding the depth of insights we provide to our clients. Understanding the evolving U.S. political landscape is essential for businesses operating in Canada, and this strategic alliance will give our clients unparalleled access to Ballard Partners’ expertise,” TACT Partner and co-founder Daniel Matte said.

“By combining our strengths, we can offer sharper intelligence and strategic counsel that empower our clients to navigate cross-border challenges with confidence.”

Capital City Consulting’s Miami office welcomes Karla Fortuny, a government affairs professional with a strong background in public policy, advocacy, and strategic communications.

Before joining Capital City Consulting’s Miami office, Fortuny served as the Director of Local Government and Community Affairs at Florida International University, where she worked closely with local governments, community leaders, and key stakeholders to advance the university’s mission and priorities.

Fortuny’s career spans both the public and private sectors, with experience in government affairs, public relations, and sports communication. She previously served as Chief of Staff for Miami’s City Commission, overseeing a large team, supporting policy development, managing constituent services, and serving as the office’s spokesperson. Additionally, she has worked with organizations such as the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, Inter Miami CF, the Miami Open, and the Florida Panthers Hockey Club, gaining valuable experience in event operations, communications, and community outreach.

“Karla is a natural in our business, having served as a Chief of Staff in the City of Miami and most recently as a member of the government affairs team at FIU,” says CCC Miami Office Managing Partner Brian May, “Karla also worked with CCC over the past few years on a number of special projects, such as the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the 2020 Super Bowl, getting to know our Miami team and the all-in way we approach client initiatives.”

The Florida Chamber Foundation has released a research briefing highlighting rural counties’ significant progress and outlining strategies to accelerate their economic impact further.

Florida’s 31 rural counties currently contribute just 2.92% to the state’s $1.6 trillion — and growing — economy. However, rural areas have outpaced non-rural counties in GDP growth over the past five years. The Chamber asserts that with the right policies, focus, and investments, Florida can achieve the goal set in the Florida 2030 Blueprint — doubling the rural share of GDP to 5.56% by 2030.

“The challenge remains: rural businesses need better access to markets, workers need better access to jobs, and families need better access to opportunity. This requires investing in transportation networks, manufacturing, and digital connectivity that can connect rural areas to the broader economy,” Dr. Keith Richard, vice president of Research for the Florida Chamber Foundation, recently shared in an op-ed.

Since 2018, rural counties have experienced 56.6% GDP growth, surpassing non-rural counties’ 49.1% growth rate. Some counties, such as Liberty (166.7%), Okeechobee (129.7%) and Walton (83.8%) fared extraordinarily well.

To sustain the momentum, the Chamber brief recommended targeted investments in infrastructure development, broadband expansion, manufacturing, agricultural technology and workforce development.

—@Pontifex: I pray for you, too. I pray above all for #Peace. From here, war appears even more absurd. Let us pray for martyred Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and Kivu.

—@ZelenskyyUa: We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President (Donald) Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion.

—@RealDonaldTrump: The month of February, my first full month in Office, had the LOWEST number of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter our Country in History – BY FAR! There were only 8,326 apprehensions of Illegals by Border Patrol at the U.S. – Mexico Border, all of whom were quickly ejected from our Nation or, when necessary, prosecuted for crimes against the United States of America. This means that very few people came – The Invasion of our Country is OVER. In comparison, under Joe Biden, there were 300,000 Illegals crossing in one month, and virtually ALL of them were released into our Country. Thanks to the Trump Administration Policies, the Border is CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants. Anyone who tries to illegally enter the USA will face significant criminal penalties and immediate deportation.

—@LauraLoomer: Ladies and gentlemen, the Trump-appointed Attorney General of the United States just blocked me on X because I’m holding her accountable for lying about releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files. Wait till you find out how she lobbied for Qatar. The same Qatar that harbors HAMAS.

—@stoolpresidente: If I’m gonna be fair these questions needs to be asked today. Why is the release of the Epstein list always a shit show? What’s the point of booting out illegals and criminals while somehow becoming a safe haven for the Tate brothers? Why is Crypto in the toilet if Trump is crypto king? How far does Tsla stock have to crash before Elon (Musk) goes back to work?

—@Balakay: Shane Gillis is bombing as the SNL host like the frat guy that tries his hand at standup at his local the comedy club a few months out of college

Trump to address Joint Session of Congress — 1; Florida's 2025 Regular Legislative Session begins – 1; Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 3; 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' returns to Netflix — 4; Puerto Rico Day in Tallahassee — 7; Florida TaxWatch State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 8; 10th annual Red Dog Blue Dog charity event — 16; Tampa Bay Rays Opening Day — 25; Special Election for CD 1 and Senate District 19 Special Primary — 29; Special Election for SD 19 — 99; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 100; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 198; 2025 Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber Annual Meeting — 238; 2025 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 275; 2025 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 275; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 289;

— TOP STORY —

“Lawmakers prepare for one of most unpredictable Legislative Sessions in years” via Lawrence Mower and Ana Ceballos of the Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald — Florida’s Legislative Session opens amid a changed political landscape. Tensions between Gov. DeSantis and Republican legislators surfaced over immigration, although leaders claim reconciliation.

Republican lawmakers are emboldened, increasing oversight of DeSantis’ spending and pushing their own legislative agendas.

Rep. Vicki Lopez noted, “It’s the talk amongst my colleagues. A new day has dawned.”

While DeSantis aims to further restrict ballot initiatives and offer a sales tax holiday for firearms, legislators have their own priorities. House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell anticipates Trump’s influence.

Legislators are overriding past vetoes as Rep. Debbie Mayfield stated that “For so long, we have been treated like staff.” Some Republicans are consulting Democrats.

Lawmakers are addressing key issues such as condominium financial crises, insurance costs, and measures against Wall Street landlords.

Sen. Don Gaetz says, “Since then, the pendulum has swung back the other direction,” while advocating for stricter oversight of insurance and utility companies, signaling a shift in focus toward constituent concerns. Divisions exist, exemplified by disagreements on condominium insurance.

—“Legislature 2025: 5 questions as Ron DeSantis, lawmakers find new balance of power” via Gray Rohrer of USA Today Network

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Senate Republicans seek to increase child welfare system hiring, collect better data on exploitation” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Senate Republicans are prioritizing legislation to help prevent child sexual exploitation and improve foster care treatment. SPB 7012 is being proposed by the Senate Committee on Children, Families, and Elder Affairs. Sen. Erin Grall, a Vero Beach Republican, chairs that Committee. In a prepared statement, she highlighted provisions of the bill that would help increase hiring within the welfare system and place foster children into better-equipped homes. “Case managers and child protective investigators are a critical component of the child welfare system. This legislation will help Florida recruit retired law enforcement officers, emergency first responders, military servicemembers, teachers, healthcare practitioners, and others who have specific training and skills honed over their careers in other fields that will benefit vulnerable children in state care. This is a great opportunity for retirees to stay involved and continue to serve their communities,” Grall said.

“Surfside law helps developers as condo owners face spiking fees and foreclosures” via Alexandra Glorioso and Rebecca San Juan of the Miami Herald — An influential group of real estate attorneys that advised lawmakers after a residential tower partially collapsed in Surfside saw an opportunity to rein in condo associations while realizing their advice would lead distressed unit owners in older buildings to sell to developers. Rather than focusing on what may have caused the Champlain Towers South to fail, attorneys on a Florida Bar law section task force encouraged the Legislature to force condo associations to save money for future building maintenance. The recommendation became a crucial component in the state Legislature’s response to the tragedy — and a driver of the burgeoning financial crisis for condo owners in South Florida and across the state.

“Bill would remove university presidential searches from behind closed doors” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Job applicants for president at a Florida public university or state college would no longer be secret under new legislation filed by two Republicans. Sen. Alexis Calatayud and Michelle Salzman filed bills to repeal a 2022 law that made the applicants for the lucrative jobs confidential in the first place. Only the finalists can currently be released. Salzman, a Pensacola Republican, called it landmark legislation and said their proposal would make Florida more transparent by pulling the search and hiring process from behind closed doors so the public can follow all the steps for such an important decision.

“Nick DiCeglie looks to squash DEI programs in health care education, certain state agencies” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Sen. DiCeglie is working to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at state medical institutions of higher learning and in state agencies applying for federal grants related to health care. DiCeglie has filed a bill (SB 1710) that would block state agencies from using federal grants or other funds from bequests, charges, deposits, donations, income or any other revenue sources to “establish, sustain, support or staff” a DEI office or to “contract, employ, engage, or hire a person to serve as a” DEI officer. It also prohibits any potential state agency receiving a state contract or grant from requiring its employees, contractors, volunteers, vendors or agents to study, be instructed on or ascribe to DEI materials that use state funds. The bill would allow for a notification process to the Attorney General of violations or potential violations and would afford the Attorney General the option to sue for compliance.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“Keith Truenow looks to strike redundancies in Florida’s day labor laws” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Florida could soon drop regulations about using day laborers. Sen. Truenow, a Tavares Republican, filed legislation (SB 1672) that would repeal Labor Pool Act provisions about day labor from Florida’s state statutes. “We have an obligation to review laws on the books and eliminate waste when we identify it,” Truenow said. In this case, the use of day laborers is already regulated by federal rules. The Department of Labor maintains regulations of wages, allowed hours, overtime pay and record-keeping for employers. “Florida’s Labor Pool Act may be duplicative and unnecessary — day labor centers are already subject to extensive federal, state, and local regulations that ensure worker safety, fair wages, and employer accountability,” Truenow said.

“Jay Trumbull wants to repeal a beach access law Mike Huckabee lobbied for in 2018” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sen. Trumbull wants Florida to reopen local beaches. Trumbull filed legislation (SB 1622) to repeal a 2018 law that limited public access and barred local governments from passing ordinances about customary use. “Our beaches are a pillar of our community and during my time in the Florida Senate, public access to our beaches has been an overwhelming concern of the residents of Senate District 2 – particularly in Walton County,” Trumbull said. “Residents should not be denied access to our beaches and no one individual should have the power to deny the public from enjoying a community asset that means so much to so many. While the repeal of this law will help restore balance between personal property rights and the public’s ability to enjoy our pristine shoreline, it will also help provide a better path forward to a well-intentioned law that has, unfortunately, fallen short of its intended goal.”

