March 1, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tom Leek bill targets ‘academic boycott’ of Israel
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/8/24-Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, during Session, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiMarch 1, 20252min3

Related Articles

2026Headlines

Report: Donald Trump breakfasts with Ron, Casey DeSantis

HeadlinesInfluence

Corey Simon wants Floridians to know if they’re eating foreign, farmed fish

HeadlinesInfluence

Clay Yarborough, Dean Black look to dump local DEI initiatives

FLAPOL030824CH037
What's good for the private sector is also good for non-profits.

An Ormond Beach Republican wants to expand a state ban against companies discriminating against Israel to colleges and universities.

Sen. Tom Leek’s SB 1678 suggests anti-Israeli actions by schools and non governmental agencies amount to an “academic boycott,” and meriting the cessation of state contracts and grants with those entities on the wrong side of the ideological conflict.

These entities would have 90 days to correct their non-compliance and be removed from what would be called the Scrutinized Companies or Other Entities that Boycott Israel List under this proposal. Otherwise, the state would divest itself of contracts with them.

The current list of companies, managed by the State Board of Administration, was first put forth in 2016 after Gov. Rick Scott signed it into law. It currently includes a number of companies, including various subsidiaries of Unilever.

The SBA compiles the list quarterly, using publicly available data and contacting the companies as part of its fact finding.

The 2016 bill passed with unanimous support in the Senate and two no votes in the House.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousClay Yarborough, Dean Black look to dump local DEI initiatives

nextCorey Simon wants Floridians to know if they're eating foreign, farmed fish

3 comments

  • Larry Gillis, Libertarian (Cape Coral)

    March 1, 2025 at 1:28 pm

    GOOD AND SERVICES, NOTHING MORE.

    We should keep our eyes on our fries here, Bro. In other words, the price of goods and services should be the only determinant. (OK, I’ll make an exception for the AntiChrist, but no one else).

    Vote Libertarian.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    March 1, 2025 at 1:52 pm

    The FREEDUMB Party of Small Gubberment finds another opportunity to infringe on the First Amendment!

    Reply

    • Skeptic

      March 1, 2025 at 2:08 pm

      Gotta keep the donors happy

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories