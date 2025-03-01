Tom Leek bill targets ‘academic boycott’ of Israel

An Ormond Beach Republican wants to expand a state ban against companies discriminating against Israel to colleges and universities.

Sen. Tom Leek’s SB 1678 suggests anti-Israeli actions by schools and non governmental agencies amount to an “academic boycott,” and meriting the cessation of state contracts and grants with those entities on the wrong side of the ideological conflict.

These entities would have 90 days to correct their non-compliance and be removed from what would be called the Scrutinized Companies or Other Entities that Boycott Israel List under this proposal. Otherwise, the state would divest itself of contracts with them.

The current list of companies, managed by the State Board of Administration, was first put forth in 2016 after Gov. Rick Scott signed it into law. It currently includes a number of companies, including various subsidiaries of Unilever.

The SBA compiles the list quarterly, using publicly available data and contacting the companies as part of its fact finding.

The 2016 bill passed with unanimous support in the Senate and two no votes in the House.