“Tom Leek files bill targeting cities’ excess funds for stormwater” via Phil Ammann of Florida Politics — Sen. Leek is introducing Senate Bill 1548 to ensure local governments prioritize stormwater projects before seeking state funding. Titled “Florida Building Code,” the bill addresses using excess funds collected by local governments through permitting and licensing fees. This initiative, led by the Ormond Beach Republican, responds to a long-standing City of Daytona Beach audit. Leek claims approximately $11 million in impermissibly collected fees is currently being held. “A local government should not receive additional state funds for stormwater management improvements while it is under audit by the state and until it has expended all impermissibly collected permitting and licensing fees,” Leek said, directly referencing Daytona Beach’s situation.

“Tina Scott Polsky, Rita Harris file ‘Gage’s Law’ to mandate fentanyl tests in suspected overdose cases” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida emergency medical professionals would be better informed in treating overdose patients under a proposal two Democratic state lawmakers filed this week. Boca Raton Sen. Polsky and Orlando Rep. Harris are carrying twin bills (SB 1346, HB 1195) to require hospitals and off-campus emergency departments to conduct urine tests for fentanyl in cases of suspected drug overdose or poisoning. “I cannot stress how important harm-reduction strategies are to reduce the negative consequences of drug use,” Polsky said in a statement. “Over my years of advocacy on this issue, many families have shared their stories with me about the loved ones they have lost due to fentanyl poisoning.”

“Adam Anderson pushes to make Florida national leader in genetic medicine” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Rep. Anderson is announcing new legislation that would seek to position Florida as a national leader in genetics, gene therapy and precision medicine. He plans to unveil the proposed legislation, entitled the “Sunshine Genetics Act,” in detail at the Florida State University (FSU) Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases’ Rare Disease Day Symposium. Broadly, the bill would establish a genetic testing newborn screening program to be administered by the FSU pediatric rare diseases unit. It would also create a collaborative network among top state universities to drive research, diagnosis and treatment of rare genetic disorders. The issue of rare diseases is one Anderson often champions. His son, Andrew, suffered from Tay-Sachs disease, an ultrarare fatal genetic disorder.

“Lori Berman files legislation to improve water quality” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics — Sen. Berman introduced a new bill (SB 1646) to enhance water quality and protect public health. The Legislature has found that the adverse health effects of lead exposure in children and adults have been well documented, and no safe blood-lead level in children has been identified. Lead accumulates within the body and can be ingested in various ways, including water sources used for drinking, food preparation, or cooking. The bill further states that all lead sources should be controlled or eliminated to prevent lead poisoning. CDC, lead inhibits children’s bodies from absorbing essential minerals crucial for proper brain and nerve development, including iron, zinc, and calcium. Children often show no signs of lead poisoning until they reach school levels, and the CDC further notes that lead exposure in early childhood is connected to future criminal activity in adulthood.

“Carlos Guillermo Smith wants to help disabled Floridians keep coverage and become self-sufficient” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Sen. Smith unveiled the Economic Self-Sufficiency for Working Individuals with Disabilities Act (SB 1686), aiming to create a Medicaid buy-in program. Smith stated, “Floridians with disabilities too often have to choose between earning a living or having the essential services they need.” The bill enables AHCA to set program conditions and income requirements. Rep. Rita Harris filed a companion bill (HB 1373). Disability advocate Olivia Keller said, “There are a lot of talented people in the disability community who want to work … This would be mutually beneficial for the state and disabled people, so why haven’t we already done this?” The bill has garnered support from Florida’s disability community.

—“Smith, Rita Harris push to expand anaphylaxis policies in schools” via Andrew Powell of Florida Politics

—“Dean Black proposes bill to better track blood clots” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics

— FOR YOUR RADAR —

Happening today:

— LOBBY REGS —

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Kylee Anzueto, GrayRobinson: City of Belle Isle

Brian Ballard, Jose Diaz, Adrian Lukis, Ballard Partners: Clear Ballot Group, Dezer Properties, Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club, Dezer Plaza, Dezer Properties, Il Villagio Condominium Association, Dezer Plaza, Dezer Properties

Andrew Bolin, Bolin Law Group: Florida Justice Reform Institute

James Card, Ashley Spicola, Continental Strategy: South Broward Hospital District d/b/a Memorial Healthcare System, South Broward Hospital District d/b/a Memorial Healthcare System

Marsan Carr, Erica Chanti, Rubin, Turnbull & Associates: Florida Association for Career and Technical Education, PocketLab

Sydney Fowler, Oak Strategies: Clay Behavioral Health Center, Gateway Community Services, New College Foundation, University of North Florida

