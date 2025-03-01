March 1, 2025
Corey Simon wants Floridians to know if they’re eating foreign, farmed fish
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/8/23-Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, responds to a question during session, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. Gancarski

FLAPOL110823CH020
Truth in advertising could come to seafood this summer.

Fishmongers will have to fully disclose whether what they’re serving up is wild caught or farmed, and whether it’s American or foreign if a new Senate bill from Corey Simon becomes law.

Simon, a Republican from Tallahassee, is introducing legislation (SB 428) that would codify the Florida Wild Fish and Seafood Certification Program starting in July.

Should this bill become law, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services would set up a “quality certification” program for fish and shrimp. It would address harvest and packaging, and would require Florida wild fish to be harvested in-state and not farmed, and would require disposal of non-compliant product.

Vendors would have to apply for permits to participate in this program, allowing for state oversight.

The law also requires people selling foreign or farmed fish to clearly let buyers know, with a sign 8.5 inches wide by 11 inches tall and at least three feet off the floor, The sign would be by the display of fish, with English letters at least an inch high.

Restaurants would have to clearly denote the origin of the fish they are selling on menus with typeface as prominent as the product itself. They also would have to post a sign similar to those posted in fish markets and groceries selling uncooked product.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • PeterH

    March 1, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    The FREEDUMB Party of Small Gubberment!

    Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    March 1, 2025 at 2:04 pm

    Actually, it is shocking how much seafood sold in Florida is either farmed or, more dubiously, comes from East Asia where large ships manned by virtually enslaved men are not unknown.

    There’s also the reality that much of Florida’s tastiest catch goes north where it commands higher prices.

    So, good work, Corey!

    Reply

