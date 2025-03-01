Report: Donald Trump breakfasts with Ron, Casey DeSantis

The First Couple spent part of Saturday with the potential kingmaker in next year’s race to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a published report.

The Governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis breakfasted with President Donald Trump, according to Meridith McGraw of the Wall Street Journal.

Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds in the race, even as the First Lady continues to tease a potential run to fill her husband’s current role.

“To quote the late Yogi Berra,” the First Lady said Friday when asked if she was running, “if you see a fork in the road, take it.”

The Governor amplified the memorably quotable former New York Yankee in his own quippy comments at Florida International University.

“”You guys can read into that what you will,” he said. “I think she’s leaving that to the imagination and to start talking about good old Yogi Berra, because you know he had a lot of very perceptive comments.”

Baseball quotes aside, Donalds told Fox News host Bill Hemmer that he expects competition despite Trump’s early endorsement.

“I do. I mean, look, I would love for things to be easy. But nothing’s ever easy, especially in politics,” Donalds said Friday.

Donalds has also said he wants to “pick DeSantis’ brain,” and has positioned himself as a staunch defender of the Governor, including after the then-candidate expressed worry that Democrat Andrew Gillum would “monkey this up” if elected in 2018.

DeSantis has said Donalds hasn’t contributed to victories “over the left” in the state, but in recent days the rhetoric has been dialed down.