James Lamb, Capital City Consulting: Department of Health

Karis Lockhart, The Southern Group: Canik USA, Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens

Frank Mayernick, Brooke Steele, Jared Willis, The Mayernick Group: Senior Friendship Centers, Anheuser-Busch Companies, Cayuga Centers, Florida Network of Youth and Family Services, Hanley Foundation, Alkermes, Anheuser-Busch Companies, Cayuga Centers, Florida Network of Youth and Family Services, Hanley Foundation, Home Builders Institute, Personal Enrichment through Mental Health Services (PEMHS), Tri-County Foundation

David Zeckman, Zachem Law: Lumen

— 100 DAYS —

“CNN poll: Public remains negative on Donald Trump ahead of address to Congress” via Jennifer Agiesta of CNN — A new CNN poll reveals a split view of Trump as he prepares for his address to Congress. Overall, 52% disapprove of his performance, while 48% approve, mirroring mid-February figures. Trump maintains strong support among Republicans (90%) but faces disapproval from Democrats (90%) and a majority of independents (59%). The poll indicates skepticism about Trump’s policy direction, with more seeing it as wrong (45%) than right (39%). A majority (52%) believe he’s not focused on the most important issues. Demographic trends show lower approval among young adults, Hispanic, and Black adults. The survey of 2,212 adults, conducted February 24-28, has a margin of error of +/- 2.4 points.

“Trump seeks to fast-track deportations of hundreds of thousands” via Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti of The Washington Post — The Trump administration has directed federal officers to identify immigrants who can be rapidly removed from the United States without a court hearing as part of its quest to boost deportations. The memo circulated at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Feb. 18 details the agency’s latest strategy to accelerate removals and identifies their potential targets. More than 1 million migrants who were admitted to the United States through an array of initiatives during the Biden administration could be flagged for “expedited removal” proceedings. However, officials have instructed immigration officers to pore over the nearly 8 million deportation cases on their dockets to find more. Migrants could be speedily deported if they crossed the border illegally, were waved into the country on parole or with a notice to report to immigration authorities, and have not applied for asylum.

—“Military bases for migrants? Trump’s covert plan to speed deportations” via David Catanese of Too Close to Call

“Trump’s top prosecutor in DC demotes several supervisors who handled politically sensitive cases” via Alanna Durkin Richer, Eric Tucker, and Byron Tau of The Associated Press — Several senior leaders in Washington’s federal prosecutors office have been demoted to jobs handling misdemeanors or other low-level matters, in the latest move by Trump’s U.S. attorney to roil the office that oversaw the massive prosecution of the U.S. Capitol attack. Interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin’s move to reassign at least seven of the most senior and experienced prosecutors has shocked lawyers in the office, which was already shaken by the firings of a slew of lawyers who handled Jan. 6 cases. Among those being reassigned include several prosecutors who handled or oversaw politically sensitive cases involving the Jan. 6 riot and Trump allies Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon.

“Education Department to staffers: Quit by Monday and get $25K in cash” via Rebecca Carballo of POLITICO — The Education Department is offering a buyout of up to $25,000 to most of its employees. Employees have until Monday at 11:59 p.m. to decide, Jacqueline Clay, a chief human capital officer, wrote. “This is a one-time offer in advance of a very significant Reduction in Force for the U.S. Department of Education,” Clay wrote. Those who take the offer can stack it with retirement benefits. Clay wrote in an email that they would receive the equivalence of severance pay or $25,000, whichever is less. The offer would take effect March 31. Most department employees are eligible. A few exceptions include those that are using disability retirement, received a student loan repayment benefit in the last 36 months, or were awarded a retention bonus in the last 12 months.

— STATEWIDE —

“‘Nothing’s ever easy’: Byron Donalds expects competition in GOP Governor’s race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Donalds acknowledges a challenging path to the Governor’s office, despite a coveted endorsement from Trump. Speaking with Fox News, Donalds stated, “I would love for things to be easy. But nothing’s ever easy, especially in politics.” Donalds faces potential competition from within the party, including speculation that First Lady Casey DeSantis may be positioned as a successor by Gov. DeSantis. While Donalds emphasizes earning the votes and endorsement of Floridians, DeSantis downplays the urgency of the 2026 Election Cycle, calling it a “lifetime away in politics.”

—”Former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez discusses qualifications and goals as FIU interim president” via Jim DeFede of CBS News

“Judge tosses Rebekah Jones’ whistleblower lawsuit, siding with Department of Health” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former COVID data manager Jones won’t be getting her old job back, nor will she receive back pay from the Department that terminated her. Judge Angela C. Dempsey of the 2nd Judicial Circuit granted a motion for summary judgment this week to the Department of Health (DOH) and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. She ruled that former DOH Deputy Secretary Shamariel Roberson, also a named defendant in a suit filed by Jones, did not violate Jones’ First Amendment rights by firing her in May 2020. In a 20-page order, Dempsey dismissed all claims against the Department, Ladapo and Roberson. She concluded Jones did not qualify for whistleblower protections because she participated in publishing COVID data she later said was misleading and “therefore ‘committed or intentionally participated in committing the violation or suspected violation for which protections (under the Federal Whistleblower Act were) sought.’”

