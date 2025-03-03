Dr. Keith Richard: Florida’s Rural Renaissance — doubling state GDP in rural counties requires connectivity, investment

Florida’s 31 rural counties are poised for a transformation with a statewide impact.

Currently, Florida’s rural counties account for only 2.92% of the state’s $1.6 trillion economy, yet they have outpaced non-rural counties in GDP growth over the past five years. With targeted investment and smart policies, Florida can achieve the ambitious goal set in the “Florida 2030 Blueprint” — doubling the rural share of GDP (since the Blueprint plan was launched in 2018) to 5.56% by 2030.

As Senate President Ben Albritton recently noted at the Florida Chamber’s Legislative Fly-in, the state must prepare for a “Rural Renaissance” to drive opportunity and economic growth. This isn’t just a hopeful vision — it’s a strategic imperative. The momentum is there, but unlocking the full potential of rural Florida will require prioritizing infrastructure, manufacturing, broadband access, AgTech and workforce development.

The rural growth engine is running — but needs focus and fuel

Since 2018, rural counties have seen 56.6% GDP growth, surpassing the 49.1% growth rate of non-rural counties. Some counties — like Liberty, Okeechobee and Walton — have experienced extraordinary economic expansion. This shows that Florida’s rural communities when given the right tools, can be powerful economic engines.

However, the challenge remains: rural businesses need better access to markets, workers need better access to jobs, and families need better access to opportunity. That means investing in transportation networks, manufacturing, agricultural technology, and digital connectivity that link rural areas to the broader economy.

Infrastructure is the foundation of rural prosperity

Transportation plays a critical role in rural economic success. Many of Florida’s key rural industries — agriculture, forestry, manufacturing, AgTech and others — depend on efficient logistics systems.

To truly accelerate economic expansion, Florida must prioritize rural transportation projects that connect communities to ports, highways and rail systems. Expanding these linkages will attract businesses, create jobs and drive export growth — a goal outlined in the Florida 2030 Blueprint to double goods exports and triple services exports.

Florida’s agriculture industry feeds the world. By combining research and development (R&D) with agriculture, technology and innovation-based investments can help leverage rural Florida’s assets.

Additionally, manufacturing presents a key growth opportunity for rural Florida, leveraging affordable land for expansion. The manufacturing sector’s share of jobs is currently at 4.9%, but investing in infrastructure — highways, rail and logistics — can position rural counties as prime locations for manufacturing. This will strengthen Florida’s global competitiveness and export potential while also creating high-wage jobs.

Broadband: The digital highway to economic growth

Just as roads and bridges connect physical goods, broadband connects people and businesses to the digital economy. Yet, a stark divide remains — only 84.4% of rural households have broadband internet subscriptions, compared to 90.5% in non-rural areas. In some counties, fewer than 75% of families have reliable high-speed internet.

This gap isn’t just an inconvenience — it’s a roadblock to prosperity.

Lack of broadband limits small businesses, restricts remote talent acquisition and job opportunities, and reduces access to education and health care.

The good news? Florida is making major investments. In 2023, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $247 million for broadband expansion through the Capital Projects Fund. This is a step in the right direction and strategic planning with public-private partnerships is needed to ensure 100% of Florida residents — regardless of ZIP code — have access to high-speed connectivity, one of the Florida 2030 Blueprint goals.

Building a workforce for rural success

Currently, new business formations in rural counties lag behind non-rural areas — rural counties accounted for just 3% of new business applications last year.

The key to reversing this trend? Investing in workforce development and entrepreneurship.

The Florida College System is already helping by offering Entrepreneurship college credit certificates in rural areas, training local talent to start and sustain businesses. Expanding these programs and encouraging enrollment will be essential to building a strong pipeline of local business owners who can drive local economic growth. Additionally, rural communities should better leverage Florida’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs, which enroll over 230,000 students annually in degree or certificate programs in high-demand fields like construction, manufacturing and logistics. These programs ensure that local businesses have access to a skilled workforce, reducing the need for employers to look outside their communities.

The future of rural Florida starts now

Florida’s rural counties have already proven they can drive economic growth — but realizing their full potential requires continued investment and collaboration to contribute to Florida’s long-term economic success.

The Florida Chamber Foundation is working toward this vision every day. To learn more about strategies driving Florida’s rural economic growth, join us at the 2025 Florida Transportation, Growth, and Infrastructure Solution Summit on Dec. 3, 2025 (click here to register today), where rural economic development will be a key focus. The Florida Chamber Foundation Community Development Partners Board is engaged in the yearlong work to advance the Florida 2030 Blueprint goals — contact Dr. Richard to discuss membership and how you can become a driving force for the future of Florida’s 31 rural counties.

Click HERE to read the full research brief that informed this op-ed.

___

Dr. Keith Richard is vice president of Research for the Florida Chamber Foundation.