“Florida Power & Light seeks a $9B rate hike. It may be largest request in U.S. history” via Emily Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida Power & Light, the state’s largest utility, is seeking a nearly $9 billion hike to customers’ base rates over four years, a sum that affordability advocates said represents the largest rate hike request in U.S. history. Base rates are a significant component of electricity bills, including other charges for hurricane repairs and fuel. Above that $9 billion, the company could also add more hikes for solar and battery facilities it constructs during the period. As part of the request filed to state regulators Friday, the company is seeking a rate of shareholder profit with a midpoint of 11.9% — well above the national average. It’s also higher than the profit rate sought by Tampa Electric last year, which the Legislature-appointed public advocate called “egregious” and “crushing” to customers.

“Citizens, other insurers pull leaders’ information from web after Luigi Mangione case” via Anne Geggis of The Palm Beach Post — Weeks after an assassin’s bullet in New York City killed the CEO of a major health insurance company, it appears a current of fear has spread into company boardrooms: Florida’s state-backed insurer Citizens Property Insurance Corp. is among insurers taking their leaders’ photos off their websites. Archived web pages show that some health and property insurance companies’ executives and Board members had their pictures and biographies online before Mangione was arrested on charges of the shooting, which included evidence of a bullet shell etched with the words “deny, defend and depose.” It’s a phrase used to criticize insurers’ approach to claims.

“FWC officially agrees to change all state documents and references to Gulf of America” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Since Trump signed an executive order declaring that the body of water formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico will now be called the Gulf of America, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is officially following suit. FWC officials announced that the agency will rename the body of water to Gulf of America “in all Commission materials, documents, and rules set forth” in the state’s official maps, forms, and resources. FWC Executive Director Roger Young stated that the agency must follow the President’s orders. “As a vital resource for the state of Florida and its citizens, providing both recreational and economic opportunities through fishing, boating, tourism, and other outdoor pursuits, the Gulf of America plays a significant role in our nation’s and state’s economy and leisure activities,” said Young.

— MORE D.C. MATTERS—

“Marco Rubio bypasses Congress to send Israel $4 billion in arms” via Edward Wong of The New York Times — Rubio has invoked “emergency authorities” to bypass Congress and send $4 billion in weapons to Israel, the second time in a month that the Trump administration has skirted the process of congressional approval for sending arms to the country. Rubio did not explain in a statement announcing the decision on Saturday why he was using an emergency authority. He said only that the Trump administration would “continue to use all available tools to fulfill America’s long-standing commitment to Israel’s security, including means to counter security threats.”

“Federal layoffs hit weather forecasters, sparking concern in Florida” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Hundreds of meteorologists and other employees with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have been laid off amid efforts to shrink the federal workforce under Trump’s administration. NOAA oversees the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center — key departments in hurricane and natural disaster forecasts that affect Florida. Cuts at NOAA appeared to be happening in two rounds, one of 500 and one of 800, said Craig McLean, a former NOAA chief scientist who said he got the information from someone with first-hand knowledge. That’s about 10% of NOAA’s workforce. NOAA’s purview includes driving research to improve forecasts and early warnings for natural disasters and overseeing the commercial fishing industry.

“Inside the Democratic disaster that didn’t happen in November” via Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — Problems with a massive database of voter information that effectively functions as the central nervous system of the Democratic Party grew so worrisome last Summer that top Democrats staged an extraordinary intervention to keep it running through the November election. A handful of engineers from the Democratic National Committee and the Kamala Harris campaign scrubbed in, spending months to ensure the database stayed afloat, the people said. The private company that runs the database warned some Democratic groups that it could not handle the large volume of uploaded and downloaded data. An outside entity raced to install a workaround, while a wealthy Democratic financier, Allen Blue, was asked to fund an emergency engineering operation to keep data flowing.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘Didn’t sign up to be ICE’: Broward, Palm Beach sheriffs say immigration law won’t alter what they’re already doing” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The hard-fought, controversial and pricey new Florida law aimed at supporting Trump’s efforts to round up and deport illegal immigrants may have little, if any, visible impact on the day-to-day operations of the largest law enforcement agencies in Broward and Palm Beach counties. That doesn’t mean the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are flouting the law — praised by DeSantis as “really, really significant” — or thumbing their noses at the Governor. As they juggle multiple legal, law enforcement and political priorities, Sheriffs Gregory Tony in Broward and Ric Bradshaw in Palm Beach County said their departments are already doing what the new law requires.

“‘They are literally stealing from us’: Miami drivers fed up with school bus camera program” via Nandhini Srinivasan of The Tributary and Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald — After a contract hastily signed by the School District kickstarted the program last year, a company called BusPatrol America installed cameras on all Miami-Dade school buses to catch motorists in the act of illegally passing a school bus with its “stop-arm” extended. Since then, the School Bus Safety Program has papered the county with tens of thousands of $225 violation notices. Revenue numbers provided by the School District indicate the program is flagging more than 407 paid violations per day, seven days a week, generating a staggering $19.5 million in the program’s first six months. A joint investigation by The Tributary and the Miami Herald found that many motorists who did nothing wrong received violation notices.

“Miami Beach Mayor says no to getting back together a year after breaking up with Spring Breakers” via The Associated Press — Miami Beach broke up with Spring Break last year and city leaders still aren’t interested in couples counseling. Officials recently announced they were bringing back enhanced security measures for practically the entire month of March, including parking restrictions and increased fees for non-residents. The new rules were introduced last year after three consecutive years of Spring Break violence. The city is again warning visitors to expect curfews, bag searches at the beach, early beach closures, DUI checkpoints and arrests for drug possession and violence. “Last year’s Spring Break was a success on any level you measure it,” Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said. “We had zero fatalities, zero shootings, zero stampedes. The majority of our businesses did very well and actually thanked us for the measures we took.”

“FIU receives $2 million for cancer research, DeSantis announces” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida International University (FIU) will receive $2 million to help fund cutting-edge cancer research, DeSantis announced Friday. At the news conference to announce the new FIU funding to fight cancer, First Lady Casey DeSantis, a cancer survivor, joined the Governor. The DeSantises highlighted the need for more investment in research on the disease, which is the second leading cause of death for Floridians. FIU assistant professor Diana Azzam detailed how the funding will help her work. She said a startup biomedical company uses the technology invented in FIU’s lab and fuses it with artificial intelligence. “The funds will be used to make this technology accessible to cancer patients that need it the most, here in the state of Florida and nationwide,” Azzam said.

Jeff Atwater receives Forum Club Exemplary Elected Official Award — Former Florida Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater received the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches’ 2024-2025 Exemplary Elected Official Award at a recent luncheon at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. This recognition honors Atwater’s contributions to Palm Beach County throughout his career. A fifth-generation Floridian, Atwater has served as State Representative, State Senator, Senate President, and two terms as Florida’s CFO. His influence on Florida’s financial landscape includes executive roles at Barnett Bank and Bank of America, followed by positions at Florida Atlantic University. Atwater currently chairs Ballard Partners’ Financial Services Industry Practice. The award was presented during an event featuring American historian Randall Woods, continuing the Forum Club’s tradition of recognizing exemplary leadership and community commitment.

“Gannett fires Post editorial page editor” via Joel Engelhardt of Stat News — The owners of The Palm Beach Post fired Editorial Page Editor Tony Doris last month after the paper published a syndicated cartoon condemned as antisemitic. Executives with Gannett, the nation’s largest daily news publisher with more than 200 newspapers and 19 in Florida, fired Doris on Feb. 17. Doris, 67, had been editorial page editor since April 2021. He said he viewed the cartoon by Jeff Danziger of Counterpoint Media, which ran on Jan. 26, as anti-Israel but not antisemitic. “They’re conflating criticism of the government of Israel with antisemitism,” Doris said. “I fully support Israel’s right to exist. … I think you can feel that way and still be open to discussion of the issue of violence that has taken place there. They don’t get to shut down the conversation just because they’re not comfortable with it.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“‘A slap on the face’: Orlando Marine vet among thousands to lose jobs in federal employee purge” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Doug Jackson liked working for the federal government. A U.S. Marine veteran who served in the Iraq War, he worked for a stretch at NASA and then, in January, took a job in the Internal Revenue Service’s Orlando office. The federal government — which encouraged veterans to apply — offered a stable, familiar workplace and one that counted his four years of military service toward retirement benefits. Not anymore. Jackson, this week, found himself among the estimated 30,000 federal employees who suddenly lost their jobs amid the Trump administration’s mass firings across swaths of federal agencies. “It has pulled the carpet out from underneath a lot of people,” Jackson said.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Personnel issues exacerbate St. Pete’s permit backlog” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — St. Petersburg’s development boom led to a construction permit backlog that an unprecedented hurricane season has since compounded. While officials believe a new platform will help hasten the process, persistent personnel issues remain an ongoing concern. An independent study released in 2024 echoed recent comments from local developers: The understaffed permitting department needs more people. Elizabeth “Liz” Abernethy, planning and development services director, provided an update on her department’s progress to City Council members at a Committee meeting Thursday. She noted that “recruiting and filling positions has always been a challenge – and remains a challenge – particularly now after the storm season.”

“Tampa General opens Florida’s first and only freestanding behavioral health teaching hospital” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is celebrating another Florida first and only. Earlier this week, the nationally recognized academic health system formally cut the ribbon to signify the grand opening of TGH Behavioral Health Hospital. The state-of-the-art hospital is in the heart of the Tampa Medical and Research District. It is a joint venture between Tampa General, Lifepoint Health and the University of South Florida (USF) Health Morsani College of Medicine. The TGH Behavioral Health Hospital is crucial in increasing Florida’s access to high-quality behavioral health care. Currently, nearly 1 in 4 Americans live with a mental illness.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“City Council member Ron Salem challenges Mayor Donna Deegan on how to get building for UF campus” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Mayor Deegan and City Council member Salem are headed toward a showdown on how the city will acquire an office building that will kickstart the University of Florida graduate campus in downtown. Deegan and Salem both support the UF campus but have staked out sharply different ways for the city to acquire the building currently owned by the Gateway Jax development team so that UF can begin class in August. Deegan supports a land swap where the city would get the office building at 801 W. Bay St., and Gateway Jax would get a 1-acre parcel for development at Riverfront Plaza. Instead, Salem wants the City Council to agree with Gateway Jax on a purchase price the city would pay in cash.

“Doak Campbell Stadium renovations: Florida State AD Michael Alford provides update” via Liam Rooney of the Tallahassee Democrat — Alford provided a glowing update on renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium and the construction of the Dunlap Football Center at FSU’s Board of Trustees meeting Friday. The Seminoles football program is undergoing a $400 million facelift with the new football-only facility and renovated Doak. “It is truly going to be the finest stadium in America when this is finished,” Alford said. “Got a chance to do a hard hat tour, hadn’t done it a few months, the other day, and the concourses, the bathrooms, concessions and just the different, various social areas that you can be at in this stadium, it’s going to be truly amazing.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Environmental groups worry park cuts will hurt multi-billion-dollar Everglades restoration” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — South Florida has lost more than two dozen federal rangers and scientists in the past week or so as the Trump administration continues to slash what it says are wasteful jobs. Environmental advocates are worried the multi-billion-dollar, multi-decade Everglades restoration may be jeopardized. “We have confirmed at least 27 positions at the Big Cypress National Preserve and the national parks (in South Florida),” said Eve Samples, director of Friends of the Everglades. “And there is evidence that the cuts that have already occurred will hamper the Everglades restoration.” The cuts include several scientists at Everglades National Park’s Natural Resources Center, which was established in 1978.

“How Sarasota County navigates a growing charter school landscape” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — When a charter school works, it works. The publicly funded, independently run schools are often scrutinized, but several operate without issue in Sarasota County. Some even thrive. For example, Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences hit its stride years ago. An “A” school since 2006 after a batch of “A’s” and “B’s” following its founding in 1997, SSAS isn’t just one of the district’s top-performing charter schools: It’s one of the district’s top-performing schools in general. Its blueprint is the kind of innovative, all-encompassing education that the charter school concept promised almost four decades ago. The school offers clubs, programs and activities to encourage students to explore their interests.

“Sarasota, Bradenton developers score big tax breaks with ‘Rent-A-Cow’ loophole” via Josh Salman and Kara Newhouse of Suncoast Searchlight — A state loophole is costing Sarasota and Manatee counties millions in lost revenue by allowing developers to tap a decades-old law meant to preserve agriculture and shrink the taxes on pastures they intend to pave over. Known as Greenbelt, the law was designed to protect Florida farmland with rock-bottom tax rates but has been mastered instead by entities eyeing land for subdivisions and shopping centers. By leasing their land to cattle grazers and claiming it as agriculture until they’re ready to build, developers avoid the higher property taxes that come with new construction. Some of the region’s most active builders and developers used the loophole to deprive Sarasota and Manatee counties of at least $6.6 million in tax revenue last year alone.

— TOP OPINION —

“Why MAGA likes Andrew Tate” via David Frum of The Atlantic — Tate, facing human trafficking and rape allegations, and his brother, Tristan, have arrived in Florida after being allowed to leave Romania, raising concerns about the reasons behind the decision.

Despite the serious charges, Tate has received support from prominent MAGA figures, including Tucker Carlson, Musk, Donald Trump Jr., and Alina Habba, Trump’s adviser, who praised Tate for loving “what’s right”. Richard Grenell expressed interest in Tates’ situation while attending the Munich Security Conference.

The embrace of Tate highlights the MAGA movement’s appeal to male grievance and control, offering a fantasy of domination over women.

What we want to do instead, they say, is make our voters feel as though they’re bigger by making women feel smaller. Police their bodies. Tell them they can’t order medications across state lines or cross state lines for an abortion.

So, the real point of tariffs is not economic betterment but social engineering: to raise wages for men on the assembly line.

The agenda involves tariffs intended to raise the wages of men and pressure women to accept them by reducing women’s options and making their lives worse.

And who does a better job than Tate of teaching young men that they can feel better by making women feel less?

No wonder MAGA admires him. He’s not just useful to them. They identify with him. He is their movement on steroids. No laws for him. The accused sex abuser, the accused human trafficker, is welcome in MAGA land.

— OPINIONS —

“A day of American infamy” via Bret Stephens of The New York Times — In August 1941, about four months before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Franklin Roosevelt met with Winston Churchill aboard warships in Newfoundland’s Placentia Bay and agreed to the Atlantic Charter, a joint declaration by the world’s leading democratic powers on “common principles” for a postwar world. Among its key points are “no aggrandizement, territorial or other” and “sovereign rights and self-government restored to those who have been forcibly deprived of them.” If Roosevelt had told Churchill to sue for peace on any terms with Adolf Hitler and to fork over Britain’s coal reserves to the United States in exchange for no American security guarantees, it might have approximated what Trump did to Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Whatever one might say about how Zelenskyy misplayed his cards, this was a day of American infamy.

“Trump Is rootin’ for Putin” via Maureen Dowd of The New York Times — A meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy ignited controversy due to Trump’s confrontational tone and alignment with Russian narratives. Trump accused Zelenskyy of insufficient gratitude and echoed Vladimir Putin’s claims of victimhood. Zelenskyy emphasized the need for security guarantees against Russia, saying Putin wants to “kill us.” The interaction drew criticism, with some viewing Trump’s stance as undermining Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression. Despite attempts by European leaders to influence Trump, his perspective remains unchanged.

“‘The nation needed this. A good shakeup.’” via David Siders of POLITICO — Even as some Republicans express unease over federal budget cuts, voters in Starr County, a Texas border region that flipped to Trump in 2024, are largely embracing them. Residents at the Starr County Fair voiced support for slashing federal spending, even if it means personal sacrifices. They view the cuts as a necessary correction to a system they believe has been abused. While some Democrats hope the cuts will spark a backlash against Trump, residents indicate that the cuts are not a reason to have buyer’s remorse. Many in the area believe they are a part of the MAGA orthodoxy. The enthusiasm reflects a divide within the Republican Party.

“Don’t let Trump pick another Governor” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Trump is all-in for a back-bench Republican congressman, Rep. Donalds, who has accomplished no more for the country — that is, not much — than he did for Florida during four obscure years in the state House. DeSantis was an unaccomplished backbencher in 2017 when Trump’s endorsement catapulted him to the frontrunner, and he swamped Adam Putnam, the then-Agriculture Commissioner, who supposedly had the GOP nomination locked up. So, while other Florida voters are entitled to resent Trump’s meddling, DeSantis doesn’t have a leg to stand on in complaining about it. Trump’s meddling is why he is where he is. No political protégé in modern times has acted so ungratefully to his patron as DeSantis did by running against Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination. DeSantis tries to out-Trump Trump in every wrong way possible, from open hostility to anti-discrimination programs to a cruel crackdown on immigrants to abusing government power.

“Term limits are popular but pointless” via Bill Cotterell of the Tampa Bay Times — If we could put a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot that would require 100 volunteers to fill the front rows of the House and Senate visitor galleries and moon our elected lawmakers on the opening day of every Legislative Session, it would probably pass by more than the 76% mandate the “Eight is Enough” term-limits edict received in 1992. That’s what term-limits really are — a show of public disdain for powerful politicians. We love to show our leaders who’s boss and cling to the hope that, somehow, new faces will mean new ideas and better solutions. So, Florida will never repeal its term-limits. However, there are ways around them, including members moving back and forth between the House and Senate as circumstances develop.

“Dr. Keith Richard: Florida’s Rural Renaissance — doubling state GDP in rural counties requires connectivity, investment” via Florida Politics — Florida’s rural counties, despite accounting for a small portion of the state’s economy, have shown strong GDP growth. To unlock their full potential and meet the “Florida 2030 Blueprint” goals, strategic investments are needed in infrastructure, manufacturing, broadband, AgTech, and workforce development. Key priorities include improving transportation networks, expanding digital connectivity, and fostering entrepreneurship through education and training programs. The aim is to connect rural businesses to markets, workers to jobs, and families to opportunities, driving a “Rural Renaissance” and contributing to Florida’s overall economic success.

“Allen McGinniss: The truth about Florida’s insurance market — an agent’s perspective” via Florida Politics — A recent article in the Tampa Bay Times by Laurence Mower presents an inaccurate view of Florida’s insurance market, implying insurers profit while struggling. This ignores factors driving rising costs: legal abuse, reinsurance, and roof fraud. Managing General Agents (MGAs) are vital for Florida’s market, managing risk, claims, and reinsurance. They attract capital, ensuring insurers remain solvent and homeowners have options. Overregulating MGAs could collapse the private market. Solutions require curbing litigation, making reinsurance affordable, and protecting MGAs. Sensationalist reporting undermines real solutions and risks further destabilizing Florida’s insurance market.

“Todd Michaels: Florida’s insurance reality check” via Florida Politics — Recent reports expose questionable business practices within Florida’s insurance industry, including steering billions to affiliated companies while claiming losses. Despite industry claims of “market stability,” lawmakers are hearing insurance “horror stories” from constituents. Rep. Daniel Alvarez stated, “When I’m on the street, I simply don’t know how to talk to my constituents,” admitting that promised insurance reforms have failed to materialize. Data shows denial rates have significantly increased post-reform. Critics accuse insurers of exploiting “anti-concurrency causation” clauses to deny claims unfairly. Insurers are attacking reporters who are holding them accountable. Trump called the industry-backed reform law “the biggest insurance industry BAILOUT to Globalist Insurance Companies, IN HISTORY.”

— ALOE —

